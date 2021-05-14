MONTPELIER - Nothing came easily for the Montpelier girls tennis team but the Solons used a balanced, opportunistic approach to snag a 7-0 victory over Spaulding on Friday.
The Solons claimed their fifth straight victory and have only dropped two individual matches during their winning streak. Daphne Lassner, Kenzie Golonka, Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson and Sydney Dunn delivered points in singles action against the Crimson Tide. Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff prevailed at No. 1 doubles, while Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak were winners at the No. 2 spot.
"The big thing is that we're putting the team first," MHS coach Lou Cecere said. "We've got a lot of kids that can play tennis, and it gives us a lot of comfort. Daphne and Kenzie can take on the best of any team we play at the top of the lineup. And then players like Grace and Emily down the line are more comfortable playing against their opponents."
Lassner used a strong start at No. 1 singles to give the Solons a big boost. Spaulding's Halle Pletzer put up a determined fight in the second set, but Lassner didn't back down during a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
"Daphne and Halle were on serve the entire second set," Cecere said. "Halle is a really good player, but Daphne had about eight winners in the first set and had an ace. It was one of her strongest sets of the season. In the second set Halle steadied her game, limited her mistakes and they had some really nice rallies. Halle served really well in the second set and all of a sudden it was 5-5. Daphne held serve to go ahead 6-5 and she broke serve to win."
Swenson won another heated clash at No. 3 singles. She dropped the first set before rallying to a 4-6, 6-1, 10-1 victory over Julia Fewer.
"We tried to tell Emily that she was hitting a lot of balls to the middle," Cecere said. "Julia is very consistent, but we wanted to move her around by hitting to the side and get her off her mark. By doing that, it forced Julia into a few mistakes to get the match to a third-set tiebreaker. And in the tiebreaker, Emily stayed ahead the whole way."
Things also got interesting at No. 1 doubles, where Sevi and Schiff closed out a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory over Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke.
"Our No. 1 doubles team came out very strong and Spaulding made a few errors," Cecere said. "But the second set was back and forth the entire way. We had a chance to close it out, but Spaulding won to make it 6-6. Georgia and Sophie controlled the tiebreaker by keeping every ball in play and Georgia made a couple really nice volleys at net.
Bella Wawrzyniak earned her first high school victory while teaming up with Chloe Monteith at No. 2 doubles. They outlasted Lily LaCroix and Megan Ray, 7-5, 6-0.
"Bella was cool as a cucumber out there, which is unusual for someone's first varsity match," Cecere said.
Spaulding (1-5) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (5-1) will travel to play Harwood the same day.
The Solons will host three-time defending Division II champ Woodstock (4-2) on Tuesday before welcoming Middlebury (5-2) on Wednesday.
"It's going to be a grind and we can't look past Harwood before we look to Woodstock and Middlebury," Cecere said. "And when we get to Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll have to play our best tennis to be able to stay with those teams."
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Halle Pletzer 6-1, 7-5
Kenzie Golonka def. Camden Kelley 6-0, 6-3
Grace Murphy def. Ashley Boisvert 6-1, 6-1
Emily Swenson def. Julia Fewer 4-6, 6-1, 10-1
Sydney Dunn def. Natalie Taylor 6-1, 6-4
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff and Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke 6-2, 7-6(1)
Chloe Monteith and Bella Wawrzyniak def. Lily LaCroix and Megan Ray 7-5, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 4, Harwood 3
U-32 5, Harwood 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Lucy Krokenberger and Jasmine Toro earned payback victories to help the Raiders earn a doubleheader sweep Friday.
Harwood's Julia Biedermann kicked things off with an 11-9 victory over Krokenberger in a tiebreaker. The Raiders veteran made a few key adjustments and secured an 8-6 victory in the rematch.
"I haven't seen Lucy play as well as she did today in a long time," U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger said. "Lucy has that inner drive for winning. She really loves to win and she dug really deep to go home with at least one win today. Both girls hit hard, deep ground strokes from the baseline and it was an exciting to watch. Lucy relied heavily on her speed and got to mostly everything that Julia dealt her. It's like trying to run as fast as you can to get to the ball and then come up with yet another amazing shot. And Lucy did that over and over again."
Toro suffered an 8-4 loss to Anda Gulley during their opening match at No. 3 doubles. Their second meeting was a different story, as Toro served up an 8-4 victory.
"Jasmine played more offensively the second match and took the win," coach Krokenberger said. "I'm always a believer that you learn from your losses and that is what makes you a better player. Jasmine was more patient and had opportunities to take the net and win a lot of points - something she didn't do in the first match."
Harwood (1-5) will host Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-3) will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"The two teams were very evenly matched today," coach Carol Krokenberger said. "It was good to see everyone pull together to win both events."
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Lucy Krokenberger 8-7 (9)
Tova Williams (U) def. Gretchen Kogut 8-3
Anda Gulley (H) def. Jasmine Toro 8-4
Caitlin Dodge-Prescott (U) def. Ella Dice 8-4
Kallista Parton (U) def. Liv Sprague 8-0
DOUBLES
Maeven Cattanach and Cierra Mckay (H) def. Maya Elliott and Samantha Martzkes 8-7(5).
Aeva Pope-Howe and Jin Clayton (U) def. Anna Alberghini and Michelina Merriman 8-4
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger (U) def. Julia Biedermann 8-6
Tova Williams (U) def. Gretchen Kogut 8-1
Jasmine Toro (U) def. Anda Gulley 8-4
Caitlin Dodge-Prescott (U) def. Ella Dice 8-7(10)
Kallista Parton (U) def. Liv Sprague 8-2
DOUBLES
Maeven Cattanach and Cierra Mckay (H) def. Norah Wilcox and Annora Sylvester 8-1
Anna Alberghini and Michelina Merriman (H) def. Leah Emmons and Kaitlyn Mayer 8-2
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - Two points via forfeit, a bagel at No. 2 singles and straight-set victories in every contested match sent the Raiders into the weekend with plenty of momentum.
"The boys were really focussed on being consistent and not making a lot of errors," U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. "That was the team goal. We didn't really know anything about (Harwood), so consistency was the game plan and everybody really stuck to that."
U-32's Lasse Liebermann triumphed at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cole Baitz.
"Cole has a great first serve and some really strong ground strokes," Washburn said. "But Lasse's power is incredible - I haven't seen anything like it for awhile. I don't have a radar gun, but his serve is easily around 120 mph."
Kayl Humke did not lose a game against Colin Deschamps at No. 2 singles. Tzevi Schwartz coasted to a 6-2, 6-0 victory vs. Eric Dessureau at the No. 3 position. Evan Elliott cruised past River Collins, 6-3, 6-0, at No 4 singles.
"My No. 3 player, Lincoln Smith, is still out," Washburn said. "So that pushes Tzevi and Evan up a spot. But those guys have been good. I like having our doubles team set right now and having four extra guys sub in when we need them at No. 5 singles."
Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane won the closest battle of the day, prevailing 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles against Dylan Silveira and Rohin Jordan.
Harwood (0-4) will travel to play Middlebury at 4 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (3-1) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
SINGLES
Lasse Liebermann def. Cole Baitz 6-1, 6-1
Kayl Humke def. Colin Deschamps 6-0, 6-0
Tzevi Schwartz def. Eric Dessureau 6-2, 6-0
Evan Elliott def. River Collins 6-3, 6-0
Julian Fitz won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane def. Dylan Silveira and Rohin Jordan 6-2, 6-4
JT Nordenson and Nils Young by forteit
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 18, BFA-Fairfax 12
FAIRFAX - A Wild West opening quarter gave way to defensive discipline Friday as the Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Bullets.
Spaulding led 7-6 after the first quarter and was in front 9-8 entering halftime. The Crimson Tide took control in the third quarter, extending their lead to 14-9.
"We settled into the game tonight," Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. "If you take away the first quarter, we held them to six goals the rest of the game. They had a great team and we were just slow defensively in the first quarter. We're going to have to play well in playoffs. So we have to be ready to get off the bus and be dialed in and ready to go."
Aiden Blouin paced Spaulding's offense with seven goals and seven assists. Teammate Cam Kearney scored four times and dished out one assist. Colby Berard (three goals, two assists), Aidan Kresco (one goal, two assists) and Alex Irwin (two goals) provided lots of offensive balance in the victory. Jon Malnatti also scored, while Owen Kresco and Ryan Glassford dished out one assist apiece.
"It was an interesting game," Thomas said. "We pushed a lot in transition and so did they. So it turned into a shootout with a high number of shots and a high number of goals. We're a young team, so learning how to manage a game is still what we're working on. But I can't fault the guys for taking shots, because the looks were there. There are games when we need to settle the ball down and slow things down. Today we played well and we were able to put 18 goals on the board. But sometimes when you don't score in transition, you open up the possibility for the other team to race right back in transition and score. And Fairfax has a lot of big, strong athletes. It was a long bus ride and it's good to be able to battle with them."
Owen Kresco and Glassford led the way on face-offs for the Granite City school. Derrick Sloan scored five goals for BFA and Logan Estes added four goals.
"They crushed us on ground balls and that's what kept them in the game," Thomas said. "They were a step faster than us a lot of times, and face-offs led to a lot of transition goals."
Tide goalie Chris Howarth made 17 saves. Max Mills stopped 24 shots in front of the cage for BFA (4-5). Spaulding (6-2) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Monday for Senior Day.
"When we're disciplined, when we move the ball quickly and when we stick to our systems, we can hang with any team," Thomas said.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 7, Rice 6
BARRE - The Crimson Tide put on a passing clinic when it mattered most Friday to hold off the Green Knights.
"The girls just stuck with it all game-long," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "They never gave up and they played so hard the entire game. Every girl left their heart on the field today. It was a warm day, which we weren't used to, and they kept going and going. Both teams wore down a little bit in the second half with the weather. It had been in the 50s, and today it was in the 70s. So it definitely took its toll on both teams. The key for us was winning ground balls and face-offs."
Zoe Tewksbury, Paige Allen, Analie Choquette and Emily Morris were defensive standouts for Spaulding. Goalie Corinna Moulton stopped 19 shots for the Tide, including a pair of free position bids.
Spaulding held a 4-2 halftime advantage and extended its lead to 7-4 in the second half. Rice responded with a pair of goals, but the Tide showcased solid clock management to snap their three-game losing skid.
"(Moulton) was on today," coach Pinard said. "She was aggressive to the ball and to the shooters. She had a lot of plays where she was out on top of the crease, making a stop as they were coming across the middle. …We got possession of the ball with about five minutes to go and we tried passing it around and holding it. We had a 7-6 lead and I knew we didn't need to score, so the girls were basically playing keep-away out there. We had a couple turnovers and then our D was able to stop them. And for those final five minutes, we probably had possession for at least four-and-a-half minutes."
Addison Pinard (three goals, two assists) and Bella Bevins (two goals) paced the Tide attack. Isabella Bodreault and Grace Isham also scored in the winning effort. Ruby Harrington and Lily Teweksbury each controlled three draws. Spaulding won nine of 15 draws as a team. Harrington and Addison Pinard each scooped up five ground balls, while Zoe Tewksbury won four ground balls.
"We have 11 freshmen and sophomores out of our 15 girls, so we're super young," coach Pinard said. "We have to play a lot of Division I teams this year and we're a Division II team. We played Rutland, the No. 2 team in Division I, and we played them 9-7 in the first half. So I'm very pleased with how our kids are doing. The future of Spaulding looks good."
Rice falls to 2-3, while Spaulding improves to 3-3. The Tide will host Colchester at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"We've played four Division I teams so far - and our other game was at St. J, and they're the No. 4 or 5 team in Division II," coach Pinard said. "So to be 3-3, I'm very proud of the girls. Our last three games, we were right there at halftime. Against Rutland and BFA, we kind of fell apart in the second half. But this time we maintained our composure and fought through the ups and the downs and we stuck it out. If we keep putting two solid halves together like we did today, I think we'll be fine. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
SOFTBALL
U-32 17, Randolph 5
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders turned a tie game into a blowout by scoring 12 runs in the fourth inning Friday.
U-32 built a 4-0 lead in the second frame before the Galloping Ghosts pulled even with a four-run third inning. The Raiders did not mess around in the fourth, batting around the order to make it 16-4.
Winning pitcher Grace Johnson gave up nine hits, issued zero walks and struck out four batters during the complete-game victory. Losing pitcher Jordan Schultz-Currier gave up 20 hits, issued three walks and recorded one strikeout over four-plus innings.
Sage Winner went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for U-32. Hannah Rea wound up 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Elizabeth Guthrie also went 3-for-4 in the victory. U-32's Caitlin McGinley was 3-for-3, while teammates Kiki Hayward (2-for-3) and Allie Guthrie (2-for-4) also recorded multiple hits.
Addy Bar connected for a fifth-inning double to end the game. Caroline Flynn (triple) and Cady Burgess (double) also delivered big hits for U-32. Randolph's Jordan Schultz-Currier went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple. Teammate Hailey Vesper went 2-for-3.
