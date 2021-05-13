BARRE — Spaulding pitchers Kieran McNamara and Hayden Kennedy recorded a combined 11 strikeouts Thursday while joining forces in a no-hitter during an 11-1 baseball victory over Milton.
“Both pitchers did a great job getting ahead (in the count) and throwing strikes,” Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. “We got a great effort today from all of our guys.”
Dylan Bachand paced the Crimson Tide offense with two doubles and a single. He ended the game in the sixth inning by driving in a run. Spaulding’s Trevor Arsenault and Cole McAllister also connected for three hits apiece. Zach Stabell added two hits in the victory.
Spaulding improves to 9-1 after earning its sixth straight victory. Milton (1-9) suffered its eighth straight loss.
BASEBALL
U-32 9, Randolph 2
EAST MONTPELIER — Winning pitcher Alex Keane went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs to help the Raiders earn their fifth straight victory Thursday.
U-32 avenged a season-opening 9-4 loss to Randolph by slamming the door with a four-run sixth inning. Owen Kellington hit his fourth home run of the season by blasting a two-run shot over the fence in right-center field during the sixth frame.
“It was a good victory,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “We weren’t as clean early in the game as we wanted to be and that led to an unearned run. But Alex was able to pitch out of trouble for the rest of the game. It was good to see us struggle through a little bit of adversity and still come away with a ‘W’.”
The Raiders built a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Galloping Ghosts tied the game in the second. U-32 pulled ahead 2-1 in the third inning and made it 3-1 in the fourth. A two-run fifth inning set the stage for Kellington’s bomb in the sixth.
Kellington went 2-for-3, while teammate Kevin Dowling was 2-for-4. Connor DeRosia and Shane Starr added one-run singles in the victory. Charlie Haynes contributed one single and one RBI for the Raiders.
“We’ve been doing pretty well at executing our situational hitting,” Green said. “On two occasions we had a runner on third with less than two outs. And we were able to drive them in with a ground ball to second base, which is really all you need. There’s still some things we have to work on, but it feels really good.”
Keane threw the first six innings. He amassed 10 strikeouts, issued two walks and gave up three hits. Tony Concessi earned the save. He struck out one batter and did not allow any Panthers to reach base.
“We really need to focus on not giving away free bases early in the game,” Green said. “Alex was throwing strikes in the first inning, and then in the second inning we had a couple errors.”
Losing pitcher Wyatt Messier stuck out three batters, issued six walks and gave up 10 hits over five-plus innings. Randolph (2-7) will travel to play Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday. U-32 (5-1) will visit North Country the same day.
Williamstown 10, Northfield 9
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Blue Devils erased a six-run deficit by scoring six runs in the fifth inning during Thursday’s victory over the Marauders.
Cody Hood drove in Tavien Rouleau for the game-winning run with a two-out single in the sixth inning. Hood’s shot to left field allowed Rouleau to score from second base.
“As a team that came in 0-6, we’ll take any sort of positivity that we can get,” Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. “Northfield came in winless as well and the game was competitive. Both programs are struggling with similar kinds of things. I’m super proud of the guys’ effort and I am so proud of what Cody was able to accomplish today. He’s earned himself some playing time, and the guys found a way today. Down 9-3, they could have cashed out and chalked it up to another loss. But instead they dug deep and found a way to get it done.”
Winning pitcher Max Dexter threw the last three innings. He allowed three hits, issued two walks and registered two strikeouts. During the final inning he recorded one strikeout and induced a fly ball to right field and a pop fly to first base.
Max Dexter went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Junior Gabe Dexter went 2-for-4 with a double. Jamison Lacarno went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Blue Devils.
“We turned a 4-3 double play when Blake Clark tagged second and thew it to Ari Schumacher at first,” Busconi said. “And Jamison Lacarno threw three kids out trying to steal second.”
Williamstown (1-6) will host Peoples Academy for a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Northfield (0-5) will host Blue Mountain the same day.
Harwood 6, Thetford 5
THETFORD — The Highlanders had their backs against the wall before Boone Maher saved the day during a come-from-behind victory over the Panthers.
Thetford led 5-3 with two outs in the top of the seventh when Maher stepped to the plate. The sophomore rose to the occasion with a two-run single, driving in Gus Mosle and Skylar Platt. Liam Guyette (2-for-4) drove in Maher with a line drive to center field for a one-run lead.
Highlanders closer Nicolas Moran (two strikeouts) picked up the save with a strong performance in the bottom of the seventh. Platt started on the mound, allowing five hits, issuing one walk and recording six strikeouts during six innings.
Thetford (5-3) will travel to play Montpelier at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (3-2) will host Oxbow the same day.
