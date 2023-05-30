EAST MONTPELIER - Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey earned a reputation throughout her senior year as one of Vermont's top soccer goalies and ice hockey forwards.
Now the Crimson Tide slugger is on a short list of the best three-sport standouts in Central Vermont history after belting three homers Tuesday during her team's 14-13 victory over U-32 during the Division II softball playdowns.
The No. 10 Tide opened the game with five straight hits, setting the tone for a grudge-match game for the ages against the No. 7 Raiders. McKelvey connected for a three-run blast in the first inning before hitting a solo shot in the sixth frame. Her grand slam in the seventh inning wound up being the difference-maker and she finished the contest with a whopping eight RBIs.
Pitcher Camille Marineau earned the complete-game victory after allowing 13 hits, recording six strikeouts and issuing four walks. Caroline Flynn also went the distance for U-32 and surrendered 17 hits while issuing four walks and striking out one batter. Both squads wound up committing three errors. U-32 suffered a 6-2 loss to Spaulding on May 13 before serving up a 17-14 payback victory over the Tide last week.
"What a game - again," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "It was another battle and we knew it would be. U-32 did not make it easy and we fought right down to the last out. We knew going into this game that we needed all of our parts and pieces in working order. And it’s funny: When one part isn’t working just right, another one picks up the slack. And that’s what we did today. When our defensive fielders got shaky, Camille held her own, stayed focused and didn’t crack under pressure. When we needed runs, we answered back with our bats. Rebecca - with three home runs and eight RBIs - let’s talk about a senior, a captain and a leader today. I’m proud of all 13 members of my team: They each play a very big role in our journey."
A four-run first inning gave Spaulding some breathing room, but that early lead didn't last long against a Raiders squad that reached double-digit scoring totals in 11 games this season. U-32 capitalized on a pair of errors in the fourth inning and scored six times to pull ahead 9-7. Both teams scored one run apiece in the fifth inning and then the sixth frame ended in a 10-10 tie.
There were plenty of nerves at the end, but Spaulding's players maintained their composure at the plate and scored four runs with one swing of the bat by McKelvey to regain plenty of momentum. The Raiders didn't go down quietly, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Tide finally recorded the last out.
Sage Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double in the victory, while teammates Deanna Wild (3-for-4) and Taylor Keel (2-for-5) also punished U-32's defense. Wild and Johnson both recorded two stolen bases.
Elyse Kelley kept the Raiders' comeback hopes alive by homering in the seventh inning and she wound up going 2-for-5 in the loss. U-32's top hitters also included Kiki Hayward (3-for-4), Maryssa Rossi (3-for-4), Kaydence Smith (2-for-4, triple) and Ainsley Gross (2-for-4, double).
The Raiders end the season at 9-8. Spaulding (6-10) will travel to play No. 2 Mount Abraham (14-3) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal.
SOFTBALL
Twinfield-Danville-Cabot 17, Northfield 4
PLAINFIELD - Winning pitcher Kendall Hale gave up zero hits over three-plus innings Tuesday, propelling the cooperative program featuring Trojans, Huskies and Bears in Division IV playdown action.
Hale helped her cause by going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double. Aydyn Paige (4-for-5), Ella Marshia (2-for-3, triple) and Hannah Haverick (3-for-4) were also offensive standouts in the victory. Maddie Sweet paced Northfield with two hits.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 9, Rutland 0
BARRE - The No. 4 Crimson Tide pounced late in the game following a slew of defensive miscues by No. 13 Rutland during Tuesday's Division I playdown.
Rutland committed six errors in the fifth inning, allowing Spaulding to score six runs. The visitors were scratching their heads from start to finish against Tide starter Averill Parker, who earned the victory on the mound after six innings of work. Parker issued one walk, allowed two hits and struck out seven batters.
"Averill was rock-solid today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He worked ahead in the count, pitched to contact and was efficient. Even when he got into a little trouble in the first inning, he pitched us out of trouble."
The Tide made the most of their three hits - all by Trevor Arsenault - and escaped a jam in the first inning to avoid having to play from behind. Rutland's Aaron Lefrancois made solid contact on the first pitch of the game, lining a double down the left-field line. A few moments later Greg Olson was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt by Tyler Weatherhogg allowed Lefrancois to advance to third, while Olson moved over to second base.
Parker induced a groundout to third by Chase de Castro, with sharp fielding preventing the Rutland base-runners from moving any farther. The Tide pitcher struck out Rutland's Hudson Branchaud to end the threat.
"Brady Lewis made a great play at third on the ground ball from de Castro," coach Kiniry said. "He looked the runner back at third and fired a perfect throw to first. And then for Averill to get the strikeout for out No. 3 really fired our team up."
Parker and de Castro both matched each other on the mound during the first two innings as the game remained scoreless. The Tide built a 1-0 advantage in the third frame after Arsenault singled, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Arsenault crossed home on a sacrifice fly by Cam Burke, giving his team the lead for good.
The Tide turned things into a blowout in the fifth inning. Mason Keel sparked the offensive outburst by reaching base on an error and then he moved to second when McAllister patiently watched a fourth ball miss the strike zone. Arsenault served up a one-single and then another error put Burke on first base while McAllister moved over to third. Parker and McAllister executed a well-timed squeeze play to extend the lead to 3-0 and then Arsenault used aggressive base-running to score from second on a wild throw to first base as Rutland attempted to throw out Parker on the bunt.
Zack Wilson reached first base on a walk and then pinch-runner Damian Giffen scored on a sacrifce fly by Lewis. Matt Redmond also scored as a pinch-runner along with Wilson after Dylan Bachand made contact with a pitch, stretching the lead to 7-0.
The Tide plated their final two runs in the sixth inning after McAllister reached first base on a walk and promptly moved over to second on a stolen base. Arsenault followed with a one-run triple and scored on another sacrifice fly by Burke.
"We had great contributions throughout our lineup," coach Kiniry said. "It was great to see so many of our players involved."
LeFrancois, de Castro and Colin Rider each recorded one hit for Rutland (5-11). Spaulding (15-2) will host No. 5 Mount Mansfield (12-4) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. The Cougars earned a 9-3 playdown victory over No. 12 BFA-St. Albans (5-12).
U-32 14, Lamoille 4
EAST MONTPELIER - The No. 2 Raiders didn't hold back offensively while showing the No. 14 Lancers the door during Tuesday's Division II playdown.
Winning pitcher Alex Keane threw the first three innings before Dom Concessi, Max Scribner and Sawyer Mislak all pitched an inning of relief. Keane did not allow any runs and struck out five batters.
Shane Starr got things started at the plate for U-32 by launching a two-run homer in the first inning. He wound up going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Keane was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. He ended things in the sixth inning by connecting for a double. Cam Tatro (2-for-3) and Maddox Heise each finished with two RBIs in the victory.
Lamoille finishes up at 1-16, while U-32 (13-4) will host No. 7 Fair Haven (9-7) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of last year's quarterfinal. The Raiders were the No. 5 seed a year ago when they outlasted the No. 13 Slaters, 6-3.
"This was a solid team win and we had lots of contributions from everybody," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "But we know it only gets tougher from here. We’re thrilled to be in the quarterfinals, but our goals go beyond that. It will be important to keep working at practice and show up with the same confidence and focus we’ve had the last couple of weeks for Fair Haven on Friday."
Otter Valley 6, Montpelier 2
BRANDON - The No. 8 Otters ousted the No. 9 Solons during Tuesday's Division II playdown, thanks to another stellar pitching effort by Andy McEnerny.
The Otter Valley starter threw six-plus innings, gave up two runs and registered nine strikeouts. Luca Polli was 3-for-3 with one RBI and a double in the winning effort. Teammate Isaiah Wood had two hits and drove in two runs. Caleb Whitney also connected for a pair of hits in the victory.
Losing pitcher Andrew Tringe gave up seven hits and two earned runs over five-plus innings. He struck out 10 batters and issued one walk. Montpelier's Nate Groff went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and one RBI.
Otter Valley (10-7) will travel to play No. 1 Missisquoi (15-1) in Saturday's quarterfinal. Montpelier closes out the season with an 8-9 record.
Hartford 4, Harwood 0
HARTFORD - The No. 5 Hurricanes walked away victorious during Tuesday's defensive battle against the No. 12 Highlanders in Division II playdown action. Harwood ends the season at 5-11, while Hartford improves to 10-5. The Hurricanes will travel to play No. 4 Peoples Academy (14-2) for a 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Friday. The Wolves are the two-time defending D-III champs who moved up to the D-II ranks for the season. Peoples earned a 15-3 playdown win over Lake Region.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 21, Lamoille 7
BARRE - Brutally hot conditions didn't affect the Crimson Tide's calm-and-cool approach around the net during Tuesday's 21-7 victory over the Lancers in Division II girls lacrosse playdown action.
Paige Allen (five goals, one assist) and Isabella Boudreault (four goals, two assists) were unstoppable on attack for the No. 6 Tide, who improve to 10-7 and advance to the quarterfinals for the third straight year.
"Three years ago just winning a playoff game was huge for our program, and now we expect to be playing in the semifinals or better every year," Pinard said. "Our program has come a long way in three years and that is due to these girls, especially our junior and senior class."
The Tide's unselfish passing played a key role in the final outcome, with a total of eight Spaulding players recording multiple points. Bella Bevins (one assist) recorded a hat trick in the victory, while teammates Maddie Frost (three assists), Rayna Long (two assists) and Hallee Allen (one assist) added two goals apiece. Meadow Lafaille (one goal, two assists) and Sage MacAuley (three assists) were also unfazed by the 80-degree conditions to help the Granite City squad earn its sixth double-digit victory of the season.
"The girls were able to bear down with the heat being a factor today and they persevered through it," Pinard said. "They did a really good job of moving the ball today and letting the ball do the work, instead of trying to play 1-on-1. Great ball movement and unselfish play were the keys today. I also thought Sage MacAuley really controlled the game from the draw circle."
Ruby Harrington and Grace Isham chipped in with one goal apiece for the Tide and teammate Ashley Morrison dished out one assist. Emma LaRock scored five goals for the No. 11 Lancers, who end the season at 2-16.
Spaulding will travel to play No. 3 Vergennes (9-5) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Tide suffered an 11-10 loss to the Commodores three weeks ago.
"We are really looking forward to a rematch with Vergennes," Pinard said. "It was a game we all really felt we should have won, so hopefully we can manage the game a little better than we did last time and make smart decisions with the ball. It should be a great game. And I’m personally looking forward to seeing how our players respond and if they will go out there with that desire to battle and fight all game-long."
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 12, Milton 8
MILTON - Aiden Kresco (five goals) and Noah Long (four goals) lifted the No. 9 Crimson Tide past the No. 8 Yellowjackets on Tuesday during a back-and-forth Division II playdown.
Evan Peloquin, Kyle Pecor, Cooper Aylward and Andre Pelletier also scored for Spaulding. Tyler Larocque (two assists) and Colin Smith (one assist) each tallied two goals for Milton. Teammates Christian Gaudio, Jacob Deuso, Justin McGregor and Luke Bushey added one goal apiece.
Spaulding improves to 6-9, while Milton ends the season at 5-9. The Tide will travel to play No. 1 Hartford (15-0) in Friday's 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Spaulding gave the Hurricanes their toughest test of the season two weeks ago during a 3-1 loss in Barre.
BOYS TENNIS
Harwood 5, South Burlington 2
WATERBURY - The Highlanders earned their first playoff victory in nine years Tuesday, thanks to a dominant performance from top to bottom in the singles order.
Sixth-seeded Harwood didn't lose any sets during the singles showdowns to send the No. 11 Wolves packing during their Division I playdown. HU's Lucas Brumm, Cole Baitz, Alvar Calvo, Daniel Steber and Colby Engelhardt all faced talented opponents but used a survive-and-advance mentality to take care of business relatively quickly as temperates hovered around 80 degrees.
"For me, after the first set the heat set in and I fought through it," Baitz said. "It came down to the second set and I pushed through the heat and won."
Harwood improves to 7-2 and beat the Wolves (5-11) for the second time this season after prevailing, 4-3, on May 9. South Burlington is a 25-time state champ and suffered its earliest playoff exit since 2006.
"South Burlington was one of the more difficult first-round matchups we could have drawn," Harwood coach Nick Trautz said. "They are a strong team at every spot and they had a tough match schedule this season, so we felt that they were a better team than their seeding suggested. There were definitely some battles out there today and we are thrilled to move on to the next round with a lot of momentum from a tough first-round matchup."
Brumm was finally close to full strength for HU at No. 1 singles after battling a respiratory infection for much of the season. He found himself in a tight battle during the first set before capitalizing on some timely second-set breaks to defeat Yuyang Zhang, 7-5, 6-2.
"Lucas Brumm's match was difficult," Baitz said. "He beat him once in the regular season and he definitely brought his 'A' game to playoffs."
Baitz continued his highly successful run at No. 2 singles, using a big first serve to end things in timely fashion. A 6-1, 6-3 victory over Will Bradley put the Highlanders in the driver's set as several other matches wound up taking much longer to complete.
"My opponent's hand was hurt, so that played a factor in the way that he was hitting," Baitz said. "And I just shut him down and I was mixing it up by going to the net or not. And I think the sun definitely played a factor with lobs and the way you were serving just because of how bright it is."
The final team outcome was cathartic for Baitz, who finally earned a post-season victory with his team. The Spaulding senior competes for Harwood through a cooperative arrangement and was a four-year varsity soccer player who endured two playoff losses to CVU and one against North Country. The Highlanders finished last year's tennis season at 2-6 after enduring a 7-0 loss to St. Johnsbury.
"We've improved a lot over the years," Baitz said. "Last year was a struggle - and the year before. But this year it's really helped to have a lot of great kids from GMVS that come up and play with us. …It definitely seems like we're a team now. At the beginning of the season you could tell that people were in their different zones. But toward the end of the year, we've become one team and we've come a long way."
Jack Wolfe is another Spaulding athlete competing for Harwood, while Brumm, Calvo, Steber, Engelhardt and Biel Aytes are teammates who attend the Green Mountain Valley School. Christopher Cummisky was the lone Harwood student in action Tuesday and he teamed up with Ollie Kottke, who is home-schooled.
"We finally fielded our full roster with everyone healthy and playing well," Trautz said. "We are coming closer with each match to showing what we can do when we are at our best. Our strength is in our depth at singles, with guys in the No. 3, 4 and 5 spots that we can count on to win against most opponents."
Calvo beat Mateo Duracek, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3 singles. Steber earned the most lopsided result of the afternoon by trouncing Daniel Kim, 6-0, 6-1, at the No. 4 position.
"Daniel is playing his best tennis at this point," Trautz said.
Engelhardt gave Harwood an added boost by downing Jay Eagle, 6-4, 6-2, at the bottom of the singles order.
"Colby is a great player for us in the No. 5 spot," Trautz said. "He has a really well-rounded game and can actually compete with most players at any singles spot. So to have him close out the match in No. 5 is a huge advantage."
South Burlington's Jules Butler and Robin Kokenmaier beat Kottke and Cummisky, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 1 singles. Wolves James Bradley and Nicolas Charlebois netted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Wolfe and Aytes.
The Highlanders will attempt to earn their first quarterfinal victory in 21 years when they travel to play Stowe on Friday.
"We are really excited to meet Stowe for the first time this season," Trautz said. "We got to see some of their players at the state individual tournament, so we know we will have to be at our absolute best to compete with them."
SINGLES
Lucas Brumm (H) def. Yuyang Zhang 7-5, 6-2
Cole Baitz (H) def. Will Bradley 6-1, 6-3
Alvar Calvo (H) def. Mateo Duracek 6-3, 6-1
Daniel Steber (H) def. Daniel Kim 6-0, 6-1
Colby Engelhardt (H) def. Jay Eagle 6-4, 6-2
DOUBLES
Jules Butler and Robin Kokenmaier (SB) def. Ollie Kottke and Christopher Cummisky 6-4, 6-0
James Bradley and Nicolas Charlebois (SB) def. Jack Wolfe and Biel Aytes 6-2, 6-4
Stowe 7, Essex 0
STOWE - The 11-time champs marched to another lopsided playdown victory Tuesday and are now two victories away from making their 25th championship appearance in program history.
Bo Graves won the match of the day at No. 1 singles by outlasting Darin Seren 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Ben Nissenbaum, TJ Guffey, Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown all won in straight sets to complete the singles sweep. Raiders Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka didn't lose a single game at No. 1 doubles. Leo Jercinovic and Max Biedermann were 6-4, 6-3 winners at No. 2 doubles. Stowe (12-1) will host No. 6 Harwood at 3 p.m. Friday. Essex wraps up the season at 2-12.
SINGLES
Bo Graves def. Darin Seren 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Ben Nissenbaum def. Vishnu Konnanur 6-3, 6-2
TJ Guffey def. Pierce Bauer 6-1, 6-2
Parker Guffey def. Mason Bauer 6-0, 6-1
Jesse Brown def. Lewis Pilcher 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka def. Jacques Lacouciere and Ben Lang 6-0, 6-0
Leo Jercinovic and Max Biedermann def. Lucas St Halaire and Donovan Ho 6-4, 6-3
Rutland 4, U-32 3
RUTLAND - The No. 10 Raiders lost a first-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles and fell short in a second-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles while falling to No. 7 Rutland during Tuesday's Division I playdown.
Lincoln Smith prevailed at the top of the singles order for the visitors by earning a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Giuseppe Marchese. U-32 picked up another point at No. 5 singles, with Julian Fitz securing a 6-1, 7-6 win over Tanner Ciufu. Raiders Gabe Goldstein and Brody Beaudet helped keep things close by grinding out a 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 win over Dietrich Caler and Tom Goldberg at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland relied heavily on the middle of its singles order, as Eli Rosi, Graham Seidner and Robin Rushing closed out straight-set victories. Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell gave the hosts a clutch point at No. 1 doubles by overpowering Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco, 7-6, 6-1
Rutland (9-3) advances to play either No. 2 Burr and Burton (11-0) or No. 15 Colchester (1-9). U-32 ends the season at 4-7.
