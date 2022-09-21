WILLIAMSTOWN - Spaulding girls soccer faced another big hurdle Tuesday and leaned heavily on its upperclass leaders to grind out its first shutout victory of the season.
Senior Sage MaCauley scored an unassisted goal in the 11th minute and classmate Rebecca McKelvey stopped eight shots to power the Crimson Tide past Paine Mountain, 1-0.
"Becca (Dupere) had two fast breaks and Rebecca was able to come out and smother the ball at her feet both times," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "We easily could have given up two goals but Rebecca played amazing in goal."
Goalie Olivia Boyd made eight saves for Paine Mountain, which opened the season with a 4-1 victory over perennial Division III title contender Peoples Academy.
"I thought today’s game was a great one between two really solid teams," Paine Mountain coach Steve LaRock said. "Both teams vied for possession and made crucial defensive stops when needed. It’s what you want to see when two quality teams match up. There was a lot of great ball movement and quick attacks displayed by both teams. And the goalkeepers were both outstanding. …We felt good heading into this one, so the result doesn’t feel great. But we played really well today. I moved girls around to different positions to try different things and I was happy with the way players responded to these adjustments. We moved the ball through the midfield well and found spaces to attack. Overall, I was happy with the scoring chances we created."
Dupere found the back of the net in two victories at the start of the season and was a constant threat to score again vs. the Crimson Tide. It took a few bold saves by McKelvey to neutralize the polished finisher, who led Paine Mountain to the D-III semifinals last fall.
"I was impressed with Rebecca’s goalkeeping skills," LaRock said. "She plays smart and comes to get the ball. You don’t see that a lot from goalkeepers. But she came off her line to make several crucial stops. Becca Dupere had three, maybe four really good opportunities to score. But Rebecca was there to make the stops. Spaulding is a top D-II team with a lot of great talent. Rob knows his players well and trusts them to come through at the right moments. Sage worked hard today and found the back of the net early on. And that turned out to be the difference."
Paine Mountain (2-2) will visit Randolph for a 4:30 match Friday. Spaulidng (3-2) will travel to play Lyndon the same day. The Tide defeated two-time defending D-III champ Stowe during the second match of the season before outlasting D-II rival North Country last week. Spaulding climbed up to the No. 5 spot in the D-II standings with Tuesday's victory over Paine Mountain.
"Our midfield did a great job of closing down play quickly today and transitioning into attack," coach Moran said. "Yvonne (Roberge), Lily (LaCroix), Mollie (Moran), Lydia (Murner) and Kate (May) all played really well today."
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 5, Lamoille 1
STOWE - Sarah Hailey scored four times and assisted Orly Bryan to help the Raiders take command during Tuesday's victory.
Ellie Ortiz, Izzie Lovell, Kate Tilgner also notched assists in the victory. Teammates Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined to make five saves, while Lancers keeper Emily Hutchins turned aside 15 shots. Logan Freeman scored on a Barrett Freeman assist for Lamoille, which trailed 3-1 entering halftime.
The Raiders (5-1) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lancers (1-2) will host Poples the same day.
Oxbow 2, Craftsbury 1
BRADFORD - The Olympians outshot the Chargers 24-4 but struggled to pull away during Tuesday's Mountain League contest.
Brianna Gray scored Oxbow's first goal before Maggi Ellsworth assisted McKenna Smith for the game-winner. Goalie Makenna Simmons stopped one shot in the victory.
The Olympians (1-3-1) will travel to play Hazen at 2 p.m. Saturday. Craftsbury (2-3) will host Winooski at 4:30 p.m. Monday
