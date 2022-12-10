LYNDON - Spaulding's Rebecca McKelvey scored twice Saturday and assisted Kaya Moulton during a 3-0 girls hockey victory over the Kingdom Blades at Fenton Chester Arena.
"We have strong veteran leadership between players like Becca, Hanna (King), Ruby (Harrington), Molly (Parker) and both goalies," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "The nice thing about getting the win today - especially on the road and with how physical that team is - is that they did a great job of having the young kids ready to compete. It didn't overwhelm the young kids. Becca can score and she did a nice job of finishing when she got her opportunities. And that helped the young kids get some confidence in their first game. Our third line is all new players and they had a great game."
McKelvey set up Moulton in the first period for an early advantage. Ellie Parker notched the secondary assist.
"Becca passed it back to the point for Kaya, who plays defense," Lawrence said. "And Kaya got it on net from the blue line and it went in. It was exciting to see Kaya get her first high school goal. She's a great kid who works so hard and deserves it. I'm very proud of her."
Amelia Healey assisted both of McKelvey's goals in the second period to help the Crimson Tide pull away from the Blades. Both teams were plagued by penalties in the third period and the hosts failed to cash in during a 1-on-1 scoring chance late in the game.
"There were a lot of penalties for both teams in the third period and there wasn't a lot of flow," Lawrence said. "It was like a special teams period with both teams on the power play and killing penalties."
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin recorded 12 saves in the shutout. Taylor Blais stopped 27 shots in front of the net for the Blades.
"We did a lot of good stuff in our own end and Mattie was fantastic in net," Lawrence said. "She made a nice save on a breakaway late in the game and she did well with the rebounds. And because we are such young team, the forwards really need to help out defensively. Everybody really did a nice job committing to playing team defense, which limited their opportunities. We held them to an average of four shots on goals each period, which was fantastic."
Molly Parker and Lanie Thayer stepped up defensively for the Tide along with Moulton, Healey and Gracie Lunt.
"Molly logged a lot of minutes on defense," Lawrence said. "Lanie is bouncing between forward and defense because we're such a young team. That's a lot to ask of her, but she had a nice game and she does both really well."
The Crimson Tide advanced to the state championship at Gutterson Fieldhouse during two of the past three seasons. Lawrence's team capped the first perfect season in Vermont girls hockey history during a 22-0 campaign in 2020. The Tide moved up to D-I the following year and finished at 7-1-1 during a Covid-shortened season. Spaulding wound up with a 19-3 record last winter after falling short against undefeated BFA-St. Albans, 3-2, in a trilling final.
"Our senior class has only lost four hockey games in their high school career," Lawrence said. "They're not used to losing and they don't want to. They're showing really good leadership and they're trying to help the young kids join the party. It's important we keep working hard together and helping each other out. It's a long season, but we have good leadership and young players who are ready to learn."
Spaulding will host Rice at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Blades will trail to play Woodstock the same day at 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
South Burlington 2, Harwood 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Reese Gordon and Jordan Larose scored, while Abby Brennan, Hadia Ahmed and Rosa DiGuilian notched assists Saturday to propel the Wolves past the Highlanders at Cairns Arena.
Goalie Oli Roy recorded a five-save shutout for South Burlington. Harwood netminder Jordan Hunter kept the Wolves scoreless for the opening two periods and finished with 39 saves.
"We had some great plays and passes on the ice tonight," Harwood coach Katie Martin said. "Our goalie Jordan Hunter was awesome in net and really came out strong in her first game this season. We are still working without our full team and looking to work on things as we go. There are always things to work on and learn from in games. We are still trying to find the best fit for some of our players on our lines. Our defense was also strong today, working hard to clear the puck from our defensive zone."
The Highlanders will host CVU at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. South Burlington will travel to play Woodstock at 7:20 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mid-Vermont 66, Williamstown 54
WILLIAMSTOWN - A 24-12 run in the third quarter helped Mid-Vermont outlast the Blue Devils during Saturday's season opener for both teams.
Abel Goodwin (24 points), Roman Goeppner (17 points) and Joel Roberts (16 points) reached double figures in the victory. Brady Donahue (26 points, 10 rebounds) and Evan Bailey (10 points) paced the Blue Devils, who will return to action Wednesday at the Dave Morse Tournament in Hazen. Williamstown will face Lamoille in the tourney opener at 5:30 p.m. before the Wildcats host Randolph in the second game. The consolation and championship games will take place Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peoples 52, Twinfield 31
PLAINFIELD - Shelby Wells (15 points), Sophie Beck (nine points) and Josie Simone (eight points) gave the Wolves plenty of scoring balance during a season-opening victory over the Trojans.
Peoples will host Stowe at 6 p.m. Monday. Twinfield will travel to play Hartford at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Tide place 10th
SALEM, N.H. - Coy Lyford and Elias Kalat showed few signs of rust while secure podium results for the Crimson Tide during Saturday's 15-team tournament to kick off a long winter season.
Lyford went 2-1 at 106 pounds to place second, while Kalat placed fourth at 132 pounds after going 3-2. Lyford quickly gained the upper hand in his quarterfinal match, building a 6-1 lead over Concord's Isaiah Brien before pinning his opponent in 2 minutes, 35 seconds. The Tide standout fell behind early against Michael Morse in the semifinals before turning the tables in a flash by pinning the Raymond grappler in 35 seconds. Lyford nearly went the distance in the finals before falling to Lowell's Bennett Logan in 5:38.
Kalat shot out to a 2-0 advantage against first-round opponent Gustavo Desilva before pinning the Raymond wrestler in 1:11. The quarterfinal showdown featured a similar story, with Kalat holding a 2-0 lead when he finished the job against Goffstown's Brodie Reaves in 1:32. Kalat lost in the semifinals to Shawsheen's James Tidsley, who was a finalist at the New England Championships. The Granite City athlete bounced back with a 13-5 victory over Pinkertown's Michael Follo before suffering a 2-1 loss to Central Catholic's Nick Spero.
Leo Johnson (126 pounds), Max Laperle (160 pounds) and heavyweight Reuben Mentzer all went 2-2 for the Tide, who finished 10th in the team standings. Salem (182.5 points) held off Central Catholic (171.5 points) to claim first place. Spaulding will travel to face St. Johnsbury at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
