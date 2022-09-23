BARRE - Lyndon quarterback Ashton Gould piled up 150 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns Friday as the Vikings steadily pulled away during a 37-6 football victory over Spaulding.
Spaulding quarterback Zack Wilson threw the ball for nearly 140 yards, but his team was plagued by penalties following a scoreless first quarter. Lyndon scored a trio of second-quarter touchdowns in a five-minute span and easily wrapped up the victory at the end.
Solid gains on the ground by Ben Hiscock and Wilson helped the Tide advance the ball to midfield in the opening minutes for a first down. Wilson found Whitcomb on the left side during fourth down to move the chains again. Ian Forlow gained 6 yards on the next series before the Tide struggled to move the ball down the field during the next two plays. Spaulding rolled the dice on a fourth-and-1 situation and Wilson picked up another first down.
Wilson connected to Hiscock near the right sideline a few moments later but the play was called back due to a 10-yard holding penalty by the Tide. After electing to go for it on fourth down again, Spaulding walked away empty-handed when Lyndon's smothering defense showcased its potential.
Lyndon started its first offensive drive with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Vikings didn't waste any time. A 35-yard run up the left side by Gould gave LI a timely boost while advancing the ball into the red zone. Gould opened the second quarter with back-to-back carries up the middle, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard run with 14:38 on the clock. A successful extra-point attempt by Ethan Lussier gave the Vikings a 7-0 advantage.
The Vikings defense forced a fumble on a third-down situation and recovered the ball at the Spaulding 40-yard line with 10:46 left in the first half. A misdirection play by the Vikings fooled the Tide defense 38 seconds later, allowing Cam Berry to sprint up the left side for a 20-yard scoring play. Lussier booted the extra-point attempt between the uprights for a 14-0 lead.
A face mask penalty against LI during a third-and-9 situation for the Tide gave Spaulding a first down midway through the second quarter. Gould sacked Wilson for a 10-yard loss two plays later and then the Spaulding quarterback failed to connect to Hiscock on third down.
A broken play during the punt allowed the Vikings to regain possession inside the 40-yard line. Gould pitched the ball to Aiden MacKenzie on the right side a few seconds later and MacKenzie showed off his speed while reaching the end zone with 6:55 on the clock. MacKenzie ran the ball across the goal line on a two-point conversion for a 22-0 cushion.
Wilson found Tyler Whitcomb for a 27-yard gain after the ensuing kickoff before Jake Sanville picked off a pass to thwart the Tide. The Vikings decided to punt on fourth down a few minutes later and then the Spaulding offense was hit with a pair of 15-yard penalties, leading to a third-and-35 situation. A pass interference violation by the Vikings gave the Tide some hope, but another penalty dragged Spaulding down once again. Spaulding punted and Forlow nearly recovered a fumble before Logan Perry dove on the loose ball for LI near the 35-yard line.
Spaulding stopped the Vikings on a fourth-down attempt midway through the third quarter, keeping the Tide's comeback hopes alive. A 25-yard reception by Gabe Hoar on a Wilson pass was followed by a 13-yard catch by Hiscock. Wilson ran the ball for a 5-yard gain before Cam Berry intercepted a pass and returned the ball 78 yards, bringing it all the way to the 5-yard line. Gould scored a 1-yard touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter and the Vikings quarterback threw a complete pass on the two-point conversion for a 30-0 lead.
Ethyn Chhoeung recorded an interception with two minutes remaining in the third quarter and Gould scored with 25 seconds on the clock. Lussier's extra point made it a 37-0 contest.
Ben Hescock finally ended Spaulding's scoring drought by carrying the ball up the left side and taking advantage of a few blocks for a touchdown with 5:10 remaining. The Tide were denied on a passing attempt during the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the Vikings with a 31-point lead before they put the finishing touches on the victory.
Spaulding (1-3) will travel to play Colchester at 7 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (2-1) will host Brattleboro on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 9, Lyndon 0
LYNDON - Sage MacAuley's hat trick accounted for a third of the Crimson Tide's offensive output during Friday's blowout victory.
Madelyn Hull contributed two goals and two assists and teammate Rebecca McKelvey stopped three shots to earn her second straight shutout victory. MacAuley opened the scoring on an assist by Hull and doubled the lead on a pass from Ava Guarriello. Yvonne Roberge cashed in on an assist from Kate May for a 3-0 advantage before Mull extended the lead to 4-0. MacAuley set up Guarriello for another goal and then Hull scored on a feed from Hallee Allen to make it 6-0.
MacAuley capped her hat trick courtesy of a Madelyn Allen assist. Paige Allen and Isabelle Moyes rounded out the scoring for a Tide team that fired 26 shots on goal.
Rayna Long, Mollie Moran, Frankie Barney, Hallee Allen, Mia Dolan and Moyes led the way defensively for Spaulding, which improves to 4-2 and will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (0-4-1) will travel to play Paine Mountain the same day.
Stowe 2, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER - The visitors fired home two goals in the final 14 minutes to hand the hosts their third straight loss Friday.
Julia Biedermann showed off her power and shooting range by one-timing a 24-yard shot into the back of the net in the 67th minute. U-32 attempted to make a clearance, but Sarah Hailey got a foot on the ball and passed to Biedermann for a thunderous strike. Stowe earned a last-minute corner kick from the right side and Hailey curled in a long lofted shot on an Orly Bryan assist.
Goalies Tanner Gregory (one save) and Parker Reeves (three saves) helped Stowe record its fourth clean sheet of the season. Keeper Yvette Petrella made six saves for U-32.
Stowe (6-1) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (3-3) will travel to play North Country the same day.
Montpelier 4, Lake Region 1
ORLEANS - Sienna (three assists), Grace Nostrant (two goals, one assist) and Anja Rand scored for the Solons and keeper Bella Wawrzyniak stopped five shots during Friday's victory.
Montpelier (5-0) will host Thetford at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lake Region (2-3-1) will host North Country on Oct. 1.
"It’s been a strong start but we still haven’t fully hit our stride as a team," MHS coach Justin Geibel said. "I'm looking forward to a competitive second half of the season against some good teams."
BFA-Fairfax 10, Twinfield 0
CABOT - Ava Ardovino scored four times for the Bullets during Friday's rout against the Trojans.
Adeleine Larose, Taylor Duquette, Paige Cargill, Anna Sargent and Raegan Decker also found the back of the net for BFA, which fired 24 shots on target. Trojans goalie Ida Astick finished with 14 saves.
"Ida played out of her mind tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of her," Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said.
BFA-Fairfax (5-1) will host Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Twinfield (0-5) will travel to play Blue Mountain the same day.
"Fairfax is probably our toughest team we are going to face this year all in all," Wilmott said. "I saw a lot of good stuff coming from our side. We were able to connect and play out of the back at times. There are things to work on, but I still think we are on track. My girls in the middle - Carly Mancini, Alice McClane and Aydyn Paige - are always solid for us, especially against strong teams. I’m very impressed with how they have been performing so far."
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, Stowe 0
STOWE - Ashley Morrison scored twice Friday and playmaker Ruby Harrington notched three assists to lead the way for the unabated Crimson Tide.
Hannah King scored on a pass from Harrington to kick off the scoring with 11:27 left in the first quarter. Morrison doubled the lead on another Harrington assist with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Harrington set up Morrison again with 5:09 left in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead entering halftime. Isabella Bevins scored a buzzer-beater on a Nikki Buzzi assist with one second left in the fourth quarter.
“Controlling the midfield was easy," Spaulding's Abby Viens said. "Everyone was really working together and we were able to move the ball to open space.”
Goalie Abby Geno made 11 saves to help the Tide record their third shutout of the season.
“Our defensive communication was really good in the circle, which made it easy for me to know where the ball was,” Geno said.
Spaulding (6-0) will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Stowe (1-4) will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Montpelier 3, Harwood 0
DUXBURY - The Solons punished the Highlanders with a trio of late goals during Friday's victory.
Regan Walke opened the scoring with 12:03 remaining and extended the lead to 2-0 with 10:23 left to play. A last-minute goal by Emily Tringe capped the scoring.
Izzy Shrout made five saves to help the Solons register their second straight shutout. Izzy Jackson and Finley Torrens-Martin both made potentially goal-saving blocks defensively for MHS.
"Our defense was strong on defensive corners, recovering the ball and pushing it out to midfield," Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said.
The Highlanders attempted to neutralize Solons standout Eli Muller, but the high-scoring midfielder was still a threat during all four quarters.
"Eli appeared to be a favorite target for coverage by Harwood," coach Grasso said. "In the second half we shifted lines around, pulling Charlotte Oemeuller - a strong defensive player - forward to mid-center, which helped open passing lanes and allowed breakaways for our forwards and midfielders to keep the ball in the offensive end. Strong rebounding and solid passing in the circle was a large contribution to the win."
Montpelier (4-2) will host Stowe at 6 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (3-4) will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
U-32 9, Missisquoi 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Sophie Martel and Caitlyn Fielder scored three goals apiece Friday, while Natalie Beauregard chipped in with two goals and three assists.
"I saw a beautiful game of team field hockey today," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "It’s impossible to call out any one player - there was selfless passing, nice dodging, aggressive movement toward goal, pounding the circle with crosses and solid defensive recovery. And there was great on-field support for some of our greener players who are learning the game."
Kiki Hayward also scored for the Raiders, who fired 47 shots against MVU goalie Kali Favreau (38 saves).
"Missisquoi's goalie played very aggressively and was phenomenal," Burns said.
U-32 (5-1) earned its third shutout of the season and will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Monday. Missisquoi (1-3) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Thursday.
