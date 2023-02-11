EAST MONTPELIER - The U-32 girls basketball team was briefly poised to pull off another breakthrough victory Saturday, but the Raiders were quickly reminded that containing Lyndon guard Brooke'lyn Robinson is easier said than done.
The senior guard hit five of her six 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 27 points, fueling the Vikings' 52-45 win. Molly Smith and Molly Renaudette scored nine points apiece for LI, which trailed following two quarters before putting on an offensive fireworks show at the start of the second half.
"We were right there the whole time but just couldn’t pull it off," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "We shot 27% from two-point land and that doesn’t cut it against a team like Lyndon. However, at least we are taking our shot opportunities now. Our defense was the best I think it has been all season. We were fluid, communicating and helping all over the place."
U-32 led 9-8 after one quarter and 21-19 after two. Robinson's hot shooting in the third quarter allowed Lyndon to pull ahead 44-40 before the start of the fourth quarter.
Cara Richardson paced the Raiders with 16 points and nine rebounds, while freshman teammate Paige Parker scored a career-high 13 points after making a trio of 3-pointers in the second half.
"Paige Parker's tenacious energy on defense was something to see," Laperle said. "This team keeps continuing to grow and I truly think that no one will want to face us come playoffs."
U-32's Clara Wilson scored seven points. Natalie Beauregard grabbed nine rebonds and dished out two assists for the Raiders.
"Natalie Beauregard was the player who carried the team to the next level on defense," Laperle said. "She saw everything and never stopped talking to her team. But Lyndon has incredible outside shooters that were hard to stop."
Lyndon (10-8) will host Missisquoi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (3-14) will face Harwood at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Barre Aud.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 39, Lamoille 32
HYDE PARK - The Crimson Tide watched an early lead disappear into thin air Saturday before bouncing back with a dominant performance in the fourth quarter.
Sage McAuley scored a team-high 14 points for Spaulding, which closed out the first quarter with a 6-0 lead. The Lancers took charge in the second quarter and entered halftime in front 15-12. Spaulding trailed 29-22 after three quarters before saving its best for last to lock up another Capital Division victory.
"We had our slump that we sometimes have in the second quarter," Tide coach Tanya MacAuley said. "We lost our focus for a minute and had to regroup at halftime. But then they came out ready to play. We knew that being on the boards was going to be big. And our girls did a great job with that today."
Spaulding's Taylor Keel scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds. Yvonne Roberge (six points, 10 rebounds) and Aliyah Elliot (six points, nine rebounds) also played key roles in the Tide's comeback. Natalie Royer paced Lamoille with nine points.
"It's always the fourth quarter that we decide we're going to come out and play Spaulding basketball," coach MacAuley said. "It's like they need that pressure for some reason."
Spaulding (15-3) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lamoille (8-8) will travel to play Randolph the same day at 6 p.m.
Harwood 41, Colchester 40
COLCHESTER - The Highlanders maintained their composure during a chaotic ending Saturday and secured their second one-point victory over a Division I opponent.
The Lakers trailed by four points during the final seconds but made a field goal and drew a foul in the process. Harwood called a timeout before the free throw and came up a plan of attack in hopes of avoiding a late meltdown.
"I asked Cierra McKay to take the out-of-bounds pass if they made it," Highlanders coach Tom Young said. "And I wanted Quinn (Nelson) to take a step in from the wing, because they were fronting. And Quinn's kid bit and then Quinn ran to the other end and caught a long pass from Cierra that sealed it."
The Highlanders went to the free-throw line 14 more times than the Lakers and made 78% of their attempts. Colchester was 5 of 9 from the stripe, while Harwood was 18 of 23.
"Colchester plays a physical game and they're bigger than us at positions, especially not having Mia (Lapointe) or Abby (Young) today," coach Young said. "They were aggressive on the perimeter on defense and they were called for fouling us. We were were fortunate that they were being seen and we were fortunate to make our free throws."
Harwood's offensive depth made it difficult for the Lakers defense to overload on any one player. Eloise Lilley (13 points, nine rebounds) was especially sharp from the line, sinking 5 of 6 attempts in the fourth quarter and going 9 of 10 for the game. Teammate Jill Rundle (13 points, six rebounds) made two clutch free throws down the stretch and wound making all six of her foul shots.
Quinn Nelson also made a fourth-quarter free throw for the Highlanders and finished with six points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Cierra McKay and Ayden Parrish each contributed four points and four rebounds for the Highlanders, who led 8-3 after the first quarter. Harwood enjoyed a 17-14 halftime advantage and entered the final quarter in front 31-27.
"When teams play against us, they can't just key on one kid," coach Young said. "We have some teams we play and all of our attention is gong on one player - you're trying to make someone else beat you. And if our opponents try to double- or triple-team Quinn, we have girls who can take the outside shots. It's one of the most harmonious groups that I've ever coached. And I think that's why we have so much balance. It's all about the team and not about the individual."
Nicole Norton made three long-distance shots for the Lakers and finished with 14 points. Meghan Thompson (10 points) and Emma Litchfield (eight points) also delivered strong performances during the loss.
The final outcome guarantees that Harwood will drop no lower than the No. 4 position when seedings are announced for the upcoming Division II playoffs. North Country (17-0), Fair Haven (17-2) and Spaulding (15-3) are the top-ranked D-II teams, while HU (11-5) found itself in a dogfight with Lake Region (11-7) for the No. 4 spot. The Highlanders earned the maximum of six index points for Saturday's win over the D-I Lakers, and nearly two months ago they served up a 36-35 victory at D-I South Burlington
"A one-point win equals six index points, so I'll take that," coach Young said. "We put some pressure on ourselves today about taking care of business and locking this up. To do it against a D-I team is great. That's why we schedule these games: We want good competition. We wanted to clinch it on a win and not clinch it on someone else losing. And our next game is Senior Night, so we talked about clinching it today so we can celebrate our seniors Wednesday."
Colchester (9-9) will host Enosburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (11-5) will take on U-32 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night.
"Admission is free and we'd love to see anyone come on out and support us," coach Young said.
Hazen 51, Blue Mountain 40
HARDWICK - The Wildcats faced a halftime deficit for the first time this season Saturday before storming back to claim their 17th straight victory.
Blue Mountain opened the game with an 8-0 run and wrapped up the first quarter with a 13-10 advantage. The Bucks were on top 22-20 entering halftime before the Wildcats rallied in the third quarter to pull ahead 31-26. Hazen made 11 of 13 attempts from the foul line in the final quarter to seal the deal.
Caitlyn Davison continued her trend of double-doubles for Hazen by recording 25 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Haylie Michaud finished with nine points. Leading the way for Blue Mountain were Kyra Nelson (16 points), Felicity Sulham (nine points) and Karli Blood (nine points).
"Tessa Luther did a great job guarding Jordan Alley, holding her to four points," Hazen coach Randy Lumsden said. "Caitlyn did a great job controlling the pace and helped us create good shots in the second half. Alexis Christensen came up with some huge steals down the stretch to seal the game. And Haylie Michaud and Ella Gillespie did a great job on the defensive end not giving up any easy points in the paint."
Hazen (17-1) will host Milton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Blue Mountain (14-3) will travel to play Stowe the same evening at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville 58, Twinfield 50
PLAINFIELD - Christian Young scored 24 points Saturday and Andrew Joncas added 15 points, helping the Bears snap the Trojans' five-game winning streak.
"Give Danville credit: They played better than us," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "We had a hard game (Friday) night and we expended a lot of energy to win that. No excuses: We have to find a way to overcome that. We just got stagnant on offense and didn’t move the ball side to side enough. We fought, though, which is what you want to see. We don’t quit."
Tej Stewart (20 points) and Meles Gouge (13 points) led the way for the Trojans, who capped a busy week after facing Craftsbury, Stowe and BFA-Fairfax in a five-day span. Danville (10-5) will host the Trojans (9-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Playing four games in a week is a lot to ask, especially when some of them are playing both JV and varsity," Hudson said. "I'm super proud of their effort all week. We will get some much-needed rest and be ready for Wednesday up at Danville."
