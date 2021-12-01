KILLINGTON — Mikaela Shiffrin and her fellow World Cup skiers dazzled Killington Cup fans over the weekend, but plenty of money was raised for a good cause along the way.
Through VIP packages and a percent of ticket sales, the event raised over $450,000 for the Killington World Cup Foundation, which benefits local and regional ski racing programs.
The event had an estimated 20,000 spectators across two days and was broadcast in more than 60 countries. Over 300 volunteers took part in the event over two days.
The foundation plans to give $150,000 to athlete housing and $300,000 in grants for 2022 from this year’s HomeLight Killington Cup. The grant application will open December through March and decisions will be made in June. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit kwcfgivesback.org.
The 6th annual HomeLight Killington Cup is scheduled for Nov. 26-27, 2022 at Killington Resort.
SNOW SPORTS
Cochran-Siegle shines
While local snow sports fans were dazzled by the women’s Alpine skiing at Killington Mountain this past weekend, other American athletes were in action all over the world.
Lake Louise, Canada hosted men’s Alpine skiing World Cup action.
On Saturday, Cochran’s Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle nabbed 10th place in the downhill race with a time of 1:48.78. Middlebury College product Erik Arvidsson was 37th in that race.
Sunday’s Super G race was canceled, just as the Friday downhill was.
Ruka, Finland played host to women’s and men’s cross country skiing action.
Former Dartmouth College skier Rosie Brennan was 5th in Sunday’s women’s 10k free pursuit. Stratton Mountain elite skier Jessie Diggins was 11th and clubmates Kartharine Ogden and Julia Kern were 31st and 32nd. Craftsbury's Caitlin Patterson was 35th. Brennan was 6th in the 10k classic race on Saturday. Diggins was 18th, Ogden was 38th, Patterson was 43rd and Kern was 55th.
Stratton Mountain’s Ben Odgen had a 55th-place finish in Sunday’s men’s 15k free pursuit and was 62nd in Saturday’s 15k classic.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was one of the competitors in the men’s snowboardcross event in Secret Garden, China. Diebold was 24th in Sunday’s competition.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NEC 74, Norwich 65
HENNIKER, N.H. — After four straight wins to start the season, the Norwich University men's basketball team dropped its season straight game, losing 74-65 to New England College Wednesday night.
Jamal Allen scored 33 points to lead NEC.
Three players scored in double figures for the Cadets, led by Donovan Lewis Jr. with 14 points. Jalen Olivero had a double-double for Norwich (4-2).
ENC 87, NVU-Lyndon 58
LYNDONVILLE — Eastern Nazerene made a run midway through the first half against NVU-Johnson to take the lead and the Lions opened up the game from there, winning 87-58 on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SNHU 77, SMC 46
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University cruised to a 77=46 win against St. Michael's College Wednesday night.
It was a dominant second and third quarter effort where SNHU outscoring the Purple Knights 48-12 that pushed the Penmen to the win.
Gyanna Russell paced SNHU with 21 points, while Nicole Anderson led SMC with 15 points.
Middlebury 86, NVU-Lyndon 38
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women's basketball team grabbed an early advantage and ran away with it from there, beating NVU-Lyndon 86-38 Tuesday.
Alexa Mustafaj had herself a day for the Panthers with 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting. Three other Middlebury players scored in double figures.
Lea Crompton paced Lyndon with 13 points. Fair Haven product Kerigan Disorda had two points and three rebounds.
Lasell 76, NVU-Johnson 59
AUBURNDALE, Mass. — Lasell University grabbed the lead in the second quarter against NVU-Johnson and went on to win 76-59 on Tuesday.
Meg Carroll accounted for more than half of the Lasers' points, scoring 39 on 15-for-24 shooting. She added 20 rebounds to her incredible stat line.
Four women scored in double figures for the Badgers led by Paris Atuahene with 15 points.
