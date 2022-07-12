Some of the top talents in Washington Country will help lead the Green Mountain State on Saturday during the Lions Cup Twin State Soccer Match.
The annual senior high school All-Star event between Vermont and New Hampshire has been a summer tradition for nearly five decades. The game will take place at Hanover High School in New Hampshire for the second year in a row. The boys will face off at 1 p.m. before the girls battle at 4 p.m.
The inaugural boys game in 1975 was played at Middlebury College, with Vermont holding on for a 2-1 victory. The Vermont boys have gone 3-0-1 since 2017, earning a 5-1 victory last year. The girls game was added in 1983 and the Green Mountain State has won five of the last six contests. Vermont secured a 3-2 victory over New Hampshire last summer.
Peoples Academy's Angie Faraci will serve as head coach of the 2022 Vermont boys team. Her assistants will be Milton's Glen Button, Harwood's Joe Yalicki and Green Mountain's Jacob Walker. Spaulding's Rob Moran will be the top bench boss for the Vermont boys squad. Spaulding's Megan Lacours and Paine Mountain's Stephen LaRock will serve as assistant coaches.
Reigning Times Argus Players of the Year Tanum Nelson and Ben Collier will help boost Vermont's chances against the Granite State. Nelson recently graduated from Harwood and became the first Highlander girls standout to be named Gatorade Player of the Year. She recorded 35 goals and 14 assists last fall, guiding HU (14-2-1) to the Division II semifinals. The 5-foot-9 midfielder tallied 103 career goals and will suit up for Division I Cornell in NCAA action this fall.
Collier was a holding midfielder for Montpelier and closed out his varsity career with 13 goals and 16 assists. He'll be joined on the Twin State roster by fellow Solon Will Bruzzese, who excelled defensively for the Capital City gang. Collier and Bruzzese led MHS to back-to-back championship appearances as juniors and seniors. In 2020 they helped the Solons claim their first state championship since 1996 with a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Milton. Last fall the duo fueled a 16-2 campaign.
The Capital Division will also be represented on the boys' side by Peoples Academy's Oliver Nigro and Stowe's Adrian Bryan. Nigro's PA squad won the 2020 Division III crown under coach Faraci. Vermont's Twin State girls team will also feature Spaulding's Chloe Mattson and U-32's Lauren Towne.
Vermont boys squad — Domenick Puttlitz, ColchesterMurphy Young and Liam Laidlaw, St. Johnsbury; Karl Young and Gonzalez Arakaza, Burlington; Jordan Gardner and Nathan Potter, Mount Anthony; Will Bruzzese and Ben Collier, Montpelier; Caden Button, Cooper Goodrich and Zack Logan, Milton; Charles Rodjenski, Mount Mansfield; Oliver Nigro, Peoples Academy; Elias Stowekk-Aleman and Everett Mosher, Green Mountain; Sumner Nenninger, South Burlington; Matt Spiller, BFA-Fairfax; John Mahe, Vergennes; Tyler Corey, Mount St. Joseph and Aidan Bryan, Stowe.
Vermont girls squad — Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman, Rutland; Maggie McKearin, Proctor; Kim Cummings, Green Mountain; Lexi Gerow and Meghan Barilone, Mount Anthony; Anna Jennemann and Anna Diebold, Burlington; Chloe Mattson, Spaulding; Jocelyn Chunn, BFA-St. Albans; Lauren Towne, U-32; Madison Goddard, Rice; Madison King-Thurber and Greta Heldman, South Burlington; Maggie Ryan, Colchester; Natalie McMahon, Essex; Tanum Nelson, Harwood; Hannah Turner, Middlebury and Sabrina Goslin and Hattie Barker, Mount Mansfield; Hannah Lockart, Woodstock; Josie Chitambar, North Country; Malin Sigler, Stowe; Julia Brand, Burr and Burton.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Brown fires 75
BENNINGTON — The Vermont State Women's Golf Association's Senior Championship opened up on Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.
Defending champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club, led at 4-over 75 after the opening day. Neshobe Golf Club's Kristin Mahoney and Copley Country Club's Holly Reynolds were second at 6-over.
Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker was fourth at 7-over and Williston Golf Club's Ann Oday was fifth at 9-over. Rutland's Mary Jane Shomo was in the top 10.
Shomo's 10-over score put her in the lead of the Super Senior Division and Parker's 7-over put her atop the Legends Division leaderboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.