EAST MONTPELIER - Gabe Locke scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday, propelling Lamoille to a 58-48 boys basketball victory over U-32.
"Any time you let one guy score 30 points, it doesn't matter what you do to the rest of their guys," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "You're going to be facing an uphill battle no matter what."
Elliott Tilton (13 points) and Liam Dearborn (nine points) also helped the Lancers rally down the stretch. Elvin Stowell delivered another well-rounded effort for the Raiders, tallying 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
"It was a really slow-paced game," Gauthier said. "They used some soft full-court pressure to slow us down and take some time off the clock. They weren't overly aggressive in their zone. And offensively they were very patient moving the ball side to side and really picking and choosing their spots. So it felt like they controlled the tempo tonight. And that - combined with our inability to score - was what led to the final result."
U-32's Jacob Fair finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Cameron Comstock (12 points, four rebounds) and Riley Richards (six points) added depth to the Raiders' offense. Their team led 38-35 after three quarters, but the Lancers saved their best for last.
Tilton recorded nine of his points during the final eight minutes to make sure the Lancers pulled away for good. Defensively, Comstock limited Lamoille star Jackson Stanton to four points.
"We tasked Cam with guarding Stanton and he did a really nice job trying to contain him," Gauthier said. "He limited his scoring and he also did a good job limiting the opportunities Stanton was able to create for his teammates. And that's a tall task because he's crafty with the basketball. Offensively, if we had been able to get a couple more to drop and regain that lead, I think we could have had a different outcome."
Fair opened the scoring with two baskets in the paint. Stanton found Dearborn for a 3-pointer and Locke scored a minute later. Comstock and Locke swished in a 3-pointers at opposite ends of the floor, leaving Lamoille with an 8-7 advantage.
Lamoille's Kenny Salls capitalized on an opportunity in the paint, but Stowell responded with a basket for U-32. Sargent Burns assisted Comstock, but Locke set up Tilton for a high-percentage shot and Stanton went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. Lamoille led 13-11 after one quarter.
Locke assisted Tilton at the beginning of the second quarter. Stanton set up Locke for an open layup and then Locke scored a few seconds later, giving the Lancers a 19-11 advantage.
Fair and Locke scored at opposite ends of the court after a U-32 timeout. A heads-up pass by Comstock gave Stowell an open look at a 3-pointer, slicing the deficit to 21-16. The Raiders missed a pair of foul shots and then a U-32 turnover allowed Locke to dribble up for an easy layup. Fair made a foul shot before Stanton pulled up for a 3-pointer. Stowell dished off to Richards with a few seconds on the clock and the senior guard hit a buzzer-beater from long range, closing the gap to 26-20 entering halftime.
Stowell scored a few seconds into the third quarter, though Dearborn answered with a 3-pointer. Comstock rose up for a putback and then Fair punished the Lancers with his low-post moves. Two foul shots by Stowell reduced the deficit to one point. Stanton picked up his third foul midway through the third quarter and Comstock contributed a 3-pointer and a putback, pushing U-32 in front 33-29.
A 3-pointer by Dearborn ended the Raiders' run and Locke went 1 of 2 from the line, tying the score at 33. Fair beat a double-team in the paint, leading to a timeout by the Lancers. A Stowell 3-pointer followed by two points by Locke resulted in a 38-35 U-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
Locke caught an interior pass by Stanton and scored on the left side to kick off the fourth quarter. A baseline jumper by Burns kept U-32 momentarily in the driver's seat, but Locke showed off his athleticism with back-to-back layups. Locke made the most of a U-32 turnover by dribbling in for two uncontested points. A runner by Tilton extended Lamoille's lead to 45-40.
Fair and Locke traded baskets as both teams headed into the final minutes. U-32 called a timeout with 1:46 remaining after fast-break layup by Locke and a 3-pointer from Tilton. Stanton assisted Tilton after the short break, stretching the lead to a dozen points.
Stowell and Richards made 3-pointers and the Raiders called another timeout while trailing 54-48 with 29 seconds on the clock. The Lancers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation from the line but a Lamoille player grabbed the rebound. Locke made two free throws with 25 seconds left to play and the Lancers' defense served up a timely stop. Two free throws by Tilton finished off the scoring.
U-32 (6-2) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Friday. Lamoille (5-6) will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
"Going into the fourth quarter, we had regained the lead after being down at the half," Gauthier said. "And it was back and forth at the start of the fourth and they inched ahead. We were unable to get that timely bucket to tie it up or regain the lead, and they just continued to pull away. Hopefully this will be a midseason wake-up call for us. We can review the film and work hard at practice before we head up to Hazen. They're having a great year and Hazen is a tough place to play. We'll have to play our best and hopefully we can put this one behind us."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 62, Harwood 44
DUXBURY - Grady Chase continued his hot streak during Wednesday's 15-point performance and teammates Cooper Diego and Riley Severy each scored 11 points for the Tide.
"It's hard not to win when you have so many guys scoring in double-digits," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "And we have a bunch of guys that can do that. With that balance, it alleviates some pressure and they're shooting with a lot of freedom right now and playing with a lot of freedom."
Andrew Trottier finished with nine points, while Noah Ronson and Cole McAllister recorded six points apiece for the Tide. Harwood's top scorers were Harper Davey (14 points), Cooper Olney (11 points) and Tobey Bellows (nine points).
"Between Olney and Davey, they hit a slew of 3's," Willard said. "And they really kept it tight in that third quarter."
Spaulding held leads of 17-9 after one quarter, 26-20 after two and 44-34 after three. The Tide made 10 3-pointers and were 6 of 10 from the foul line. Harwood dropped in nine long-range shots and went 3 of 4 from the stripe.
"It was a good battle in the first half," Willard said. "We came out after halftime and Riley got an and-one to start things off. And then we got the ball back and went down the middle and got another and-one. We settled down once we saw that we were going to get up and down the floor a little better in the second half than we did in the first half."
Harwood (2-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when it travels to play Lyndon at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"Coach (Jay) Bellows has been slowly making that team really good," Willard said of the Highlanders. "Every game I've watched, they've gotten better. They came out tonight and they controlled the pace of the game. They were patent on offense against our man and they were patient against our 1-3-1 zone. They slowed the pace of the game down and we weren't able to get out and use our athleticism as much as we have against other teams. We took some quick shots and it was frustrating. At halftime we talked about dictating the pace and taking advantage of our man-to-man press. And we settled into that and started having a lot more success with that in the second half."
Spaulding (9-2) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crimson Tide were forced to play without several key athletes during the past month, but they're steadily returning to full strength.
"We're still waiting on one player, but we're in the home stretch," Willard said. "We know we're halfway through our season. We've settled into the type of team we are and how we have to play to be successful. We still have a long way to go to be playing our best basketball, but the kids know what we have to do. So there's a lot of clarity with what we need to work on. There's a lot of anticipation as we see where we need to get to and we're excited about it."
Montpelier 86, Lyndon 23
MONTPELIER - Jonah Cattaneo (28 points) piled up more points than every Vikings player combined Wednesday, giving MHS all the momentum during a Capital Division battle.
Rashid Nikiema scored 17 points for the Solons, who were in charge 24-5 at the end of the first quarter. A 28-8 halftime lead turned into a 66-14 advantage after three quarters.
Cattaneo, Nikiema and Carson Cody made two 3-pointers apiece in the victory. Montpelier connected on 10 3-pointers as a team and went 10 of 14 from the foul line. Lyndon made 2 of 8 attempts from the stripe.
"We had some rough openings against Lamoille and Harwood and we know these teams are good," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "We want to come out of the gate really, really well regardless of the opponent. And we've been able to do that our last three games. That's what we're asking the kids to do, and they've done that."
Cody scored nine points for the defending Division II champs. Carter Bruzzese and Andrew Tringe contributed six points apiece, while Ronnie Riby-Williams chipped in with 10 rebounds and four points. Evan Sanborn scored nine points for LI. Aiden Bogie and Chevy Bandy each tallied four points in the loss.
"They scored 52 against us in the first game," Foster said. "We didn't do a whole lot different defensively. We pressed them early with our halfcourt man (defense) and they were cold from the field. They made one 3 on the night and they just didn't see the ball go in."
Montpelier (9-1) will travel to play perennial Division III title contender Williamstown at 7 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (3-7) will host Harwood the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Hazen 64, Thetford 35
HARDWICK - Tyler Rivard tormented his opponents once again with a 21-point, 17-rebound performance Wednesday for the undefeated Wildcats.
Carter Hill added 11 points and eight assists in the victory. Aasha Gould scored 10 points for Hazen, which led 34-13 entering halftime. Thetford's Jacob Gilman scored 12 points.
"We played strong defense and moved the ball well in the first half, which allowed us to get out to a comfortable lead," Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. "We had some very unselfish play by several players today."
Hazen (9-0) will host U-32 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Thetford (1-7) will travel to play Spaulding the same day at 7 p.m.
Northfield 58, Winooski 55
NORTHFIELD - Hayden Lilly hit several crucial free throws at the end of the fourth quarter Wednesday, helping the Marauders hand the Spartans (7-1) their first loss of the season.
Carson Smit scored 25 points for Northfield, while Adam King and Lilly added 10 points apiece. The Marauders led 14-11 after one quarter, 29-22 after two and 40-33 after three. Ayden Johnson (24 points) and Trevon Bradley (13 points) set the tone for Winooski.
Northfield (5-4) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Woodstock 2
WATERBURY - The Highlanders snapped the Wasps' five-game winning streak during Wednesday's Division II clash.
Captain Tyson Silvia scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Jake Green with 5:42 left in the third period. Green set up fellow assistant captain Addison Dietz in the first period for the opening goal. Harwood's Charly Seitz also scored, thanks to assists from Tanner Woodard and Garrett Nelson.
"The boys came out strong - just like I asked them to - and we put the pressure on in the first period," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "The second period was plagued with penalties for both teams. And the third was a battle where we came out on top with two beautiful goals - one being a one-timer from Charly on a nice feed from Tanner behind the net. And the other was a snipe from Tyson on a nice feed from Jake."
Evan Kurash tucked away Woodstock's first goal on a feed from Graeme McKeon. Griffin Piconi scored from Kurash to keep the pressure on Harwood late in the game. Goalie Keaton Piconi made 25 saves for the Wasps.
"Woodstock played well and it was a tough matchup," Thompson said. "Their goaltender played outstanding as well. I was extremely happy with the 'W.'"
Teighen Fils-Aime made 27 saves in front of the Highlanders' net.
"It was another great performance from our goaltender," Thompson said.
Woodstock (7-5) will host Hartford at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Harwood (5-5) will travel to play Mount Mansfield the same day at 1 p.m.
U-32 5, Brattleboro 3
MONTPELIER - The Raiders stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to hand the defending Division II champs their third straight loss Wednesday.
Goals by Will Taggard and Evan Wright gave the Colonels an early 2-0 lead. U-32's Nolan Lyford scored on a Hazen Stoufer assist before Tae Rossmassler tied things up at 2 on a feed from River Sciarrotta. Wright scored again at the start of the second period for a 3-2 advantage.
U-32's Shane Starr equalized on a Colton Warren assist. Stoufer scored what proved to be the game-winner, thanks to assists by Shane Starr and Lance Starr. Sciarrotta added an insurance goal in the final period.
The Raiders (6-4) will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they travel to play St. Johnsbury at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Brattleboro (3-6) will host Stowe on Feb. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 8, CVU 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Portia Berard and Bria Dill scored two goals apiece to fire up the Crimson Tide during Wednesday's runaway victory.
Spaulding led 2-1 after the first period before opening up a 4-1 lead in the middle period. Chelsea Bell, Zoe Tewksbury, Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King also scored for the Tide.
"We came out of the gate a little slow," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "It took us a little while to get focused and locked into what we do best. Once we got our legs going and the forecheck picked up in the second period, we really started to roll."
Bell scored on assists by McKelvey and King for a 1-0 lead with 1:18 left in the first period. Tewksbury doubled the lead 11 seconds later on assists by Dill and Ruby Harrington. CVU's Tess Everett scored 18 seconds after the ensuing face-off, with Riley Erdman assisting.
Berard set up Dill for a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. McKelvey capitalized on a King assist for a 4-1 advantage. The Tide limited CVU to three shots on goal during the middle period.
Two goals by Berard and one apiece from Dill and King capped the scoring. Tewksbury, McKelvey, Bell and Dill notched assists. Goalie Mattie Cetin made 11 saves for the Tide, while CVU's Gracie Deavitt stopped 29 shots.
"CVU played hard," Lawrence said. "Deavitt faced a lot of shots in net and she hung in there for them. But I'm proud of our response to a less-than-ideal first period. We want to carry the way we finished the game right over into the start of our game this Saturday."
Spaulding (10-1) will host Essex at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. CVU (5-4) will host Rice the same day at 8:25 p.m.
U-32 6, Missisquoi 5
HIGHGATE - Alyssa Frazier tied the game with 1:30 left in the third period and scored on a Caitlyn Fielder assist in overtime Wednesday.
Fielder registered a hat trick for the Raiders to go along with two assists. Frazier wound up with two goals and one assist, while teammate Grace Lagerstedt also scored. Goalie Renee Porter made 14 saves for the Raiders.
Holley Maclellan recorded a hat trick for MVU and dished out one assist. Teammates Rory Schreindarfer and Karissa Laclair (one assist) also found the back of the net. Thunderbirds goalie Kali Faverou-Ward finished with 32 saves. U-32 will host Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Harwood 4, Rice 3
WATERBURY - Louisa Thomsen scored four goals, including the game-winner in overtime, and goalie Jordan Hunter made 40 saves for the Highlanders on Wednesday. Katie Craig scored all three goals for the Green Knights and teammate Lindsey Taylor made 24 saves. Harwood will travel to play Stowe at 6 p.m. Saturday.
