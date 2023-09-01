WILLIAMSTOWN - Lamoille girls soccer equalized on a last-gasp counterattack with 18 seconds left in regulation Friday and then breathed a collective sigh of relief after burying the golden goal in the 82nd minute.
The Lancers rallied back from two deficits during their season opener against Paine Mountain to escape with a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Emma Korrow pushed the hosts in front 1-0 in the 12th minute before freshman Hailey Porter tallied her first varsity goal for Lamoille in the 31st minute, thanks to assists by Ada Moore and Hannah Johnson.
"It was a team effort between me and Hannah," Porter said. "She definitely helped me there."
Ninth-grader Hannah Spencer buried her first varsity goal for Paine Mountain in the 60th minute on a corner kick from Meliah Hutchinson. The cooperative team made up of Northfield and Williamstown athletes was robbed of several late attempts to bury an insurance goal in the 79th and 80th minutes before Lamoille cashed in on a quick series of passes up the right side of the pitch.
With the final seconds ticking down, Kameron Aiken centered the ball and teammate Ila Rankin used her speed to maintain control at the top of the penalty area. Rankin uncorked a hard shot toward the right portion of the goal and watched her scoring bid bounce off the hands of Northfield goalie Olivia Boyd (seven saves) and ricochet across the goal line.
"I had my ankle taped all of the game, until the last two minutes," Rankin said. "And then when I had a sub I took my ankle tape off, because it was bothering me. And I'm going to say it was that and the flame socks that I have on."
The Lancers carried that wave of energy into overtime and quickly earned a corner kick from the left side. Johnson found herself in a dangerous position a few yards in front of the penalty stripe and made a second effort on Olive Martin's offering to tuck away the game-winner.
"There was quite a bit of jumbling around and then it got kicked right back out to where I was at the top of the 6," Johnson said. "And I just volleyed it in and it went over the goalie."
The Lancers shook hands with their opponents and then raced across the field to celebrate the payback victory over Paine Mountain. The final outcome served as a promising omen for a program that finished at 3-12 last fall and has only had one winning season since 2008.
"Last year we went into overtime with this team, so it was bringing back some memories," Rankin said. "And we lost last year. So this year we were like, 'We've got to win this.' It's the first game of the season and I think we set the tone really well for the rest of the year."
Paine Mountain has been playing as a cooperative program since 2017 and made huge strides two years ago while advancing to the Division III semifinals. The Blue Devils and Marauders finished with an 11-6 record that season after suffering a 5-4 loss in a penalty-kick shootout against three-time defending champ Stowe. Last year's squad went 7-7-2, earning two victories over Peoples Academy and a draw against D-II title contender North Country, which finished the season at 12-3-1. Paine Mountain made a quarterfinal trip to top-seeded Fair Haven (15-2) and nearly upset the Slaters before falling short, 3-2.
Even though many of Paine Mountain's offensive and defensive leaders graduated last spring, coach Stephen LaRock has high hopes for this year's squad. Eight freshman help power the team along with one sophomore, three juniors and six seniors.
"I'm really excited about the freshman group and there's a lot of potential in them," LaRock said. "They come out and work hard. They've got to adjust to the varsity level of play, and that's going to come with time."
All of LaRock's work during the past two weeks of preseason paid off quickly when his squad dominated the first 15 minutes of Friday's match. Destiny Campbell was tripped up from behind at the top of the penalty area in the 5th minute and Korrow blasted a 22-yard direct kick just over the woodwork. Two minutes later Korrow dusted two defenders with a slick pullback move in traffic before firing a shot that bounced off the left post. Paine Mountain kept control of the ball on the rebound and then Spencer lifted a scoring bid a few inches over the crossbar.
In the 10th minute Korrow beat a defender outside the left post and uncorked a shot that was deflected out of bounds. After the ensuing corner kick, Lamoille caught another break when a Paine Mountain shot drifted just wide of the far post. However, a Lancers foul 25 yards away from the goal proved costly when Korrow opened the scoring with a towering free kick that flew into the upper-right corner for a 1-0 advantage.
The Paine Mountain senior was not operating at 100% capacity after suffering a injury during a preseason scrimmage against U-32, but she made the most of her playing time to punish the visitors.
"Emma came out knowing that she wasn't going to be full strength and would be playing limited minutes," LaRock said. "And she did exactly what she needed to do and took advantage of every opportunity that she had. And if those (other shots) go in, it's a different game. …She's been a three-year starter with me, she's a returning captain and a leader on the team. Players look up to her and she has so much technical ability. And that's going to allow other players to do things really, really well. She's going to make her teammates better."
Boyd made a handful of routine saves midway through the first half before Lamoille ratcheted up the offensive pressure. After a potentially goal-saving block by Lamoille fullback Soma Hickman, Rankin showcased her potential on the offensive end by intercepting a pass and hammering a low shot that whistled wide of the left post.
A few minutes later Rankin almost scored again from a tricky angle on the right side, making it clear that the Lancers weren't about to go down without a fight. In the 30th minute a Lamoille corner kick from the left side rolled into a scrum inside the 6-yard box, resulting in back-to-back goal-line clearances by Paine Mountain. After a breakaway by the hosts was spoiled by an offside call, Lamoille pulled even when Porter made the most of a point-blank opportunity outside the right post.
"At halftime we talked about how we needed to close the ball in quicker and play outside more," Rankin said.
Paine Mountain's Abigail Robbins sent a shot just beyond the right post in the 46th minute and then Boyd robbed Rankin during a high-percentage scoring chance a minute later. Martin unleashed a shot that drifted over the crossbar and then Paine Mountain's Sophia Sargent booted the ball away from the goal line on a Lamoille corner kick in the 55th minute.
The complexion of the match changed quickly when Spencer showed off her slick ball-control skills after a corner kick. She kept the play alive on the picture-perfect service to the near post by Hutchinson, making a hard challenge for the ball as Lamoille goalie Jade Martin (six saves) charged forward to block the pass.
Spencer stuck with the play and gracefully danced over the ball in traffic before using her right foot to keep control as she spun toward the goal. With two opponents directly in front of her, Spencer wasted no time by pushing a close-range shot in between the defenders for a 2-1 cushion.
"I've been really, really excited about Hannah since I met her in preseason," LaRock said. "She is going to be scoring goals this season and she got in behind the line multiple times, especially there at the end of the second half. The shots will come and the goals will come. She's going to be really good up that."
It was Boyd's time to shine in the 72nd minute, as the second-year starter beat Rankin to the ball twice during footraces to the top of the penalty area.
"Olivia has got a great voice and she'll become the voice of the team," LaRock said. "She's going to be really solid in goal and she'll be able to keep everyone organized."
High pressure near the sideline by Sargent helped her team keep the ball in its offensive half a few minutes later, draining crucial time off the clock. Alexis Spencer nearly set up Hannah Spencer for another goal in the 79th minute and then Paine Mountain threatened again up the left side with 45 seconds left to play.
Lamoille eventually regained possession and Rankin made her opponents pay for the missed opportunities while capitalizing in transition.
"It was definitely a power shot," the sophomore said.
Once the game went into overtime, Lamoille's momentum was undeniable after the Lancers had been in danger of falling behind by two goals several times in regulation. And with one quick strike from Johnson, the match was over less than two minutes before the first OT period began.
"What I tell the players is that the game change quickly at any point," LaRock said. "And they had been defending so, so hard and clearing balls for almost 20 minutes there in the second half. And it just takes one moment of greatness and the game is tied."
Paine Mountain will return to action with Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. game at Oxbow. Lamoille will take on BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 2, St. Johnsbury 1
ST. JOHNSBURY - Alex Pickel assisted Maia Pasco for the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to lead the Division II Raiders past the D-I Hilltoppers during Friday's season opener.
"Alex was our outside right back and she collected a ball and hit a long ball that split both the defenders," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "And Maya ran onto it and got through and beat their keeper. It started in our defensive third and ended up in the back of the net."
Pasco tallied the go-ahead goal in the 34th minute before doubling the lead in the second half. Defenders Greta Little, Emma Pulsifer, Izzy Parrish, Clara Wilson and Pickel excelled for the Raiders in front of keeper Yvette Petrella (five saves). The Hilltoppers scored in the 79th minute, but U-32's defense held strong after that to close out the victory.
"They outpossessed us through midfield a little bit, but we did a really good job marking up their attacking pieces," Towne said. "They weren't able to penetrate and attack to get through our back line. But they did have more possession through the midfield. The defensive pieces came together, but there's still work to do. We're starting to build up and get forward more, and that takes time. We lost Avery (Knauss), Nora (Wilcox) and Jin (Clayton), who were all defenders. Greta has been back there for the last couple years and she's my elder statesmen who stayed. Emma Pulsifer and Alex Pickel split some time last year filling in as outside backs, so they got some experience. And our whole back line was solid today. They did a great job covering and taking on angles and playing smart out of there."
U-32 will return to action next Friday with a 4:30 p.m. game at Middlebury.