BARRE - Colchester made the most of four man-up opportunities during the final quarter to rally past Spaulding during Monday's 11-10 boys lacrosse victory.
The Crimson Tide led 4-0 after the first quarter and held a 7-4 lead entering the break. The Tide were in front 9-7 after three quarters before penalties haunted the hosts at the end.
"We had four penalties in the third quarter and four in the fourth," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "And a team like Colchester is going to score on those man-up possessions."
Liam Evarts (three goals, two assists) set the tone for the Lakers' offense. Teammates Austin Daigneault (two assists) and Cooper Blondin scored two goals apiece. Kieran Phillips was a force to be reckoned with in goal for Colchester.
"He made the saves he needed to at the end of the game," Flaherty said. "He had a couple good saves toward the end."
Ryan Glassford won 11 face-offs for the Crimson Tide.
"Ryan was a great presence in the middle of the field, as always," Flaherty said.
Leading the way for Spaulding were Thomas Ducharme (four goals, one assist), Andre Pelletier (two goals, three assists) and Aidan Kresco (one goal, three assists). Jamison Mast scored twice in the loss, while Tyler Boutin recorded his first varsity goal. Chris Howarth made a handful of clutch saves to keep Spaulding in front for the majority of the game.
"We saw what we're capable of when we run our systems, when we develop our offense and when we stay patient with our looks - instead of taking the first look, when we take either the second or the third look," Flaherty said. "And defensively, same thing: We see our potential when we play disciplined lacrosse. We know that we can stop teams when we play body first, rather than throwing stick checks and getting in the box. So it was exciting to see those moments of excellence. But the challenge is: How many of those moments can we string together until we have a full game? So it's about keeping our heads up and taking it one opportunity at a time. We're a young team and our scores have been all over the place. We're just trying to be composed for a full four quarters."
Colchester improves to 5-1, while Spaulding falls to 3-4. The Tide will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 11, BFA-Fairfax 2
FAIRFAX - A pick-your-poison offense and exceptional defense from start to finish propelled the defending Division II champs past the Bullets on Monday.
Jake Green paced Harwood with four goals. Jordan Grimaldi (three goals, two assists) and Pacie McGrath (one goal, three assists) also stepped up offensively. Emmett Lasai, Mike Clark and long-pole Stephen Valadakis also scored, while Leif Brouillette and Bryndon White dished out single assists.
"Grant McCracken, Iyah Lavit and Jack Lansky all played really outstanding on defense," Beilke said. "Pacie was probably our ground ball leader and both Tim (Russo) and Bryan (Bechtel) both did an outstanding job of face-offs. Their face-off prowess led to a lot of great time of possession for us with the ball."
Goalie Addison Dietz (10 saves) excelled during the majority of the game for HU before teammate Will Burks made four saves in the fourth quarter.
"Addison was standing on his head and the defense played extremely well," Beilke said. "Our clearing game is really coming around and we're clearing with much more efficiency."
Harwood (5-1) will travel to play Rice at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 7, Rice 6
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Addison Pinard's hat trick and a clutch free position shot by Hallee Allen were just what the doctor order for the Granite City squad during another nail biter Monday.
Bella Bevins and Hallee Allen chipped in with two goals apiece for the Crimson Tide, which triumphed by the same score last week against U-32. Zoe Tewksbury won four draw controls for the Tide, while Pinard won three. Teammate Isabelle Boudreault dished out one assist.
"(Rice) started out and they had the better of the draw controls in the beginning," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "But by the end we were pretty much even. Their field is very small with lots of divots in it. But we got stronger as the game went on with draws and ground balls."
Sam Plunkett and Huxley Sky led the way for the Green Knights with two goals apiece. Ellie Macdonald, Keely Levering-Fisher and Ashley Boucher also scored in the loss. Green Knights goalie Tayton Barrett finished with eight saves. Spaulding goalie Corrina Moulton was a key difference-maker while stopping 10 shots.
"Corrina had her strongest game of the year," coach Pinard said. "She had a lot of free position saves and two or three huge saves toward the end of the game."
The Green Knights led 4-3 at halftime before Spaulding inched ahead 6-5 after the break. Rice pulled even at 6 before Allen delivered the goods with 45 seconds remaining during the biggest moment of the game. Zoe Tewksbury won the ensuing draw and the Tide ran out the clock.
"We were up 6-5, and Addy had picked up her second yellow card of the game prior to that and I didn't realize it was an automatic ejection," coach Pinard said. "So I put her back in the game after serving a two-minute penalty and they realized it. So she got booted out of the game and they gave me a yellow card, so we had to play a man down and Rice tied it up. But after that point we had served our yellow card, so we were able to put people back in. And I called one of our set plays where we bring it down to Hallee, and she went 1-on-1 and got hacked. So they awarded her a free position and she went low with it and scored. It was a clutch goal."
Spaulding (5-2) will travel to play the Green Mountain Valley School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Rice (3-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"This win says a lot about the girls' character," coach Pinard said. "We were down 4-2 at one point in the game and it was on the road and the field wasn't the best. It could have been easy for them to pack it in and give up, but they kept fighting. These girls just never give up. The last four games have been barn burners and it's been stressful on the sidelines. But those girls keep fighting all game-long. It shows what kind of kids they are and what kind of character they have. They're battling, and that's important. I'd rather have that than a bunch of kids that are amazingly skilled but just don't care. These kids care and they battle every single possession."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Mount Mansfield 5
MONTPELIER - Ten Solons notched at least one goal or one assist during Monday's double-digit victory over the Cougars.
Sophia Flora paced the defending champs with four goals and two assists. Pilar Abele scored three times and dished out two assists, while teammates Susha Benoit and Finley Torrens-Martin both finished with one goal and three assists.
Montpeiler's Olivia Serrano (two goals, one assist), Sophia Jerome (two goals) and Kasi McCann (three assists) were also potent weapons. Lena Donofrio and Grace Hall each hauled in one pass in the end zone and teammate Grace Acosta dished out an assist.
"Mount Mansfield was very impressive, considering they are a newer team and played the whole game with only seven players," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "I wanted to experiment a bit today by putting people in different positions and playing zone defense. We had practiced zone a bit but hadn't tried it in a game yet. I was very impressed with how the team adjusted and players rose to the challenge. Our zone was a bit rough at the start and there was some confusion but I saw our confidence grow as the game progressed. We continue to get contributions from a bunch of different people."
Montpelier will travel to play South Burlington at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.