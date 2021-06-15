The Hanover Lion’s Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games are scheduled for Saturday at Hanover High School. The games highlight the top senior high lacrosse players in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The girls game is at 12:30 p.m. and the boys game is at 3 p.m.
The Vermont girls team includes: Jenna Sunderland, Kendra Sabotka, Rutland; Lola Herzog, Burr and Burton; Zoe Pfeiffer, Rylee Potwin, Hartford; Petra Kapsalis, CVU; Madeline Benoit, Savannah Aiken, Lamoille; Lindsay Booth, South Burlington; Kaitlyn McNamara, Camryn Jaring, Lydia Deppman, Middlebury; Erika Wiebe, Molly Quinlan, GMVS; Savannah Scrodin, Sydney Weber, Hannah Kelly, Vergennes; Caellie Foley, Lily Poor, Layla Drinkwater, Mount Mansfield; Polly Currier, St. Johnsbury; Margot Collins, BFA-St. Albans; Brianna Paul, Brattleboro.
The Vermont girls coach is Tom Forster from St. Johnsbury.
The Vermont boys roster includes: Joe Anderson, Rutland; Sam Bowen, Will Couture, Chris Davis, Essex; Shane Gorman, Alex Leonard, Seth Boffia, Cam Saia, Aidan Trus, CVU; Jackson Harris, Dante Pellagano, Rice; Teddy Mirenda, Justin Fusco, Burr and Burton; Mason Coburn, Body Towle, Colchester; David Willis, Andrew Gubbins, Riley Shepherd, Charles Greene, Louis Mills, Mason Harkins, Woodstock; Aaron Murkami, Will Bruns, Will Balkan, South Burlington; Aiden Blouin, Spaulding; Quinn Mills, Montpelier; Griffin Paradee, Quinn Cook, Mt. Abraham; Sawyer Simmons, Gavin Thompson, Harwood; Mason Kaufmann, Jack Rizzo, Middlebury; Owen Trudeau, Mount Mansfield; Ethan Schaal, Hartford; Dereck Sloan, BFA-Fairfax.
The Vermont boys are coached by Colchester’s Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The event was last held in 2019 and interrupted last year due to the pandemic. The 2019 games resulted in New Hampshire girls and Vermont boys victories, with scores of 23-8 and 21-5, respectively. This will be the 28th year of the boys game and the 25th for the girls.
BASEBALL
North-South game
WESTMINSTER — Montpelier’s Logan Cooke and Williamstown’s Troy Busconi will help lead the North team at the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South Senior Baseball All-Star Classic on Friday at Bellows Falls Union High School
CVU’s Tim Albertson will serve as the head coach, while Essex’s Tim Root is another assistant coach. Otter Valley’s Mike Howe will coach the South team. He will be assisted by Bellows Falls’ Bob Lockerby and Green Mountain’s Matt McCarthy, along with Arlington assistant Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley assistant Brayden Shannon.
The event will include a twilight doubleheader, with two seven-inning games. First pitch of the first game is at 4 p.m. Admission to the games is free. The rosters will be announced later in the week.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior All-Star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.
GOLF
Tri-States
Rutland Country Club recently hosted the 2021 Tri-State Championships, which pits the best women’s golfers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine against each other.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Through 18 holes, Vermont has 66 points, Maine has 39 points and New Hampshire has 30 points. The last time Vermont won the tournament was in 2017, when it was hosted at Manchester Country Club. The second and final day of the tournament is on Wednesday at RCC.
The Vermont Tri-State team consists of: Mia Politano, Holly Reynolds, Becky Montgelas, Reggie Parker, Mary Brush, Statie Eaton, Dede Mahler, Nancy DeVaux, Mary Jane Shomo, and Jen Shaw, A Division; Dana Cassidy, Patty McGrath, Amy Gregory, Edith Hiller, Trish Wade, Pat Sanborn, Josie Herrera, Jo Allsopp, Jen Steck, Sarah Lee, Cheryl Hoar, and Fran McCune, B Division; Bonnie Heald, Ashley Bond, Denise Barnard, Donna Mazut, Patty Baroudi, Sue Fox, Regina Laraway and Sis Capeless, C Division; Linda Jane Parson, Mary Beth Menduni, Alternates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.