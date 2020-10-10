STOWE - Senior Caroline Kirby scored her 10th and 11th goals of the season Saturday, which normally isn't a big feat for the U-32 midfielder the second week of October.
But this year the Raiders didn't begin their schedule until Oct. 2, and they've only played three games. Their 2-0 victory over Stowe provided further evidence that an elusive Division II championship is attainable next month. And it was another reminder that Kirby may be the top player in D-II - and possibly in all of Vermont and New England.
"We knew who (Kirby) was and we tried to make sure we had one of our faster players marking her," Stowe coach Tyler Post said. "We were aware in that sense, but I didn't want to shadow her because it pulls everything else out of position. You have to try and prevent her from getting many touches on the ball. She had four scoring chances and scored on two."
Sasha Kennedy assisted both goals. The visitors got on the scoreboard in the fifth minute when Kennedy and Kirby connected at the top of the penalty area.
"Sasha got it wide and found Caroline," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "She stared left and cut back and took one quick touch by two defenders and hit a shot from the top of the 18."
U-32 struck again in the 62nd minute after Kennedy collected the ball 35 yards outside the goal.
"The defender stepped toward Sasha and she chipped it through for Caroline running onto it," Towne said. "The goalie came out and Caroline took a touch to the goalie's right side. And then she went wide and took a left-footed shot that hit the inside of the far post and went in."
U-32 has outscored opponents 15-2 and refused to let D-III Stowe pull off an upset. But the host Raiders certainly had some looks inside the 18-yard line.
"We had two or three goal-scoring chances," Post said. "And scoring on any of those would have made a big difference. It put us more on our heels. But our defense played their best game of the year. And our midfield did a good job of controlling things and making smart passes."
Center backs Payton Gariboldi and Ireland Hayes served key roles in helping keeper Evie Moore (six saves) preserve the clean sheet. Outside defenders Kallista Parton, Tovah Williams and Eliza Garland also made crucial plays.
"Our backs really had a solid game," Towne said. "Stowe started winning a lot of the midfield partway through the first half and portions of the second half. With 90 seconds left he ball got through and Tovah backed up our goalie and headed one off the line."
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner stopped six shots. Post's team will host Thetford at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Panthers are three-time defending champs in D-III. U-32 will host North Country at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 1, Middlebury 0
BARRE TOWN - Chloe Mattson assisted Paige Allen with 48 seconds left in the first half Saturday and keeper Rebecca McKelvey served up a six-save shutout.
"Chloe had the ball outside the 18 and turned and played it across the middle and through to Paige," Crimson Tide coach Rob Moran said. "And Paige had a great first touch and settled it and finished from about 12 yards out."
Strikers Emily Wilson, Sage MacAuley and Ava Guarriello worked together to cause headaches for Middlebury's defense all match.
"Between Emily, Ava, Sage and Paige, we put a lot of pressure on them," Moran said. "And my midfield did a good job of playing the ball early and opening those spaces up. We had quite a bit of the attack today."
Middlebury goalie Audrey Schnoor finished with 14 saves. Her team nearly sliced the deficit in half after the break, but the Tide defense was constantly a step ahead.
"In the second half they applied a lot more pressure," Moran said. "Paige got injured when she caught somebody's hand to her face, and that basically took her out for the rest of the second half. And Emily got knocked around a bit too. It was an aggressive second half. You could definitely tell Middlebury was stepping up the intensity. And we were getting pinched in more, trying to protect that midfield.
McKelvey saved her best for last, making a daring save on a breakaway to deny the Tigers.
"We were still able to attack in the second half, but Rebecca made a couple point-blank saves," Moran said. "One of their forwards had a fast break and Rebecca came out and slid in for the ball. She got the the ball first and their player was running through, so there was no foul and it wasn't malicious. Rebecca is just an aggressive goalie. She makes a decision and she sticks to it. Coming out was obviously the right decision at that time. If she didn't come out, their player would have had another touch or two and had a clear look on goal. It was a great save."
The Tide's defensive starters were Madeline Benoit, Francesca Barney, Molly Parker and Katelyn MacIver. Fullbacks Payton Lamberti, Emily Morris and Madison Ashford were also sharp in the victory.
Spaulding has not earned a post-season victory or hosted a playoff game since 2012. But the early signs for 2020 all point in the right direction for the Granite City squad.
"The team is starting to play the system," Moran said. "And they're starting to react to the way play is building on the field a lot quicker than we were able to last year. Middlebury is a good team that played really hard. But the way that we're playing right now, we're not holding the ball too long and we're playing much more quickly. And it's definitely making us a more dangerous team this year than we were last year."
Harwood 6, Peoples 1
MORRISVILLE - The Wolves kept things close Saturday until Tanum Nelson made the most of two dead-ball situations in the second half.
The Highlanders led 1-0 at the break after Emma Ravelin intercepted a free kick and set up Tanun Nelson's opening goal. Harwood quickly made it 2-0 in the second half and was in charge the rest of the way. Tanum Nelson kept her foot on the gas by burying a free kick and launching a 25-yard restart that flew just under the crossbar.
"In the first half we didn't put our short passing together and we didn't go to goal like we had been," HU coach Mike Vasseur said. "They were packing the middle and doing a good job defensively. We were able to break through in the second half and play more of our game. They were all over Tanum, and she didn't get frustrated. She dug down deep and she had a very good second half. She moved the ball better and she was a big part of our turnaround."
Ravelin and Quinn Nelson also scored for HU. Goalie Poppy Woods stopped three shots for Harwood in the first half. Second-half keeper Sara Bartolomei made three saves as well.
Gabrielle Schaffer scored on a free kick for PA, which hasn't endured a losing season since 1996. Coach Jim Eisenhardt and the Wolves (0-4) will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"Jim had them playing with a good game plan," Vasseur said. "It was their Homecoming and they played with a lot of heart."
Montpelier 3, Northfield-Williamstown 1
MONTPELIER - An electrifying restart by Melanie Winters and two goals from Sienna Mills gave the Solons the spark they needed Saturday.
Sydney Dunn and Winters notched assists, while Bella Wawrzyniak made three saves in the victory. Lucia McCallum was fouled a few yards outside the penalty area to set up the free-kick goal by Winters.
"Melanie's goal on the restart was a beauty," Montpelier coach Brent Englund said. "She tucked it just under the bar."
Montpelier will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"Grace (Nostrant) and Anya (Rand) played great in the back," Englund said.
Northfield-Williamstown will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the team's Senior Game in Northfield.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 2, Northfield-Williamstown 0
MONTPELIER - Goals from Ben Collier and Brooks Duprey in the opening 20 minutes allowed the Solons to cycle in lots of players and work the ball around during Saturday's second half.
Collier gave MHS a 1-0 advantage in the 16th minute following a foul inside the penalty area.
"We had a throw-in on the right side about 20 yards over midfield," Montpelier coach Eric Bagley said. "Sina (Fallahi) beat a defender and played a ball across to Ronnie, who was fouled as he was about to take the shot. After that Ben got the ball and stepped right up and took the penalty. He took all the penalties last year and he's just continued that this year."
Duprey doubled the lead a few minutes later with a well-driven, right-footed shot. The early two-goal advantage was huge for a Solons side that struggled to finish last season.
"It was a nice play on the right side," Bagley said. "Olin (Duggan) and Tyler (Thomas) had a quick combination on the right side. There was a little give-and-go and Tyler played it in to Olin beyond the back line. The goalie came out and clipped Olin and we got a free kick. The ball was on the right side about three yards from the end line, outside of the box. And it was a clever free kick about waist-high. Brooks saw the keeper out a little bit and he hit a rocket of a shot. All the goalie could do was hit it back into the net."
Defenders Brecken Shea, Will Bruzzese, Tyler Ricker and Leo Riby-Williams helped limit Northfield-Williamstown to one shot on goal. Max Weinstein recorded his only save on a free kick, sparking his team's second straight shutout. Teammate Brio Levitt (no saves) finished up in goal for MHS.
"We played well," Bagley said. "We moved the ball around nicely. Northfield-Williamstown did a good job of pressing us up high and making it difficult for us to play out of the back. The guys made some nice adjustments, especially in the second half. We controlled the game really well and created a lot of good chances to score."
Goalie Ethan Miller made 12 saves in the loss.
"I'm proud of our effort and mindset," Northfield-Williamstown coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "We are a dedicated and resilient team that doesn't give up. To lose to a team of that caliber on two set pieces says a lot. The are no doubt one of the best teams, top to bottom, in D-II. We were short players today but just kept at it. Our defense played out of their skins, our midfield battled and our forwards pressed and fought. We kept to our game plan even when we were under a ton of pressure and just keep building and getting better."
The Solons (2-1) will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Thursday. Northfield-Williamstown will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Tuesday for the team's Senior Game in Williamstown.
"These boys are such a pleasure to coach," Crawford-Stempel said. "Our slogan this year is 'One Goal' for a reason. We're a tight team who wins and loses together without fail."
Cabot-Twinfield 4, Craftsbury 0
CRAFTSBURY - The Chargers competed with no subs and paid the price Saturday against a cooperative team with 18 players.
The Trojans and Huskies pulled ahead in the ninth minute when Sam Russell used his left foot to one-time a cross from Meles Gouge into the back of the net. Brody Moran scored in the 39th minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage.
A header by Lucas Roberts on a cross from Gouge extended the lead in the 43rd minute. Henry LaRoe scored on a left-to-right service from Gavin Fowler in the 59th minute.
Craftsbury played with no subs and will host Christ Covenant at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Trojans and Huskies will attempt to avenge their only loss of the season whey they host Blue Mountain at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Cabot.
"The first time we played Blue Mountain, they were a solid, stingy team," Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. "The second time we played them, they had a lot more energy. They're a tough team, so Tuesday will be a bellwether match for us. We also face Danvile and they're alway tough. And we have Chris Covenant again. And then we have Winooski, which is a big game. On any given day, I think we can play with the best of them if we play our 'A' Game. And I believe we can."
FOOTBALL
U-32 26, Oxbow 20 (OT)
BRADFORD - Crosse Gariboldi spotted some daylight and seized the moment in overtime, helping the Raiders stifle the Olympians' comeback bid.
"Crosse ran his route and nothing was open, so he ran to the back of the end zone," U-32 coach Brian Divelbliss said. "And Nathan (LaRosa) did a great job getting the ball in the right place. They give us four seconds (to pass), and I said, 'Nathan, use your four seconds.' Because earlier in the season he was getting the ball off in one or two seconds and he had to relax."
Gariboldi and Anthony Engelhard both caught a pair of touchdown passes from LaRosa. The Raiders led 14-6 at halftime.
"Anthony had a great game," Divelbliss said. "He's using his vertical (leap), he's fast and his running route is great. When the ball snaps, he goes. He has great awareness of his body and he's making tough catches in the end zone. He's caught some two-point conversions and TD's where I was thinking, 'There's no way he's in bounds.'"
Max Fair delivered several impressive punts in the victory. Teammate Marshall Donahue was a defensive standout.
"Marshall is our center and now he's also playing safety," Divelbliss said. "He had his second interception in two games today. So he's leading the team in interceptions."
Gariboldi picked off an Olympians pass in overtime to lock up the victory. U-32 (2-0) will host North Country at 7 p.m. Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 3, Harwood 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Two goals and one assist by Caitlyn Fielder combined with top-notch defense helped the Raiders deny the Highlanders on Saturday.
Alaina Beauregard knocked in the opening goal for U-32, while Cady Burgess assisted the final strike.
"Caitlyn had a really strong game," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "Peyton Smith, Avery Fournier and Maya Elliot played strong in the D to reduce the number of Harwood's shots. And I think both teams got pretty tired toward the end of the game. So I was really proud of our team for digging deep and continuing to push really hard and putting a lot of pressure on their goalie in the fourth quarter."
Grace Heller played in front of the cage for Harwood, which will face Stowe on Wednesday.
"The team felt frustrated with the loss today, but still felt it was a close game that could have gone either way," HU coach Sophia Tretiak said.
Kaelyn Hawyard earned the victory in goal. Neither team generated many quality scoring bids during the opening two quarters, leading to a scoreless game at the break.
"We had a pretty close first half and it was back and forth," Burns said. "They started putting a lot of pressure on our defense in the first half. And then it was fairly even, with relatively little direct shots for the first half."
Beauragard scored on a low cross from Fielder with 10:49 left in the third quarter. Fielder made it 2-0 with 10:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. She followed up a blocked shot and fired in a low second-chance effort on the right side.
Harwood's Rachel Goodwin scored with 7:45 left into the fourth quarter. The Raiders extinguished HU's comeback hopes with another goal by Fielder with 3:57 on the clock. Center mid Cady Burgess unleashed a shot from the top of the circle and Fielder cashed in from close range.
The Raiders will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Monday.
