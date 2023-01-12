BARRE - Hannah King and the rest of Spaulding's senior crew inched one step closer to the second perfect season of their girls hockey varsity careers Wednesday.
King tucked away two momentum-shifting goals in the second period and the Crimson Tide survived a late comeback attempt by Essex to close out a 3-1 victory. Molly Parker scored the final goal for the hosts with 54 seconds left to play, allowing the Tide to improve to 10-0 despite losing a big crew of standouts from last year's squad. Spaulding beat its D-I rival for the second time this season after skating to a 10-2 victory in Chittenden County last month.
"A couple weeks ago against Essex everything we shot went in the net," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Tonight we weren't as fortunate. We had a ton of shots in the third - more than a 2-to-1 margin. They just wouldn't go in until Molly's late insurance goal. But you'll have games like this where you have to stick with it and grind and find a way. It's not always going to go as planned. And this also gives us plenty to work on in practice."
King followed up her own shot to open the scoring with 12:44 left in the second period. She took the puck behind the Essex net and skated in front of the goal before firing home a shot to the top corner. The multi-sport standout scored again with 6:32 left in the middle period. A pass by Kaya Moulton allowed Rebecca McKelvey to skate up the right boards before dishing off to King in the middle. King faked a shot and then netted the insurance goal during a 2-on-1 break.
"The second period we settled in and started playing our game," Lawrence said. "It wasn't super crisp but we grinded our way into a bit of a rhythm. We missed the net on a lot of shots but we also held Essex to half the shots and zone time that they had in the first."
Essex's Zuzu Rooney kept things interesting by scoring with 8:04 left in the third period. Emily Stempek fired a shot on target and Rooney redirected the puck into the back of the net.
The Hornets called a timeout entering the final minute and then Molly Parker capped the scoring after a face-off win from the right side by McKelvey. Parker lit the lamp with a stick-side shot through a screen. Goalie Mattie Cetin finished with 21 saves for the Tide, while Addie Ploof stopped 32 shots for Essex
"After our win Saturday, I was curious what kind of start we'd have today," Lawrence said. "And Essex came out of the gate with more urgency than us. We over-handled the puck and didn't simplify things. Mattie made some nice stops early to buy us time. Credit to Essex for the early jump they had."
Essex (3-7) will travel to play CVU-Mount Mansfield at 6 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding will host South Burlington the same day at 3:15 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 79, Harwood 57
MONTPELIER - The Solons faced one of their toughest Capital Division games of the past four years Wednesday.
But when push came to shove, Montpelier showed its class while pulling away for another blowout victory.
The Capital City squad struggled to gain much breathing room early and entered halftime clinging to a 3-point advantage. But Montpelier quickly reminded the Highlanders why they're the two-time defending champs in Division II, exploding for a 22-0 run in the third quarter to slam the door on their rivals. Red-hot perimeter shooting was the difference-maker, as MHS buried seven 3-pointers in the quarter to silence HU.
"We're smaller than most of our opponents and we usually have four good shooters on the floor," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "We didn't give any of them the red light (to shoot), that's for sure. If they're open, we want them to shoot it. And they did."
Carson Cody and Carter Bruzzese both hit four long-range shots for MHS, which made 15 attempts from beyond the arc as a team.
"We made 13 3-pointers against Lake Region, but we definitely shot a better percentage tonight," coach Foster said.
Cody finished with 24 points, while Bruzzese recorded 18 points, four assists and two steals. Clayton Foster buried a trio of 3-pointers for MHS and finished with 10 points and five assists. Kleo Bridge made two shots from long distance and also finished with 10 points.
"The biggest thing was second-chance points," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "They had 18 more shots than we did. When you take 32 3-pointers like they did, long shots produce long rebounds. We weren't boxing out outside and they were getting great second chances. It's very difficult to win a game when the other team has 18 more shots than you."
Atif Milak chipped in with seven points and six rebounds for MHS. Fellow big man Andrew Tringe grabbed six rebounds, helping to fill the void after forward Ronnie Riby-Williams was sidelined due to foul trouble.
"We have good size with Atif and he can replace Andrew adequately," coach Foster said. "Hayden Lilly has also given us good minutes and he can come in and fill in for Ronnie. We'd like to keep (Riby-Williams and Tringe) on the floor. But those fouls for Ronnie were effort fouls, which is OK."
Tobey Bellows drained all three of Harwood's 3-pointers and finished with 23 points after going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cooper Olney (nine points), Joshua McHugh (six points) and Boone Maher (five points) provided solid offensive depth for HU, which featured 10 players who scored. The Highlanders were 14 of 17 from the foul line, while Montpelier was 2 of 6.
"I don't think we're that far off," coach Bellows said. "We have a pretty veteran team with a bunch of seniors - and these kids can play. The big thing is we really have to stay together through four quarters. We lost the first half by three points and we were tied in the fourth quarter. They hit seven 3's in the third, so we have to do a better job getting out. We have to hedge through screens and we have to jam people. In the first quarter we were down by 10 points and - just like North Country - we closed it out again. Our zone worked in the second quarter and took away their penetration a little bit, but in the third quarter they exposed it. But I look forward to the next time we play them. For us, it's going to be about keeping everyone healthy and keeping them on the court."
At the start of the season the Highlanders competed with a depleted lineup due to injuries and illness before returning to full strength during Monday's 53-47 victory at perennial D-II powerhouse North Country. Unfortunately for HU, a series of unfortunate events Wednesday resulted in limited playing time for Cole Hill, Olney and Maher.
"Cole rolled his ankle - and that hurt us," coach Bellows said. "And Boone was also out for some of the game. Cooper got in foul trouble and he didn't play half of the third quarter and three-quarters of the fourth. I was hoping we could have made a little run in the third quarter and got (Cooper) back in for the fourth."
A Cody fadeaway jumper and a Bruzzese basket gave the Solons the start they wanted in the opening minute. Bellows assisted Parkey Davey before a Cody jumper stretched the lead to 6-2. Following a Bellows jumper, Riby-Williams sent a bounce pass to Tringe for a high-percentage shot in the paint. A putback by the Highlanders was followed by a Bellows 3-pointer, pushing HU in front 9-8. Milak showed off his shooting range with a 3-pointer at the other end and then a Cody jumper helped MHS back up the hype. A Davey jumper kept things close, but Bruzzese and Foster hit 3-pointers sandwiched around a Maher foul shot for a 19-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Solons found themselves in their second straight close game early after leading Lake Region 11-9 last Friday before coasting to a 77-40 victory.
"We're maturing," coach Foster said. "The Lake Region game was a little big overlooking Lake Region. Tonight we got up by double digits early and then maybe took our foot off the gas a little bit against a good opponent. And we can't do that. We need to mature a little bit in different scenarios."
A Cody 3-pointer at the start of the second quarter marked a return to normalcy as the Solons padded their lead to 22-12. However, Bellows and Maher responded with baskets to give Harwood a spark. A Bridge 3-pointer and a Cody putback helped tame the Highlanders, but both Davey and Olney went 2 of 2 from the line to prevent an early rout. A Bellows jumper closed the gap to 27-24 and then Olney sent a bank shot through the rim to make it a one-point game.
Cody's runner boosted the Solons again and then Milak grabbed a rebound and made a jumper in transition. Lewis Clapp assisted Bellows for a buzzer-beating shot, trimming the deficit to 31-28 entering halftime.
"Harwood went on a nice run in the second quarter and they outscored us by four," coach Foster said. "It was frustrating because we helped them by making a bunch of mistakes. But we kept our cool at halftime and asked our kids to have good mistake response and come out strong in the third quarter. And boy did they ever."
Any doubts surrounding the Solons' offensive firepower were quickly dispelled after halftime. The Highlanders enjoyed a solid start to the third quarter, with Olney scoring on a fast break. A 3-pointer from Cody kept the hosts in control, but Bellows went 2 of 2 from the line again to make it a 34-32 contest.
The remainder of the third quarter quickly turned into a shooting gallery for Montpelier, with Bruzzese's 3-pointer igniting the run. Tringe blocked his second shot of the night and then Cody poured in five straight points. Another Tringe block set the stage for a Cody 3-pointer from the corner.
"Andrew held his own and the shot-blocking changed the game," coach Foster said. "He had a couple big (blocks) when we went on that run. Clapp and McHugh are big kids and they're physical and they made us earn everything at the rim."
A NBA 3-pointer by Bruzzese and a Foster 3-pointer on the next possession led to a 51-32 cushion. A Bridge basket and a Bruzzese 3-pointer devastated the Highlanders, who suddenly faced a 56-32 deficit. Bellows went 2 of 2 from the foul line at the end of the third quarter, but HU still trailed 56-34.
McHugh and Nathan Kudriavetz scored for HU early in the fourth quarter, but a Foster 3-pointer and a Riby-Williams basket prevented any improbable comeback. Bellows went 2 of 2 from the line and hit a 3-pointer before Bridge countered with a long-range shot of his own. Two Bruzzese layups combined with an old-fashioned three-point play Ezra Morrison gave the Solons a 71-43 lead. Montpelier kept its foot on the gas behind a 3 by Morrison and a fadeaway jumper by Bridge, extending the lead to 30 points. Olney, Bellows, Cole Flaherty and Aiden Dalley helped Harwood keep things respectable at the end.
"It's OK to be in a tight game," coach Foster said. "Many times it means we're playing against a good team - and tonight we were. To be in a couple-possession game at the half is just fine."
The Solons (5-2) will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders (2-3) will travel to play Lamoille the same evening.
"Harwood is definitely on the radar," coach Foster said. "We know that they were banged up early when they had that tough loss at Spaulding. And they just had a big win at North Country, which is very talented. So we expected big things from Harwood. And we expect them to be around all year too."
Lake Region 54, U-32 50
ORLEANS - The Rangers went 7 of 12 from the foul line during the final eight minutes Wednesday to deny the Raiders' bid to secure their first victory of the season.
Lake Region built a 13-1 lead at the start before U-32 rallied to close out the first quarter with a 16-14 advantage. The Raiders led 29-22 after two quarters, but the Rangers stormed back in the third quarter to knot things up at 42-42 entering the fourth.
Aidan Poginy (15 points) paced Lake Region and was followed by teammates Jonathan Piers (nine points) and Charlie Thompson (eight points). Lincoln Racine and Beren Lovejoy scored seven points apiece in the victory.
U-32's top scorers were Luke Page (13 points, eight rebounds), Sawyer Mislak (11 points, two assists) and Alex Keane (10 points, seven steals, six rebounds, two assists).
The balanced Raiders also received strong showings from Caelan Zeilenga (nine points, five rebounds), Andrew McKinstry (seven points, two assists) and Aiden Boyd (three assists, two steals). U-32 hit a trio of 3-pointers and went 11 of 18 form the foul line. Lake Region made four shots from beyond the arc and capitalized on 14 of 24 free-throw attempts.
"It was a very slow start for us, which was something we talked about at practice and in pre-game and was something we wanted to avoid," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We switched defenses and we were able to claw back and win the first quarter 16-14. That was a positive response that we haven't had our in our first five games. We outplayed them in the second quarter and extended the lead. After halftime Lake Region switched defenses and stuck to more man-to-man. And we struggled to find scoring opportunities, in comparison to what we were able to find against their zone. Down the stretch we were up 45-44 for what seemed like three or four minutes. Both sides seemed to go dry offensively. They scored on a couple of possessions to take the lead and then we were unable to come up with anything offensively. And they hit their free throws in the fourth."
Lake Region (2-5) will host undefeated Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (0-6) will host Woodstock at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Thetford 47, Hazen 44
THETFORD - The Panthers handed the defending Division III champs their first loss of the season Wednesday after the Wildcats missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Boone Fahey (17 points) and Dempsey McGovern (12 points) led the way for Thetford. Hazen's top contributors were Tyler Rivard (18 points, 13 rebounds) and Xavier Hill (12 points).
"Thetford came out and played a great game," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "Jason (Gray) had a good game plan and had them ready to go. They clearly executed better and wanted it more than us tonight. They are a good team. We will have a good hard practice (Thursday) and hopefully correct some of the issues we had today. We need to get back to work."
Thetford (5-1) will host Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. Hazen (7-1) will host BFA-Fairfax the same evening.
