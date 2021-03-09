DANVILLE — Ethan Gould hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points Tuesday, guiding Danville (8-0) to a 55-47 boys basketball victory over previously undefeated Twinfield.
“I’m proud of the way the kids played,” Trojans coach Chris Hudson said. “They came in and fought and played hard. We just made some mistakes — young guys. We’re playing three or four freshmen, plus an eighth-grader. And we just made some mistakes at the wrong time. And we didn’t make some shots when we had some bunnies. We kind of rushed things a little bit, which you’re going to do when you’ve got young guys out there. But we got down by 11 or 12 at one point and we could have rolled over and played dead. And we didn’t. We got it to within two or three and had the ball and had a chance to tie the game. I don’t like to lose any game, obviously. But I’m ecstatic with the way we fought and the way we played.”
Cutler Gladding paced the Trojans with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Mason Cushing scored six of his 12 points in the final quarter and also grabbed 11 boards. Jacbo Baesemann scored 12 points for Danville.
Both teams were missing two of their top athletes due to injuries. Danville played without standout Logan Young, while Gavin Fowler was missing from the rotation for the Trojans.
“You’re taking the best big man in Division IV out of our lineup,” Hudson said. “I told the guys before the game and (Monday) in practice: ‘You guys have to step up. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us.’ And they did. We just have to make one more extra play. But it was great for us. Obviously we wanted Gavin back. Don’t get me wrong: That’s our first thing is getting him back. But it’s good for us to play without him and guys happen to have some pressure on them and have to step up. And not just throw it to him and let him bail us out.”
Twinfield was 3 of 6 from the foul line, while Danville made 9 of 11 attempts from the stripe. Christian Young and Ben Lyons scored seven points apiece for the Indians. Kerrick Medose (eight points) and Lucas Roberts (seven points) also made solid contributions for Twinfield.
“Kerrick did well with the ball tonight,” Hudson said. “We’re asking an eighth-grader to run our basketball team, so he’s doing a good job with that. And I think the energy was good with everybody. Henry (LaRoe) did some good things. And so did Meles (Gouge) when he came off the bench. Meles is learning the game and he’s only going to get better. I love my team. I think they fight hard, they don’t quit and we’re in every game. We’ve only lost this one, but we have to move on from this. Blue Mountain is Friday night. And if we win there we’ll be the No. 2 seed and go from there.”
A 3-pointer and a fast-break layup by Roberts gave the Trojans a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gould opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and then Basemann set up Lyons for an alley-oop in transition.
Dominick Hale answered down low for the Trojans, tying things at 15. Both teams traded baskets before Basemann took a high-speed charge at mid-court to spoil a Twinfield fast break with 40 seconds left in the second quarter. A puback by Jacob LeClair gave the Indians a 28-24 halftime lead.
A Gould jumper and Baesemann layup extended the lead to 32-24 at the start of the third quarter. Gladding went up for a putback before a Lyons dunk gave the Indians a 34-26 lead.
The Indians went 2 of 2 from the line after a technical foul agains the Trojans. Gladding slashed toward the basket and sliced the deficit to 36-28 at the other end. Danville was called for a technical with three minutes left in the third quarter, but the Trojans only generated a single point from the opportunity.
Lyons and Baeseman both scored for a 40-29 Danville lead. Cushing and Caleb Nelson scored at opposite ends, resulting in a 42-34 Indians lead after three quarters.
A Gould 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter was off-set when Gladding countered with an old-fashioned three-point play and a layup. Roberts scored on Twinfield’s next possession, making it 47-37. Cushing scored four quick points to make it 47-45, but Young lit a fire under Danville with a layup, a steal and a foul shot. Cushing cashed in with another basket, closing the gap to 50-47 entering the final two minutes.
Baesemann went 4 of 4 from the line for a 54-47 advantage. Lyons added another foul shot to help Danville improve to 8-0. Twinfield will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Our three big guys is how we’re going to win games,” Hudson said. “Those three big guys have to score and we have to get the ball in the post. We talk about it every night in practice — we’ve talked about it every night since December: We have to get touches in the post because we have three big guys that can score at any time. They all can get the ball and play well. I told Mason and Cutler before the game, ‘You know what? It’s your time to shine now. So you guys have to go out and do it.’ It’s really only Mason’s second year of playing organized ball — and he’s getting better and better and better. He has to learn some little things on defense. But offensively he’s a beast. He’s strong, he’s rugged. And Cutler can get to the hole. When Cutler is focussed and ready to play, he can do things. I think I have the best of all worlds with the three big guys inside. I don’t think anybody matches up really well with them. We just have to have them all together. They all haven’t been healthy at the same time all year. So hopefully, eventually, we can get them all together so they can play and we can have that three-headed monster.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 55,
Colchester 53
COLCHESTER — A half-dozen Spaulding players scored between six and eight points Tuesday, leading their team to its first victory of the season. “I think this is the only game we’ve had a lead in the second half,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “And not only did we have a lead — we had a big lead. And sometimes it’s hard to keep big leads like that. I was glad we were able to pull it out and the end and maintain our focus. If we can lean as much from this game as from the other games, we should be good moving forward.” Andrew Trottier paced the Tide with nine points. Teammate Grady Chase went 3 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points. Riley Severy also scored eight points for the Tide. Zach Stabell, Isaiah Terrill and Tavarius Vance added six points apiece in the victory.
“We’ve been talking all season about how we haven’t shot the 3-ball very well in games, but we’ve shot the ball very well in practice,” Willard said. “It took us seven games to find that range. And if it were a normal season, and it would be the seventh game and we’d have 13 more to go. And we’d be happy with it.”
Spaulding led 12-18 after one quarter and shot ahead 34-14 at the end of the second quarter.
“We did a lot of good things defensively,” Willard said. “We gave up a big lead, but my hats off to the seniors at Colchester. Jackson Valley (12 points) scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Watching Valley, Carson Corrigan and Max Grenier play for so long for Colchester, those guys had great performances and made it a game the whole way.”
Severy and Trottier both hit two big free throws in the fourth quarter for the Tide. Terrill added another timely shot from the stripe down the stretch. Spaulding only made a pair of field goals during the final eight minutes but compensated by going 8 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“It’s important that we pulled out the win, but it also gave us something to learn from,” Willard said. “Hopefully if we’re in a similar situation at any point for the rest of the year, the guys are ready to go.” The Lakers (3-4) earned a 52-49 victory over the Tide a month ago in the Granite City. Colchester also defeated D-I CVU and BFA-St. Albans. Spaulding (1-6) will travel to play two-time defending Division III champ Thetford at 7 p.m. Friday.
“(Colchester) beat us the first game of the season, and that was a good game too,” Willard said. “There was a little bit of purpose to our practice (Monday).They knew that they had a chance to get one back against a team that’s had success in Division I.”
Hartford 57, FH 51
HARTFORD — Tarin Prior (18 points), Brandon Potter (13 points) and Jacob Seaver (10 points) lifted the Hurricanes past the Slaters on Monday. Zack Ellis and Kohlby Murray scored 13 points apiece for Fair Haven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 50,
Williamstown 38
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Panthers snapped a two-game losing skid with a double-digit victory over the Blue Devils.
Kelsey Smith paced Thetford with 15 points. Brianna McLaughlin scored 14 for the Blue Devils, who trailed 15-14 after the first quarter.
Williamstown faced a 25-20 halftime deficit before the visitors established some separation in the third quarter.
“We went a five-minute stretch scoreless and we could never recover,” Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. “We pride ourselves in taking care of the basketball and controlling the glass, but tonight we struggled in both areas. Credit Thetford: They played hard and took advantage of our mistakes.”
Thetford improves to 4-3, while Williamstown falls to 3-5. Williamstown will host Northfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“This group is very resilient and expects more out of themselves,” Sweet said. “I am excited to see how they respond on Friday as we celebrate our seniors.”
