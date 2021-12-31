NORTHFIELD — The 11th Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and will not be rescheduled during the 2021-22 season.
No. 8-ranked Norwich was set to welcome Hamilton College, Williams College and No. 11-ranked University of New England to Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich University officials, in conjunction with the Northfield Savings Bank, explored all possibilities to continue to hold some form of competition, but in the end was unable to do so.
The Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament will return again in 2022-23 with SUNY Canton (Independent), Trinity College (NESCAC) and Curry (CCC) set to comprise the field.
The Norwich men’s hockey team is scheduled to travel to No. 4-ranked Hobart College on Friday, Jan. 7 for a 7 p.m. faceoff at The Cooler in Geneva, N.Y. The Cadets will then take on Elmira College for the first time in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) competition on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Murray Athletic Center in Pine Valley, N.Y.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Stratton Mountain elite cross country skier Jessie Diggins took home first place in Friday’s women’s 10-kilometer mass start freestyle race, as part of the FIS World Cup Tour de Ski event.
Diggins finished with a winning time of 21.30.8. Sweden’s Frida Karlsson and Russia’s Tatiana Sorina rounded out the podium.
Fellow Stratton skier Julia Kern finished 24th, Katharine Ogden was 32nd and Alayna Sonnesyn was 52nd.
The other American finishers were Sophia Laukli (37th) and Novie McCabe (54th).
Gus Schumacher was the top American in the men’s 15-kilomater mass start freestyle race in 25th.
Stratton Mountain and University of Vermont skier Ben Ogden was 64th.
Zak Ketterson was 36th, Kevin Bolger was 65th, Luke Jager was 70th and Logan Hanneman was 75th.
Cross country skiing action continues Saturday with classic sprint races.
In Calgary, Canada, freestyle skiing is taking center stage.
West Dover native Devin Logan was ninth in the freeski halfpipe competition on Thursday. Teammate Hanna Faulhaber was second.
American Alex Ferreira was second in the men’s competition.
The event continues on Saturday with another freeski halfpipe competition.
