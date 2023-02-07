NORTHFIELD - The Hazen girls basketball team owns a 16-game winning streak and is ready to party like it's 1999.
That was the last season the Wildcats advanced to a title game, but it's clear that coach Randy Lumsden's team will be in the championship conversation again this winter after taking no prisoners during the past eight weeks.
Tuesday's 60-20 victory over Northfield was a blowout before halftime, providing further proof that Hazen is one of the biggest success stories across Vermont. Two years ago the Wildcats finished at 3-7, but a dedicated crew of small-town, multi-sport standouts have turned heads during the past two months while leading their team to the No. 2 spot in the Division III standings.
"It's definitely snuck up on us," Lumsden said of the streak. "It's something that we're proud of, but we're not fulfilled with it. We have bigger goals than winning 19 straight games in the regular season."
Caitlyn Davison recorded her second triple-double of the season to pace the Wildcats. The junior made a name for herself during soccer season by scoring a last-second goal to salvage a Homecoming draw with Oxbow, and her ability to rise to the challenge has played a huge role in Hazen's success on the basketball court. The junior finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals and five assists against the Marauders.
"Caitlyn is very competitive," Lumsden said. "She puts a lot on her shoulders, but she's a performer too. She gets the job done when things get tough. She never gives up and she's always getting after it."
Alexis Christiansen finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the victory. Ella Gillespie (eight points, 12 rebounds) and Julia desGrosilliers (six points, seven rebounds) also came through with key performances for the Wildcats, who established a 20-7 lead to close out the first quarter.
"It's impressive," Lumsden said of the offensive balance. "We have our leading scorer and second leading scorer. But the other three starters, I can get 15 points out of any one of them on any given night. If anyone is struggling, it's nice that I have five girls who can go out and get a basket. So I don't have to just rely on Caitlyn or Alexis."
Hazen was in front 30-10 entering halftime and led 39-16 heading into the final quarter. Isabel Humbert scored seven points and Mya Sanders added four points for the Marauders, who showcased their potential earlier in the season during victories over Randolph, Danville, Winooski and Twinfield.
"Northfield played their 2-2-1 zone and we got good shots against it throughout the game," Lumsden said. "We came out gunning and we were hitting everything in the first quarter. The second quarter was good and we got some fast-break layups. We slowed down offensively, but we were still doing good things. We only scored nine points in the third quarter and we couldn't buy a bucket. It seemed like the lid was on the basket and our shots were in and out, in and out. We had a spirited talk with the girls between the third and fourth quarter, and then we scored 14 or 16 points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. And then I was able to go a little bit more to my bench at the end."
Gillespie and Sadie Skorstad are Craftsbury Academy students who were both welcome additions to the Wildcats roster through a cooperative agreement after the Chargers were unable to field a complete team. Six years ago a handful of Craftsbury standouts excelled for Cabot, helping the 15-7 Huskies make a semifinal run that ended with a 44-39 loss to eventual champ MSJ. Now Hazen is the beneficiary of the Craftsbury infusion, allowing the Wildcats to field a complete junior varsity program.
"It was a couple weeks before the season started and we were doing some open gyms and (Gillespie and Skorstad) came to shoot around a couple times," Lumsden said. "It was a pretty good fit and Sadie was already friends with some of our players. And I knew right from the get-go that Ella would be a big part of what we did this year. We were really pumped that Ella and Sadie joined the team. And it was also important because we only had 15 girls in the high school that were going to be playing. So that helped us have 17 girls and we could have a JV team this year. We kind of had one last year, but we had to cancel toward the end of the season because numbers were so low."
Hazen (16-1) will host Stowe at 7 p.m. Thursday. Northfield (4-9) will travel to play Williamstown at 8 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats opened the season with a 50-41 loss to D-II Enosburg before running the table since then. Hazen's closest victories were a 49-41 win at Richford and a 57-42 win at Blue Mountain
Windsor (14-2) leads the D-III standings, while Thetford (12-4), Peoples (11-5), White River (10-4) and Oxbow (9-7) are all attempting to catch up with Hazen before playoffs kick off in a few weeks. Although the Wildcats haven't faced off against any of those other top-six teams, Lumsden is confident that his squad will be fully prepared for a deep post-season run.
"I don't think that we're going in blind," Lumsden said. "The way things are shaping up, it looks like we could play two teams we've already played for the first two rounds. Of course a lot can change between now and then, but we could be familiar with the first two teams we're playing. And I've done my homework and I know who to look out for. …Windsor is the team to beat right now. They're the most athletic team and they have a lot of talent and they have a great coach. Thetford is a good team too, so you can't sleep on them. Thetford isn't as deep, but they have six girls who can play ball. They're physical and they all understand their role. If they're clicking on all cylinders, they're really good."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 59, Randolph 14
RANDOLPH - The Highlanders limited the Galloping Ghosts to a single point in the first half while extending their winning streak to six games Tuesday.
"Everybody that played scored and the defense was great tonight," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "I was really happy with our rotations and Ciera Fiaschetti got her first varsity start. It was good to get out and push the ball up the floor well. The ball movement was really good."
Quinn Nelson (19 points), Cierra McKay (13 points), Eloise Lilley (12 points) and Ayden Parrish (11 points) all reached double-figures in the winning effort. Nelson made 9 of her 10 attempts from the field, grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded four steals.
Roanha Chalmers added eight points and five steals for Harwood, which carried a 29-1 lead into halftime. McKay (five rebounds, three steals) and Lilley (three steals) also delivered well-rounded efforts at both ends of the floor. Cameron Rocheleau (six boards) and Mia Lapointe (five boards) were additional threats on the glass for HU, which has outrebounded opponents during 14 of 15 games this season. Jill Rundle contributed four rebounds, four steals and two assists for Young's squad.
The Highlanders are currently fourth in the Division II standings with five games remaining in the regular season. North Country (15-0), Fair Haven (15-1) and Spaulding (13-3) are the only teams ranked higher than Harwood.
Randolph (1-15) will host Thetford at 6 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (10-5) will travel to play Lamoille the same day at 7 p.m.
"We're focussed on Lamoille now and the seeds will take care of themselves if we stay focussed and do what we want to do," coach Young said. "We have a big task Thursday and another one Saturday at Colchester. We feel like every game is big right now."
The Highlanders haven't hosted a game all winter because their home gym was flooded last fall. Despite the challenges, Young's team has adjusted without complaints and wound boosting its stock in the standings by collecting some extra points during away victories.
"The VPA said there are advantages for having home games and they weren't going to make it where we couldn't get the index points if we didn't have home-court advantage," coach Young said. "These girls are staying focussed for 15 straight road games, they've learned how to handle the crowd and they know how to get off the bus and play these games. Being road warriors is the silver lining."
Lake Region 48, U-32 34
ORLEANS - Sakoya Sweeney scored 18 of her 25 points during Tuesday's first half and finished with a trio of 3-pointers to propel the Rangers past the Raiders.
"We just did not get enough offensive shots up," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "It’s hard getting a bonded team to be more selfish. We did a great job on the defensive end with communication, hard closeouts and sliding into the help position. We didn’t step hard enough on drives though, which got us in foul trouble. We did a good job tracking Sweeney. But she’s an incredible player and a force all over the court, so she still got her buckets."
Dana Knights chipped in with seven points for Lake Region, which built a 16-8 advantage in the opening quarter. The Rangers' lead ballooned to 32-20 at the end of the second quarter and the hosts led 43-31 entering the final eight minutes.
Clara Wilson (16 points) paced U-32, while teammates Cara Richardson and Ayla Dyer added five points apiece. Natalie Beauregard grabbed seven rebounds during the loss.
"Natalie Beauregard had some beautiful moves in the post tonight and rebounded like a machine," Laperle said. "Paige Parker and Willa Long were all over the ball on defense. Ayla Dyer stepped up with some big rebounds when Cara Richardson was in foul trouble and then fouled out. And Clara Wilson was working hard all over the court. She had one of the most insane drives I’ve ever seen tonight - even Sweeney high-fived her for it. It would have been nice to secure the win, but our heart and hustle was impressive."
Lake Region (10-7) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (2-13) will travel to play Hartford the same evening.
Williamstown 48, Stowe 20
STOWE - Three players finished with double-digit scoring totals while leading the Blue Devils to Tuesday's blowout victory over the Raiders.
Sierra Martin scored 13 points for the visitors, while teammate Destiny Campbell registered 12 points, seven assist and five steals. Williamstown's Natalie Beliveau was another clutch performer, tallying 10 points and seven rebounds.
Parker Reeves scored 18 points for Stowe, which trailed 9-6 after the first quarter. A 16-8 Williamstown lead entering halftime turned into a 34-13 advantage after three quarters.
"We came out pretty flat," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "Fortunately, Sierra stepped up and scored seven points in the first half. For whatever reason, we seemed tentative on offense. I challenged them at halftime - and particularly Natalie to assert herself more. She answered the challenge, scoring all 10 of her points in the third quarter.
Stowe (4-11) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (8-7) will host Northfield at 8 p.m. Friday.
"It was great to get everyone some minutes and to see the team explode when freshman Sam Wheatley scored her first varsity points," Sweet said. " Without a JV team, a few players are saddled with putting in the practice time but not getting the reward of the playing time they would get if we had a JV team. So to see their improvement and excitement tonight was bigger than the win."
Thetford 57, Montpelier 41
MONTPELIER - Kelsey Bogie (19 points) and Addison Cadwell (11 points) helped the Panthers protect an early lead during Tuesday's Capital Division victory over the Solons.
Ireland Donahue (18 points) and Grace Nostrant (15 points) led the way for Montpelier. The first quarter ended with Thetford clinging to a 17-13 cushion. The Panthers stretched their lead to 27-19 in the second quarter and enjoyed a 44-29 advantage after three quarters.
"We played a great first half, keeping them to 27 points," MHS coach Haidi Arias said. "They shot a lot of 3's but we kept the game close. We kept working hard but got no calls in the paint."
Thetford (12-4) will travel to play Randolph at 6 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (6-12) will host Lyndon the same day at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.