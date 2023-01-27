EAST MONTPELIER - Tyler Rivard tallied as many points as U-32's entire team to propel Hazen during Friday's Capital Division clash.
The Raiders neutralized Rivard for the majority of the first quarter, but the power forward scored in bunches the rest of the way to fuel his squad's 61-30 boys basketball victory.
"Rivard plays really hard and he's really physical," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "We're a little undersized at that position and he got us in some foul trouble early. And then over the course of the game, especially in transition, we pulled a little bit out to the arc and it opened things up for him underneath. He did a lot of his damage off the glass too. It wasn't for a lack of competing: He's just an accomplished senior and he played like one tonight."
Rivard's 30-point, 15-rebound performance was supported by 11 points and seven assists from Xavier Hill and seven points and 10 rebounds from Lincoln Michaud.
"U-32 was playing hard and we had a slow start," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "But as the game went along we were able to pull away. Tyler certainly had a good game on the interior for us - and defensively we were pretty solid. Jadon Baker did a good job on (Sawyer) Mislak. Overall, we'll take it. It wasn't our best performance, but we seemed to get better as the game went along."
U-32's top contributors were Aiden Boyd (seven points, four rebounds), Caelan Zeilenga (seven points), Luke Page (nine rebounds) and Michael Mallett (four blocks). Hazen hit six 3s, compared to four long-distance shots by U-32. The Wildcats were 3 of 11 from the foul line and the Raiders were 6 of 13.
A Boyd putback and a Page foul shot gave U-32 an early lead. The Raiders missed a pair of free throws before Hill connected from long distance to give the Wildcats a 3-2 advantage with 4:15 on the clock. Alex Keene grabbed a scrappy offensive rebound and scored in the paint to push U-32 in front again. Following a Page free throw, Rivard tied things up at 5-5 with a forceful putback. Rivard scored off an inbounds pass and then threw down a fast-break dunk after a U-32 turnover for a 9-5 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
"We did a really good job defensively and on the boards to start," Gauthier said. "We obviously struggled to score, and then they started to hit shots. And our offensive struggles continued throughout the game."
The second quarter kicked off with a Rivard foul shot and a field goal at the other end by Ed Sayers. Back-to-back baskets by Lincoln Michaud and Rivard combined with a 3-pointer from the right corner by Brendan Moodie stretched the lead to 17-7. Gabe Michaud capitalized on a second-chance opportunity after a U-32 timeout for a 12-point advantage. A left-handed bank shot by Rivard negated foul shots by Mislak and Zeilenga and then the Wildcats big man scored again in the paint for a 23-9 cushion. Zeilenga went 3 of 3 from the line and hit a 3-pointer to provide a brief spark for the hosts. But a long jumper by the Wildcats and a Lincoln Michaud foul shot sent the Wildcats into halftime with a 27-15 advantage.
"Especially in the first half, U-32 was battling," coach Hill said. "They were swarming and their effort was really good. They came out with a lot of intensity in the first quarter and had us on our heels for a little bit."
Rivard punished the Raiders on another inbounds play to start the third quarter and then made the most of a wide-open chance in transition. Rivard scored four more points in a span of 10 seconds, prompting the Raiders to regoup as they faced a 35-15 deficit.
"Tyler scored the first eight pints of the second half," coach Hill said. "He's a load to handle, for sure. And he's becoming more versatile. He got out in the open court tonight and made a nice between-the-legs dribble and finished at the rim. We did a pretty good job of finding him too and we executed well on out-of-bounds plays. We didn't shoot the ball as well as we would have liked. But he was certainly able to clean a lot up in there."
Boyd and Hill hit matching 3-pointers after the timeout, and then another basket by Boyd was followed by a corner 3-pointer from Baker. A baseline runner by Hill kept Hazen in complete control, though Mallett hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to limit the damage. Page scored four quick points for the Raiders, while Rivard tossed in five points at the other end to help Hazen close out the quarter in front 48-26.
A weak-side rebound and basket by Rivard at the start of the final quarter spoiled any realistic chances of a wild U-32 comeback. The veteran forward wedged through a pair of defenders for another bucket in the paint and added an easy layup a few seconds later, extending the lead to 56-25. The Wildcats added another 3-pointer before Lincoln Michaud used his low-post moves to score two more points. A 3-pointer by Carlo Concessi and a bank shot by Dom Concessi gave the Raiders a few positive takeaways down the stretch. It marked the first varsity points for both U-32 players.
Hazen (10-1) will travel to play Randolph at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 (2-9) will visit Williamstown on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. clash.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 63, Harwood 57
LYNDON - Four Vikings in double figures was a recipe for success during Friday's victory over the Highlanders.
Ethan Lussier scored 17 points for LI and was supported by teammates Logan Wheeler (15 points), Gavin Williams (15 points) and Julian Thrailkill (10 points). Tobey Bellows (15 points), Cole Hill (10 points) and Josh McHugh (10 points) led the way for Harwood, which headed into halftime with the score knotted at 30-30. The Vikings made 16 of 18 free-throw attempts in the second half to prevail.
Harwood (3-6) will travel to play Lamoille at 7 p.m. Monday. Lyndon (6-4) will travel to play two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier the same day.
Twinfield 77, Craftsbury 31
CRAFTSBURY - Tej Stewart (27), Sam McLane (17 points) and Sam Russell (10 points) made sure that the Trojans shot ahead and stayed ahead during Friday's Division IV battle against the Chargers.
"We moved the ball well at times and our press bothered them," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "We got all 10 of guys in during both halves, so we got some much-needed experience."
The Trojans established a double-digit lead early and wound up making 13 shots from behind the 3-point line.
"We shot the ball well and the freshman are really playing well," Hudson said. "Tej is solid and Sam McLane has been huge the last three games: He keeps getting better and better. We are a work in progress and I like our trajectory. We've got a lot of work to do, but we have come a long way from the start of the year. We still have miles to go, but we will get there. The seven freshman are only going to get better mixed with our veteran guys and I like how we are playing."
Craftsbury (1-9) will host Oxbow at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Twinfield (6-4) will travel to play Winooski on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.