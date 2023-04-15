HARDWICK - The Hazen baseball team was opportunistic offensively and stingy on the defensive end while kicking off the season with Saturday's 6-2 victory over Montpelier.
Tyler Rivard went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Wildcats, who finished last year as runners-up in Division III. Rivard belted a solo homer to center field in the sixth inning to help seal the deal against the Solons, who moved up from D-III to D-II this spring. Jadon Baker scored one run and had one RBI in the winning effort, while teammate Lyle Rooney also connected for a base hit.
"We capitalized on some errors and we had some really good base-running," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "Montpelier had some errors that led to some early runs. But we put the ball in play today. And good things happen when you put the ball in play."
Rooney earned the victory on the mound after allowing zero hits, issuing two walks and striking out seven batters over five innings. Rivard earned the save by limiting the Solons to pair of hits while recording one strikeout and issuing one walk.
"It's definitely nice to return our pitching staff this year," Howard said. "It's great to have two senior leaders with Tyler and Lyle to really set the tone and set the pace for what we're looking to do. They're both very competitive and they're going to give you everything they have. Whether it's an on-day or an off-day, they're going to battle through. And you can't ask for anything more than that. They're similar where they're both going to throw a lot of strikes and they're going to mix speeds well. Lyle is a little faster than Tyler. But at the end of the day they're both very effective."
Losing pitcher Keegan Smith registered nine strikeouts, allowed three hits and issued four walks over five innings. Colden Hollingsworth and Clayton Foster recorded hits for MHS, while teammates Nate Groff and Andrew Tringe scored.
"We struggled on defense," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "Keegan pitched great and was just not getting the support he needed. We still lack confidence and need to settle down on the defensive side. Our approach at the plate is improving but still has a way to go. We hit a few balls right at them but still are striking out too much. Lyle is too good of a pitcher to fall behind against."
Hazen (1-0) will host Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (1-2) will host Vergennes the same day.
SOFTBALL
Enosburg 14, U-32 6
ENOSBURG - Slugger Kenna Lovelette went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs Saturday to help the Hornets open the season with an impressive victory over the Raiders.
Enosburg's offensive leaders also included Rory Schroeder (3-for-4, triple), Erica Goodhue (3-for-3), Lilly Robot (triple) and Gretchen Stiebris (double). Lovelette earned the complete-game victory on the mound after allowing six hits, issuing two walks and recording six strikeout. The Hornets connected for 16 hits and scored six runs in the third inning to ill ahead 10-2.
Caroline Flynn went the distance on the mound for U-32 and finished with six strikeouts while issuing two walks. Teammates Kiki Hayward went 3-for-4 at the plate.
U-32 falls to 1-1, while Enosburg improves to 1-0. The Raiders will host Williamstown at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 13, Lamoille 1
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders flew out of the gate and put on an offensive clinic during the first half of Saturday's victory over the Lancers.
Goals from six players combined with a four-save performance by netminder Emily Fuller helped the hosts easily collect their second lopsided win of the week. Three-sport standout Caitlyn Fielder found the back of the cage six times, while teammates Lydia Trombly, Willa Long and Zoe Hilferty added two goals apiece. Amelia Woodard and Anika Turcotte also scored for the Raiders, who carried an 11-0 lead into the second half.
U-32 held a massive advantage in the circle, led by Fielder (six draws), Megan Ognibene (four draws) and Hilferty (three draws). Long and Fielder each scooped up four ground balls, while Natalie Beauregard contributed three ground balls.
The Raiders (2-1) now own a modest two-game winning streak after Wednesday's 12-3 victory over Mount Mansfield. U-32 will host crosstown rival Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
