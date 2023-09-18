MIDDLEBURY - Oscar Drake never abandoned hoped Monday while rushing to Middlebury's rescue in the 80th minute.
Drake forced overtime by scoring on an Eddie Fallis corner kick with 50 seconds left in regulation and then the Tigers settled for a 2-2 boys soccer draw with Harwood after both goalies stepped up during two 10-minute periods of golden-goal action.
"We had a lot of the ball, but we definitely struggled to make enough dangerous passes in behind," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "As a result, it came down to grit and effort. And we just couldn’t separate from them on that phase."
Fallis was a standout once again for Middlebury, which earned a measure of payback after suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to Harwood during last year's Division II semifinals. Fallis recorded one goal and one assist, pushing his season total to six goals and five assists through four matches.
Sem Weenk notched one assist for the Tigers, who outshot Harwood 18-10. Harwood keeper Finn Kramer finished with six saves, while Middlebury's Jonny Kafumbe blocked five shots.
The Tigers pulled ahead in the 4th minute on a goal by Fallis before Harwood's Lincoln Dice assisted Matthew Fiaschetti in the 49th minute for the equalizer. The Highlanders pulled ahead in the 67th minute on a penalty kick by Eamon Langlais, but a late Middlebury corner kick prevented HU from celebrating too much on the bus ride back to the Mad River Valley.
Last year Harwood carried a 14-2 record into its semifinal showdown in Addison County and pulled ahead 2-0 in the 13th minute. Middlebury coach Chris George and one of his players were handed red cards in the 58th minute, but the Tigers rallied while competing with 10 athletes and forced overtime by scoring in the 69th and 77th minutes. Highlanders midfielder Xavier Brookens had the last laugh by scoring on a Nic Moran assist for the game-winner in overtime.
"I know a few of the kids were thinking back to that game on the same field last year," Yalicki said of the rematch. "With so many new players, though, it didn’t feel like a factor to me - other than us knowing we would have to be at our best to beat them."
Yalicki's 2019 squad owned a 14-2-1 record when it headed to Middlebury for a semifinal match. That year the Highlanders watched a bid for the game-winner bounce off the crossbar before the Tigers served up a 2-1 overtime victory.
"With three straight overtime battles, I would say they are officially our biggest rival from outside of the Capital League," Yalicki said.
Both teams now stand a 1-1-2. Middlebury started the season with a 2-1 loss to Rutland, an 11-0 win over Spaulding and a 2-2 draw with Hartford. Harwood opened with a 2-1 defeat against South Burlington, a scoreless tie with Mount Mansfield and a 6-0 win over the Crimson Tide. The Tigers will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Highlanders will visit defending Division III champ Peoples Academy the same afternoon.
"There is no time to hang our heads and we are back to the league schedule now after some good battles vs. the out-of-league teams," Yalicki said.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hansen leads U-32
NASHUA, N.H. - The Raiders are seven-time defending state champs in Division II, won the New England crown in 2021 and have captured 16 titles in program history.
That tradition of excellence can be inspiring and intimidating all at once for the current U-32 athletes. Senior Cyrus Hansen welcomed the challenge during the Nashua North Invitational at Mine Falls Park, earning runner-up honors in a field o 114 finishers. His 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 32.28 ranks third in school history.
"We say, 'Vermont is not flat' when trying to explain why Green Mountain teams often punch above our weight in regional races," U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. "And the guys got to run an actually fast course in Nashua."
Bishop Guertin's Matthew Giardina placed first in 15:09.2. Hansen took over the No. 3 spot in school history with his time, while classmate Taggart Schrader is now sixth all-time at U-32 after finishing seventh in 15:54.19. Mint Henk set the Raiders' record by crossing the line in 15:11 during the 2001 New England Championships. The No. 2 spot belongs to Shawn Gardner, who recorded a time of 15:21 at New England's in 1980.
Stephen Looke ranks No. 4 for U-32 after a 15:52 at the 2016 New England Meet. Austin Beard is the only other Raider to beat Schrader's time after finishing in 15:53 at the 2021 Vermont Meet of Champions. Hansen's older brother Oliver is 9th in school history after posting in 16:01 at the 2021 Meet of Champions.
Junior Wyat Malloy (21st, 16:42.97), freshman Cole Page (26th, 16:49.37) and sophomore Ben Wetherfield (37th, 17:05.54) also scored points for U-32 at the Nashua meet. Malloy is 18th on the all-time list of fastest Raiders, while Page is 19th.
Freshman Oliver Miller (81st, 18:13) and junior Tennessee Lamb (84th, 18:17.73) provided quality depth for the Raiders. The U-32 harriers recorded an average time of 16:25. The Raiders' balance was also impressive, with a gap of 1:34 separating their top five performers.