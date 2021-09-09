DUXBURY — The combination of fast reflexes, steady perseverance and non-stop hustle helped Emma Ravelin put her stamp on Thursday’s season-opening girls soccer match.
The Harwood senior scored in signature fashion during the 67th minute, allowing the Highlanders to salvage a 1-1 draw with Mount Mansfield. A four-year starter, Ravelin followed up a shot by Louisa Thomsen and buried the rebound outside the right post.
“It was a classic Emma goal,” HU coach Mike Vasseur said. “She works really hard and she gets into the really crowded, contested areas. And that’s where she’s good. We’ve been very lucky to have her for four years: She’s just an awesome kid and a good soccer player.”
The Cougars carried a 1-0 lead into halftime after Sydney Sears assisted Sabrina Goslin in the 32nd minute. Sears controlled the ball near the center line and lofted a long pass over the top of HU’s defense to set up her teammate on the right side of the attacking third. Goslin raced toward the ball and beat Harwood goalie Ciera Fiaschetti (seven saves) with a curling shot that sailed inside the far post.
“At halftime we talked about quickening our play, lessening our touches, working together as a team more and talking more,” Vasseur said. “We just wanted to be quicker, faster stronger — and to get some balls through at angles and not just to kick everything long. And I thought in the second half and in overtime that we played very well.”
Fiaschetti kept things close in the 45th minute by tipping a high blast wide of the post. Six minutes later Harwood’s Tanum Nelson showed off her shooting power by uncorking a 30-yard shot that flew just wide of the left post. A rocket by the senior midfielder in the 55th minute forced MMU keeper Bryn Hennessey (eight saves) to make a diving stop near the right post.
“We knew (Nelson’s) name and number and we had (Finley Barker) marking her throughout the game,” Cougars coach Katie Goodwin said. “And I thought she did a tremendous job doing that.”
Mount Mansfield refused to simply sit back and defend to protect its lead, resulting in a quality scoring chance by Eva DeJong in the 60th minute. The sophomore striker lured Fiaschetti off the goal line during a 1-on-1 duel and blasted a line-drive shot that whistled inches wide of the right post.
Harwood defenders Scout Vitko and Carmen Lafayette served up timely clearances inside the 18-yard box in the 64th minute, spoiling MMU’s bid for an insurance goal. Hennessey made a difficult save to deny Thomsen in the 67th minute, but the MMU keeper wasn’t able to secure the rebound. Ravelin reached the loose ball a few yards outside the right post and used her first touch to knot the score at 1.
“We have a lot of very good players and they like playing together,” Vasseur said. “They share the ball, it’s fun to watch and it allows us to play a team like these guys — they’re a very good team. So this was exactly what we need. I wish we could have gotten another goal — that would have been just an awesome way to start the season. But to see them compete and see how hard the girls played is excellent. They leave exhausted but wanting to come back.”
Harwood earned a 30-yard free kick from the left side in the 77th minute and tested the Cougars again. A lofted service toward the far post created a big pileup inside the 6-yard box, but Hennessey grabbed the ball before any Highlanders could get there first. Cougars fullback Raven McCray-Fay made her presence felt in the 79th minute, dispossessing the Highlanders at the top of the penalty area and booting the ball across the center line.
“(McCray-Fay) is a first-year varsity player as a sophomore and she’s really fit in well for that wing back position,” Goodwin said. “She’s left-footed, she’s got good foot skills and makes some nice runs up when it’s appropriate.”
Hennessey beat Ravelin to a 50-50 ball at the top of the penalty area in the 82nd minute and DeJong rocketed a shot over the crossbar at the other end a minute later. Sears tested Fiaschetti in the 84th minute, launching a low bid that the HU keeper smothered near the goal line.
“Ciera (Flaschetti) just came back from an injury that she got at the end of the school year last year,” Vasseur said. “She was on our JV team last year and really worked hard. And she’s exactly what we’re looking for. She’s starting to talk more and really owned the field.”
Harwood threatened to end things in the 85th minute when Tessa Jernigan’s left-to-right cross nearly set up Ravelin for a one-time finish. Jernigan served in two picture-perfect corner kicks later in overtime to keep the MMU defenders on high alert.
“Tessa has always been a great player, but she has improved so much,” Vasseur said. “She’s stronger and she’s just an incredible player out there on the field.”
At the end of the first overtime period Hennessey stopped a shot by Harwood’s Cierra McKay that was headed toward the upper corner. Flaschetti made a tough save of her own in the 95th minute and then Cougars defender Hattie Barker delivered a clutch tackle in the 96th minute to prevent a Harwood breakaway.
Harwood players fell to the ground twice in the 97th minute following physical challenges by the Cougars, but no fouls were called. Ravelin’s low bid to the far right post was swallowed up by Hennessey in the 99th minute. A last-second shot by Tanum Nelson flew wide and both teams settled for a draw.
“It was a great first game and I think this was one of the things we missed last year because we missed the first half of the season,” Vasseur said. “Games like this really show you what you need to work on, and that’s excellent for us. It’s exactly what we needed. I thought the girls could have given up when we got one goal down, and we didn’t. We fought back and then we had some great opportunities and just couldn’t get the ball across the line. But there was no ‘Give up.’ It was just ‘Keep going.’ And you can’t be anything but happy about that.”
Harwood lost the majority of its 2020 defensive unit to graduation, so Vasseur was content to limit the Division I Cougars to a single goal.
“We’re starting three new backs,” he said. “Ruby Murphy played well and Francesca (Campanile) stepped up in her first game for us. Addey Lilley and Carmen Lafayette showed well. Abby Young is our rock and our only returning starter from last year. Scout (Vitko) and Mae (Murphy) did really well. And we basically rotated through eight backs.”
Mount Mansfield (0-1-1) will host Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday to kick off its league schedule.
“I have the feeling that whoever we play in Capital wants to clean our clocks,” Vasseur said. “And every time I play someone in Capital, I want to win that game as well. The Capital is competitive and we have some of the best Division III teams in the state. And it’s good, clean, hard, competitive soccer. You don’t have to work about dirty play. You just know that when you go to U-32, you’re going to have a tough game. When you go to Thetford, you’re going to have a tough game. You go to North Country and you’re going to have a tough game. So it’s good for all of us.”
BOYS SOCCER
Mt. Mansfield 3, Spaulding 1
BARRE — Goals by Alexander Ayrapetian Floyd, Owen Jones and Ole Strauss helped the Cougars improve to 2-0 Thursday. Noah Ronson scored for the Tide (0-1) on an assist by Cole Baitz. The Crimson Tide will travel to play Mont pelier at 10 a.m. Saturday.
