DUXBURY — The Harwood girls soccer team pumped in a half-dozen unanswered goals in the second half while waltzing past Thetford, 7-1, on Thursday.
Tanum Nelson scored four times for the Highlanders, while Louisa Thomsen added two goals and two assists. Cierra McKay contributed one goal and one assist in the winning effort. Qunn Nelson two assists and fellow Highlanders Josie Rand, Carmet Lafayette and Sadie Nordle chipped in with single assists.
“We’re moving the ball and we’re giving a lot of people opportunities to go to net,” Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. “The more members of the team we can get involved in the scoring and the assists, obviously the stronger we’re going to be.”
Madison Powers scored for Thetford in the 15th minute to open up a 1-0 lead. Lafayette assisted McKay in the 24th minutes, resulting in a 1-1 deadlock entering halftime.
Rand set up Tanum Nelson for a 2-1 advantage in the 46th minute. Tanum Nelson headed in a free kick from Thomsen to make it 3-1 in the 48th minute.
Quinn Nelson assisted her older sister in the 62nd minute, extending the lead to 4-1. Less than two minutes later Thomsen settled a pass from Nordle and showed off her foot skills and shooting power for a 5-1 cushion. McKay set up Tanum Nelson for a delicate finish midway through the second half. A left-footed blast by Thomsen capped the scoring in the 70th minute.
“We played completely different after halftime,” Vasseur said. “At the start of the game we played slow and we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be. The captains talked about how we needed to be more aggressive and play faster, and that’s exactly what we did. We played much better in the second half and we played more our style. We just needed to get our breath at halftime.”
Ciera Fiaschetti recorded four saves in the shutout, while Thetford goalie Heidi Hewes made 12 saves. Harwood (5-0-1) will face Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Thetford had beaten us twice in the last four years and I’m not taking anybody lightly,” Vasseur said. “You only need to go on the back of your heels — as we saw in the half today — and it becomes a much different game when you’re not playing your style.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 6, Poultney 0
POULTNEY — The Proctor girls soccer team extended its record to 6-0 by beating Poultney 6-0 on Thursday.
Maggie McKearin scored three goals, Isabel Greb two and Laci French one for the Phantoms.
“We were a little flat coming out but we stepped it up after about 15 minutes,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Hughes credited Poultney goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo with “a great job” in facing 28 shots.
The Phantoms host Sharon Academy on Tuesday.
GOLF
Spaulding 171, BFA-St. Albans 183, South Burlington 185, Burlington 214
SHELBURNE — Garret Cameron shot a 42 for the Crimson Tide during Thursday’s double-digit victory at Kwiniaski.
Spaulding’s Brady Lamberti, Dylan Bachand and Jamison Mast all wound up with a 43, while teammate Ned McCarthy added a non-scoring 45. The top performers for BFA were Darik Gregoire (44), Camden Piper (44), Carter Veronneau (47) and Cael Gonyeau (48). Leading the way for South Burlington were Kiefer McGrath (40), Evan Marchossault (43) and Andrew Bouffard (48). Hugo Crainich shot a 49 to pace Burlington.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mt. Mansfield 3, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — Mount Mansfield broke through for its first field hockey victory of the season on Thursday, blanking Middlebury 3-0.
The Cougars are 1-1 and the Tigers fell to 0-5.
Bellows Falls 15, Springfield 0
WESTMINSTER — Division I Bellows Falls flexed its muscles with a 15-0 win against Springfield.
Zada Grant made 26 saves in goal for the Cosmos.
“Bellows falls is a wonderful team to play against. They are pure talent,” said Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski.
“We have a young group and these are the teams that are going to make us better. The girls are improving every day.”
Springfield (0-5) are at Otter Valley for the Otters’ Homecoming game on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lasell 3, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD — The Cadets fell short against Lasell University in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Norwich senior goalkeeper Kim Watt made 11 saves, but it wasn’t enough as NU (2-3, 1-3 GNAC) had its two-game winning streak snapped by the Lasers.
Priscilla Martinelli scored in the 16th minute for Lasell (3-2, 3-0 GNAC) off an assist from Alex Lorenzo. Lorenzo played a corner-kick service from Serena Speight over to the center of the goal and then Martinelli buried the ball into the center of the net from point-blank range.
Alyssa DeOliveira made it 2-0 with a rocket from 25 yards out that beat Watt to the far post off an assist from Maria Henriquez in the 39th minute. Speight capped the scoring in the 67th minute with a goal off an assist from Narissa Libby. Speight buried the ball into the left corner of the net from outside the penalty box.
Lasell outshot Norwich 27-5. Kyle Swann picked up the victory in goal for the Lasers after making two saves. Norwich senior Sara Marcotte led the Cadets with two shots.
The Cadets will host Johnson & Wales University as part of Norwich Homecoming Weekend at 6 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 14, Sage 2
CASTLETON — The Castleton field hockey team scored the most goals it has this season, beating Sage College at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans scored all five first-half goals, with Kaitlin Bardellini scoring three times and Emily Harris twice in the first. Assists in the first half came from Haley Corlew and Harris, both doing so twice.
Sage’s Kyndra Riche scored quickly in the third quarter, before Harris and Corlew extended the Castleton advantage. Bardellini assisted on the Harris goal and Payton Barlow assisted on Corlew’s tally.
Ashlee Billert scored for the Gators, before Harris scored twice more, with Bardellini assisting on the latter, making it 9-2 heading to the fourth.
In the fourth quarter, Corlew scored the first two goals and Barlow added the next. Harris’ dream night kept building with her sixth goal, before a goal from Amelia Wilson off a corner.
Harris’ six goal night brings her total to 14 for the season.
Castleton (3-5) is at Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday.
