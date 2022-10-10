DUXBURY - The thrill of Senior Night led to some roller-coaster ups and downs for Harwood on Monday before the Highlanders took control in the second half and secured a 3-1 girls soccer victory over Paine Mountain.
Mariela Swiech gave the visitors an early lead in the opening minute before Briley Rutledge equalized, leading to a tie score entering halftime. Quinn Nelson and Cierra McKay scored after the break to seal the final outcome.
"Everybody settled down in the second half," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "Paine Mountain came out and they were a little more ready to play in the first 5-7 minutes than we were. And they got rewarded for it, so kudos to them. I thought that they played well. But as the game went on, we gained the advantage and we took more control and scored the three goals. But we can't take anything away from how hard that they played and how good their positioning was. I would not want to play them in Division III playoffs. When you play Montpelier, Spaulding, North Country, U-32, us and Lake Region, you don't have to be undefeated to be ready for playoffs."
Paine Mountain goalie Oliva Boyd made five saves. Teammates Emma Karrow and Isabel Humbert were defensive standouts, while Becca Dupere showed off her speed up top to create a handful of scoring opportunities.
Harwood keepers Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage each made three saves. Central defenders Sadie Nordle and Addey Lilley excelled for HU along with outside backs Scout Vitko, Addey Olney, Mae Murphy and Dagne Pippenger.
"Ciera Fiaschetti made a big diving save in the first half and Addey Olney cleared a ball off the goal line," Vasseur said. "Anna played great positional goaltending in the second half and we played much better defensively after halftime. All six of our backs this year have played very good, tight defense. They're physical, they clear the ball well, they move the ball up well. They've been very impressive and we're tough to score against."
Fiaschetti, Nordle, Lilley and McKay were honored on Senior Night along with classmates Abby Young, Maeven Cattanach, Francesca Campanile and Jillian Rundle. Shortly after the pre-game ceremony, Swiech showed off her ball control skills to give Paine Mountain a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later a Paine Mountain shot snuck past a charging Fiaschetti, but Olney tracked back and made a goal-line clearance to keep the deficit at one goal.
Rutledge tallied her first varsity goal by finishing off a Tessa Jernigan cross, giving her team crucial momentum entering halftime.
"Briley took a cross and brought it down and scored a very nice goal right over the goaltender's arms and just under the bar," Vasseur said. "It was well-struck."
Nelson served up what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first half. The junior was nearly stopped by a handful of opponents, but she stuck with the play and beat Boyd with a well-placed shot.
Nelson's older sister Tanum was named he Capital Division Player of the Year last season alogn with Harwood's Louisa Thomsen. Despite losing two of the best athletes in program history, Quinn Nelson and her teammates have picked up the pieces to make HU a championship contender once again.
"Tanum and Weezy each had at least 50 points last year with goals and assists," Vassur said. "But one of the good things about us this year is we have a lot of kids who are contributing and the scoring is spread out a lot more. There's been a lot of team-oriented play, sharing the scoring and sharing assists. We lost a lot of points but we kept a lot of talent. We kept some great kids who are having fun, and that's why we play. …And of course Quinn gets her goals. Today she went through three defenders and muscled through and got a shot. It was a strong-willed and strong-skilled goal. There was a lot of good, hard effort."
McKay capped the scoring with a penalty kick in the 70th minute. The Highlanders veteran gained a reputation as a playmaker in previous seasons, but she's been happy to fill in as a reliable finisher this fall.
"Cierra has adapted to her her new role perfectly this year," Vasseur said. "In past years it was assist, assist, assist - pass, pass, pass. And now I've asked her - and we need her - to step up offensively and start taking shots, where she hasn't in the past. She's always played great. And now she's scoring on top of that."
Paine Mountain (5-5-1) will host Thetford at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (8-3) will travel to play the Green Mountain Valley School the same day. The Highlanders are seeking their first title in a dozen years and trail Montpelier (8-0), North Country (7-2) and Spaulding (7-2-1) in the Division II standings. Harwood's only losses were against Montpelier, North Country and D-I Mount Mansfield.
"Spaulding and North Country have been super strong and U-32 is getting better," Vasseur said. "Rice and Mount Abe are always tough. And Milton either seems to be cold or red hot: One day they don't play that well and the next day they play great. And that's all they have to do to end your season. I knew Montpelier was going to be a really hard-fought game - that was a given. They have a great senior core and they've just been getting better and better. Now that it's their senior year, I fully expect them to go deep in the playoffs. I knew North Country would be tough, and Stowe and Spaulding are just around the corner for us. This year the Capital is more balanced than it's been in a long time as far as talent. Paine Mountain came out with a great game plan today and Steve LaRock is a great coach. They were dialed in and I'm not sure that we were fully prepared for the game because it was Senior Night."
GIRLS SOCCER
U-32 4, Mt. Abraham 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Second-half goals by Maia Pasco, Jin Clayton and Willa Long in a seven-minute span propelled the Raiders past the Eagles during Monday's non-league cash.
Mount Abraham pulled ahead in the fourth minute on a goal by Maia Jensen. U-32 equalized four minutes later when Pasco punished the Eagles defense. A late first-half scoring burst by Mount Abraham resulted in a 3-1 lead entering the break. Piper Guillmette fired a shot past U-32 keeper Yvette Petrella (eight saves) in the 26th minute and then teammate Safi Camara found the back of the net in the 32nd minute.
U-32 refused to resort to any desperation shots in the second half, with Pasco trimming the deficit to 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Pasco assisted Clayton in the 56th minute and set up Long for the game-winner three minutes later.
Goalie Joanna Toy made five saves for Mount Abraham, which falls to 3-5-1 and will travel to play Milton at 4 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (6-4-1) will visit Lamoille the same day.
Stowe 3, Vergennes 0
STOWE - The Commodores gave the two-time defending Division III champs all they could handle in the first half before the Raiders pulled away Monday to earn a comfy victory.
Ellie Ortiz, Julia Biedermann and Orly Bryant scored for Stowe, which led 1-0 entering the break. Bryant, Lucy Andrus and Izzy Lovell tallied assists. Stowe goalies Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined to make four saves during their team's fifth shutout of the season.
Keeper Quincy Sabick recorded 10 saves for Vergennes, which falls to 1-9-1 and will travel to play Milton at noon Saturday. Stowe (8-1) will attempt to earn its eighth straight victory when it hosts North Country at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GMVS 6, Enosburg 4
FAYSTON - Four goals by Meadow Brunelli and two from Tess Hanley led the Gumbies to their first victory of the season Monday.
Gabrielle Spaulding (two goals), Cassidy Blaney and Dasie May Gabree scored for the Hornets. GMVS keeper Madi Farrell finished with eight saves, while Enosburg's Emma Arsenault (four saves) and Karley Martin (three saves) joined forces in front of the net.
GMVS (1-5) will host Harwood at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Enosburg (3-5-1) will travel to play Winooski the same day.
