DUXBURY - Defensive standout Iyah Lavit took matters into his own hands on the offensive end Saturday while helping Harwood snap Stowe's five-game winning streak with an 8-2 victory.
The Highlanders trailed 1-0 after the first quarter and were still searching for answers at halftime while clinging to a 2-1 lead. Lavit made the transition to offense after the break and fired in a team-high three goals to give his team some breathing room.
"We switched Lavit from defense to offense in the third quarter," Beilke said. "He had played some box lacrosse last summer. And knowing that Jake Green was going to be absent, he mentioned that he would bring his short stick in case we needed it. Today we needed it, and he provided enough spark to get the rest of the team going."
Evan Andrews added two goals for HU, while teammates Jordan Grimaldi (one assist), Pacie McGrath and Brian Bechtel also scored. Luke Farley and Emerson Smith talled one goal apiece for Stowe, which faced a 6-1 deficit entering the final quarter.
"The defense played incredibly well and I have to give credit to Brian Bechtel and Timmy Russo for playing amazing at the face-off position," Beilke said. "The boys also probably had their best ground-ball performance of the season. Between the group effort on ground balls and our patient offense, it bodes well for us in the future."
Harwood's Addison Dietz (14 saves) delivered another impressive showing in front of the cage. Steven Valadakis, Grant McCracken and Jack Lansky were defensive standouts in the victory.
"Stowe's zone defense put a little stymie on us," Belike said. "But when your goalie is hot and you hold the other team to just two goals, it's always a good recipe for success."
Stowe (5-2) will host Brattleboro at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (6-2) will host Milton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 10, Milton 6
BARRE - Aidan Kresco buried four goals and the Crimson Tide limited their penalties Saturday to hold off the Yellowjackets.
"Our defense pressured the ball well while staying out of the penalty box," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "This was one of our most disciplined games we have had. And when we do that, we are able to compete."
Spaulding's Jamison Mast (one goal, two assists) and Andrew Pelletier (two assists) were key playmakers. Thomas Ducharme and Evan Peloquin each notched one goal and one assist for the Tide, while Billy Sancibrian, John Malnati and Ben Hiscock also scored. Alex Erwin and Tyler Boutin tallied single assists and Tide teammate Chris Howarth made 15 saves in front of the cage.
Logan Forkey paced Milton with four goals and one assist. Spaulding's Ryan Glassford won 4 of 5 face-offs in the first half and Sancibrian won 8 of 11 attempts after the break.
"We played a lot of really good lacrosse today," Flaherty said. "We talk about Spaulding lacrosse as being gritty, disciplined, team-oriented lacrosse. And that is what we did."
Milton (2-6) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding (4-4) will host St. Johnsbury the same day.
Montpelier 13, Mount Abraham 11
MONTPELIER - Tae Rossmassler and Brendan Tedeschi tucked away four goals apiece for the Solons and Cal Davis turned aside six shots to trigger Saturday's victory over the Eagles.
Joe Tucker (two goals) and Dylan Hood also scored for MHS. Henry Anderson (seven goals) and Sawyer Shepard (two goals) led the way offensively for Mount Abe. Teammate Connor Meacham registered seven saves in goal.
Montpelier (2-2) will travel to play Hartford at 5 p.m. Monday. Mount Abraham (2-5) will visit Otter Valley for a 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Johnsbury 18, Harwood 6
ST. JOHNSBURY - Highlanders goalie Abi Leighty made 10 saves but the high-powered Hilltoppers were too much to handle during Saturday's battle between Division II squads.
Keating Maurer (five goals), Maren Nitche (four goals) and Avery Tomzcyk (four goals) stepped up offensively for St. Johnsbury. Sadie Nordle (three goals), Maggie Aiken (two goals) and Amy Cook scored for Harwood.
"With back-to-back games vs. two stronger teams, we are looking to see some success in our next week of games," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said. "Our players continue to hustle for every minute. We just need to start finding the back of the net."
Harwood (1-5) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Johnsbury (6-1-1) will host Hartford the same day.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 9, BFA-Fairfax 7
FAIRFAX - A skeleton crew of athletes showed no signs of fatigue for the Solons during Saturday's narrow victory over the Bullets.
Kasi McCann dished out six assists and teammate Anna Farber recorded four goals and one assist for MHS, which competed with nine players. Sophia Jerome (two goals) and Pilar Abele (one goal, two assists) also served pivotal roles in the victory. Lena Donofrio and Grace Hall each caught one pass in the end zone for the Solons.
Kam Taylor (three goals, two assists) and Maddie King (four assists) led the way for the Bullets. Magda Eckstein, Csegne Hutkai, Reagan Eastman and Halle Wimette had one goal apiece for BFA and Michelle Lynch dished out one assist.
"There were two main keys to the win," Solons coach Andrew Keegan said. "First was our handler play. BFA plays a zone defense and this was the first time we’d seen a team consistently play zone. But our handlers were patient and accurate with their throws and our downfield cutters found open space. Kasi obviously shows up on the stat sheet with a ton of assists. But all of our handlers - Susha, Finley and Lena - kept the disc moving and had great cuts that allowed us to attack the second level of their defense. And the second key was our defense. We knew the game was going to be a challenge and defense was something we talked about in warmups because we could see that the BFA has some excellent throwers. Our downfield defenders worked hard to take away the easy options that led to high stall count situations and risky throws."
Montpelier (3-3) will travel to play St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 20, Randolph 0
BARRE - Cydney Ferrer threw a no-hitter and five Crimson Tide batters connected for multiple hits during Saturday's five-inning victory.
Ferrer struck out nine batters and issued two walks. Spaulding's offensive standouts included Rebecca Mckelvey (3-for-4, triple), Taylor Keel (3-for-4, triple) and Bria Dill (3-for-4). Sage Johnson and Dee Wild added two hits apiece, while Ariana Thurber and Mariah Hoar recorded singles. Losing pitcher Thayer allowed 15 hits, issued eight walks and had one strikeout.
“(We) played well today, they were focused and still full of energy," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "There’s no better combo and I can’t ask for more headed into a full week next week."
Randolph (2-4) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (4-3) will host Thetford the same day.
Lake Region 5, U-32 4
EAST MONTPELIER - A three-run homer by Tessa Patrick during Saturday's fifth inning helped the Rangers tame the Raiders.
Lake Region's Destiny Glover served up a pair of doubles and teammates Tyra Scelza and Ashlyn Hicks had two hits apiece as well. Winning pitcher Mikayla RIchardson gave up seven hits over seven innings.
Raiders starter Caroline Flynn also went the distance on the mound. She allowed 10 hits and two earned runs while striking out three batters and issuing one walk.
Addy Bar (3-for-4, double) and Caroline Flynn (2-for-3) were strong at the plate for U-32, which scored all of its runs in the final inning. Lake Region outhit U-32 10-7 and both teams committed one error.
Lake Region (2-5) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (1-5) will visit Randolph the same day.
Oxbow 23, Williamstown 6
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Olympians used a no-nonsense approach at the plate and held the Blue Devils scoreless through four innings while waltzing to Saturday's victory.
Oxbow's Laila Ellsworth went 3-for-5 with a double and scored four runs. Teammate Faith Eastman was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored.
Winning pitcher Brianna Gray allowed one hit over four innings. She piled up seven strikeouts and did not issue any walks. Makenna Simmons finished up on the mound for the Olympians, allowing two hits while striking out one batter and issuing two walks. Oxbow led 2-0 after the first inning and scored six runs in the second frame. The Olympians extended their lead to 12-0 in the third inning before batting around the order during a nine-run fourth inning.
Williamstown's Brianna McLaughlin, Eliza Dwinell and Paige Dwinell all went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run. Losing pitcher Courtney Townsend issued 12 walks, allowed five hits and recorded two strikeouts over three-plus innings. Blue Devils reliever Hunter Covey issued three walks, gave up five hits and had one strikeout.
Oxbow will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Williamstown will host Peoples Academy the same day.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 16, Randolph 2
BARRE - Pitchers Hayden Kennedy, Mason Keel, and Aiden Madison joined forces Saturday to silence the Galloping Ghosts.
The trio combined for nine strikeouts, issued three walks and scattered two hits during the five-inning victory. Trevor Arsenault was a one-man wrecking crew at the plate for the Tide, recording two singles and a double while driving in five runs. Teammate Averill Parker set the tone with a home run in the first inning and finished with two hits and two RBIs.
"Trevor and Averill came up big for us today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "Both guys were able to work into hitter's counts and swung the bat extremely well. Seven RBIs between the two of them was huge for our offense."
Randolph's Chase Higgins scored in the first inning, thanks to a walk, a wild pitch, a sacrifice bunt and a Tide throwing error. Joey Ferris also scored for Randolph on a single by Maddox Salls.
Spaulding (5-1) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Randolph (0-6) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
U-32 8, Lake Region 0
EAST MONTPELIER - Winning pitcher Kevin Dowling scattered three hits over six innings Saturday as the defending Division II champs returned to their winning ways.
Dowling racked up 10 strikeouts and didn't issue any walks. Carter Hoffman finished the job on the mound, requiring only seven pitches to retire the side.
Shane Starr and Alex Keane led U-32 with two hits apiece. Dowling, Hoffman, Dylan Lutz and Tony Concessi each added one hit to help their team rebound from Thursday's 16-6 loss at Montpelier.
“This was a great bounce-back win," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We were focused on the task at hand and executed well on the offensive and defensive side. We were punched in the nose on Thursday, but I was really proud of how well we responded today. It’s a long season. As long we stay focused on improving as a team, and don’t let wins and losses distract us, we're going to be where we want to be. And we did that today.”
Lake Region (2-5) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (3-2) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
Thetford 6, Harwood 5
THETFORD - The Division III Panthers extended their winning streak to four games Saturday while handing the D-II Highlanders their second straight loss.
Harwood starting pitcher Jonah Halter gave up five hits and four runs over three innings. Highlanders reliever Matt Fiaschetti allowed three hits during the next three innings while issuing one walk and striking out three batters.
Thetford scored two runs in the first inning, two in the third and two more in the fifth frame. Harwood attempted to rally with four runs in the seventh before the Panthers sealed the deal. Nic Moran wound with three hits for HU, while Boone Maher and Chris James (two RBIs) had two hits apiece.
Thetford (5-1) will travel to play Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (4-3) will host Oxbow the same day.
