DUXBURY - Emma Ravelin poured in a career-high 20 points for Harwood during Tuesday's wire-to-wire 51-35 girls basketball victory over Peoples Academy.
The senior guard hit a trio of 3-pointers in the Capital Division battle to help offset four long-range shots by PA sharpshooter Shelby Wells.
"We held Shelby to eight points in the first three quarters," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "She hit two 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter, but we tightened up after that."
Wells finished with 14 points, while Mychaela Watson (12 points) also reached double figures for the Wolves. Quinn Nelson was a force to be reckoned with in the victory. The multi-sport standout finished with eight points, eight blocked shots and 10 rebounds. Harwood's Eloise Liley added 12 points and teammate Mia Lapointe scored four points.
Ciera Fiaschetti recorded her first points of the season for HU, which led 11-7 after the first quarter. Young's team stretched its lead to 24-14 before halftime and headed into the final quarter with a 38-21 advantage.
The Highlanders made six 3-pointers as a team and shot 55% from 3-point range. The Wolves went 3 of 8 from the foul line, while the Highlanders were 1 of 3 from the stripe.
"We didn't get to practice this weekend," Young said. "We had a captains' meeting beforehand and reminded them of their roles and said, 'We support you and everyone follows you.' And Emma stepped up and led us with 20. Everyone cheered for everyone and it was a good team win. Everyone was feeding off each other's energy."
Harwood (3-6) will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Peoples (8-2) will visit Thetford the same day.
"Peoples is in the hunt for the D-III title," Young said. "And this was the first time all year I could play 10 kids," Young said. "So we just never let up because we could keep coming in. We still have a few potential starters who are out. But we told that girls, 'You will turn it around once you have a full team that's playing well.' And that's what happened tonight: They stayed positive and just kept working."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 48, Montpelier 35
BRADFORD - The Olympians overcame a lackluster second quarter by securing a double-digit victory over the Solons during Tuesday's Capital Division action.
Emma Parkin (15 points), Maggi Ellsworth (14 points) and Alexa Kosakowski (11 points) set the tone for Oxbow. Grace Nostrant (17 points) and Ireland Donahue (10 points) led the way for MHS.
"Grace had nine of her points in the second quarter," Olympians coach Barry Emerson said. "They switched to a zone in that quarter and we took a long time figuring out how to deal with it. And once we finally adjusted, we didn't shoot it well."
Oxbow didn't help its cause by going 4 of 13 from the foul line. Montpelier made 7 of 10 attempts from the stripe. The Solons faced a 15-5 deficit after the first quarter and headed into halftime trailing 22-20. Oxbow extended its lead with a 15-point third quarter and never looked back down the stretch.
"We put a couple different people in different places after halftime," Emerson said. "Alexa was in foul trouble early. And I'm on the cautious side and I usually sit a player with two fouls in the first half. We got her back in the second half and she knocked down a 3 early in the third quarter."
Coach Trish Singer's MHS squad falls to 3-6 and will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"Their varsity only had about six regular players and they had JV swing players filling in," Emerson said. "I hand it to Trish for actually playing the game."
Oxbow (4-4) will host Peoples Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Olympians and Wolves were originally slated to match up against each other in last year's Division III quarterfinal before PA was unable to play due to Covid protocols.
"We got off to a poor start this season, but this will probably bump us up to eighth," Emerson said. "I'm looking up that list, and anyone can see that Windsor is a pretty top-echelon team in Division III. After that, whoever is playing the best at the end of the season is going to have some chances."
