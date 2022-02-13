HARTFORD - Sophomores Zach Smith and Tobey Bellows propelled the Harwood boys basketball team past Hartford, 67-63, during Saturday's Division II clash.
Smth finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Bellows made six 3-pointers and wound up with 23 points. Cole Hill contributed 13 points in the winning effort.
"It was a great game all the way through," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "It was very physical and our boys played really strong. Cole played incredible defense and he was everywhere. He had three steals at the end of the game to secure it, so it was pretty impressive to watch."
Brandon Potter (19 points) and Tarin Prior (15 points) paced Hartford, which falls to 11-3. Harwood (7-9) will host Williamstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"We had great defense from our bigs," coach Bellows said. "Isaiah Washington and Lewis Clapp payed amazing and Chris James was very strong all the way throughout. Our guards Cooper Olney, Boone Maher and Tobey Bellows all took care of the ball tonight and had great composure against a team that plays with a lot of pressure. Those are football players down there and really strong kids. We handled it all and were able to pull it out tonight."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 73, Randolph 10
RANDOLPH - Taylor West (16 points, 12 rebounds) singlehandedly outscored the Galloping Ghosts during Saturday's Capital Division victory.
"We did some good things against a team that's working through the phase of developing a program," Thetford coach Eric Ward said. "We had great contributions from our nine players. All nine scored five or more points.
Macey Smith (10 points) and Mason Fahey (seven points, eight steals) also rose to the occasion for the Panthers.
"We are seeing the floor better," Ward said. "I am anxious to see how much more we can do."
Thetford (8-6) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Monday.
Montpelier 50, Peoples 45
MONTPELIER - Ireland Donahue (15 points), Emily Swenson (10 points) and Grace Nostrant (seven points) excelled for Solons during Saturday's narrow victory over the Wolves. Shelby Wells (21 points), Mychaela Watson (nine points) and Mogran Reeve (seven points) paced PA.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 5, St. Johnsbury 1
WATERBURY - Aidan Vasseur scored twice on assists from Cole Dezan to power the Highlanders on Saturday.
Harwood scored two goals in the first period and two in the second to pull away from the Hilltoppers. Goalie Eighen Fils-Aime made 28 saves for HU, while St. Johnsbury goalie Karson Clark recorded 33 saves.
Tyson Silvia, Tanner Woodard and Michael Clark also scored for the Highlanders and teammate Garrett Nelson notched one assist. St. Johnsbury's Lucas Puskus capitalized on an assist from Nathan Cushing.
Silvia, Woodard, Addison Dietz, Jordan Grimaldi and Artur Cantallops-Farre celebrated Senior Night for Harwood.
"Restrictions were removed on the number of fans and it was great to have their support," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "We were able to keep the pressure on all night. The first period was hard-fought and then the boys stepped up in the second and pulled ahead. St. J had their chances, but Teighen came up with big saves to hold our lead."
St. Johnsbury (1-13) will travel to play Lyndon at 6 p.m. Monday. Harwood (9-7) will travel to play U-32 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Stowe 7, Burlington 1
STOWE - Two goals by Derek Baxter at the end of the first period jump-started the Raiders offense during Saturday's blowout victory.
Woody Reichelt, Ivan Stancliff, Aaron Lepikko, Hayden Tibbits and Nathan Nolan also scored for Stowe, which led 2-0 after one period and 5-1 after two. Nolan and Adrian Bryan each registered two assists, while Reichelt and Eames Eiden added single assists.
Cannon Poulin scored for BHS and teammate Steven Labombard made 30 saves in goal. Conor Dunne stopped 17 shots for the Raiders.
"Our passing continues to get better every game, which needs to happen as we get into the playoff season," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "We are a very hard team to beat when we play our game. I can't say enough about our defense and back-checking, which has improved significantly since the beginning of the season. Derek Baxter played exceptionally well at both ends of the rink. And Conor Dunne kept us in the game when we needed him most. Ivan Stancliff capitalized on a breakaway from a great stretch pass from Nathan Nolan 40 seconds after Burlington scored to make it 3-1. That shift really was the turning point in the game."
Stowe (5-6-3) will host CVU at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Burlington (0-15) will travel to play Woodstock at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Spaulding 4, South Burlington 1
BARRE - Jameson Solomon (two goals), Garret Cameron and Brady Lamberti found the back of the net for the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Nick Kelly tallied the lone goal for the Wolves and teammates James Chagnon made 25 saves. Ian Longfellow stopped 17 shots in goal for Spaulding.
South Burlington (5-8-1) will travel to play Rutland at 6 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (5-10) will host CVU at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
U-32 5, Burr & Burton 4
MANCHESTER - The Raiders gained crucial points Saturday to improve their chances for a favorable seed in the upcoming Division II playoffs. U-32 (10-4) will host Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Burr & Burton (8-9-1) will travel to play Northfield at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 3, Spaulding 2
BARRE - Caroline Bliss, Reese Clayton and Jodie Gratton served up third-period goals Saturday to help the Comets keep their perfect record intact.
"That was a great hockey game," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "It was back and forth with high-energy action. We were a near miss or two away in the second period from extending our lead and BFA is challenging us as well. BFA is a great team. They're well coached, they're fast, they have a strong deep roster. They will take advantage of their opportunities and hats off to them for that."
Spaulding's Chelsea Bell opened the scoring 10:16 into the first period on a Rebecca McKelvey assist. Bell knocked in a rebound in front of the net after an initial shot by McKelvey was blocked.
BFA equalized on a power-play goal by Bliss 53 seconds into the third period. Molly Smith fired off a shot from the point and Bliss scored in traffic with a close-range effort.
Clayton pushed the Comets in front with another power-play goal 9:53 into the period. She tipped the puck into the back of the net on assists by Rachel Needleman and Rowan Howrigan.
Spaulding tied things up a 2 when Portia Berard scored from Lilly Tewksbury and Emily Morris 12:51 into the third period. Berard knocked in a second-chance effort during a power play after Tewksbury unleashed a scoring attempt from the point.
Gratton skated in for the game-winner at 14:14 of the final period, thanks to assists by Sophie Zemianek and Molly Smith. BFA - Jodie Gratton (Sophie Zemianek, Molly Smith) 14:14 - PP goal, Point passed it to Gratton on the back door for the finish.
"This is a great learning moment for us," Lawrence said. "We told the girls before the third period the game would come down to a mistake. Instead, it came down to a penalty call in the final two minutes. You hate to see that for the kids on two great teams giving it all they have."
BFA goalie Makenna Montgomery finished with 16 saves. Goalie Rayna Long recorded 26 saves for the Tide.
"Rayna was fantastic," She's a wonderful team-first kid who worked really hard in practice and prepared for this game with everything she's got and it showed today."
BFA-St. Albans (15-0) will host South Burlington at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (14-2) will travel to play South Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"I couldn't be more proud of our girls," Lawrence said. "We are down two of our top players due to injury, with a shortened bench and shuffled lines against the top team. It would be easy to feel sorry for ourselves and build in excuses and the girls didn't. Instead, they elevated themselves to the challenge and they never quit. That's a great feeling."
Woodstock 2, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Isabel Konijnenberg's overtime shot lifted the undefeated Wasps past the Raiders on Saturday.
Kassidy Haley also scored for Woodstock and teammate Meridian Bremel made 17 saves. Caitlyn Fielder found the back of the net for U-32. Jin Clatyon (12 saves) and Renee Porter (18 saves) split time in goal during the loss.
Woodstock (15-0) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Raiders (8-5) will host the Highlanders at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
