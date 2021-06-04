DUXBURY — The No. 2 Harwood boys lacrosse team is one victory away from reaching the Division II finals for the fourth straight year.
The No. 2 Highlanders buried five unanswered goals in the second quarter and coasted from there during Friday’s 15-4 victory over No. 7 Stowe.
Finn O’Hara notched five goals and two assists in the victory. Jake Green pumped in four goals for Harwood, which led 3-1 after the first quarter and carried an 8-1 advantage into the halftime break. The Highlanders started the final quarter with a 12-2 advantage.
“The Stowe players fought hard and they played good, clean lacrosse that was just really fun to watch,” Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. “And they played all the way through. It always helps when you can jump out to an early lead and put the other team on the defense really quickly. We’ve been practicing a lot and we were able to get into some sets that we haven’t normally been able to run. And because of the score, we were able to go deep into the bench and get a lot of these guys some really good playing time.”
Jon O’Brien scored two goals for HU and teammate Hayden Adams was another offensive weapon. Brian Bechtel, Timothy Russo and Cam Forbes led the Highlanders on face-offs. Gavin Thomsen won nine ground balls, while O’Hara and Grant McCracken won five apiece.
Goalie Conner Dunne made 14 saves for the Raiders. Addison Dietz recorded six saves for HU before teammate Will Burkes (two save) finished up in front of the cage.
“Gavin Thomsen was outstanding and our whole defense was terrific today,” Beilke said. “Ground balls and face-off dominance led to the overall win. Addison didn’t have any saves in the third quarter and he was doing really well all game.”
Harwood suffered a 9-7 loss to Stowe in the 2019 championship. The Highlanders fell short against the Raiders, 13-10, in the 2017 title game.
“It’s always fun to play Stowe,” Beilke said. “The rivalry that has developed over the years in all sports — basketball, hockey, soccer, lacrosse — and having these two communities this close is really nice. And to compete against each other each and every year, it always adds something a little extra special. The crowd seemed to be that much bigger today and hats off to the Stowe athletes and their coach for having a good year.”
Stowe ends the season at 6-7, while Harwood improves to 10-1. The Highlanders will host either No. 3 Spaulding (9-2) or No. 6 Colchester (6-4) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
“It’s nice to get the first one under the belt and start focusing on the next one,” Beilke said.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Johnsbury 15, U-32 5
ST. JOHNSBURY — Avery Tomczyk, Sophia Shippee and Maren Tierney scored three goals apiece for the No. 4 Hilltoppers during Friday’s Division II quarterfinal victory over the No. 5 Raiders.
Maren Nitsch (two goals), Plly Curruier, Holly Stein, Ellie Rice and Grace Clark also found the back of the cage in the victory. St. Johnsbury’s goalies split time and combined to make four saves.
“We didn’t get that many shots,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “They have around 12 seniors and it showed today. They had a lot more experience and composure down the stretch. And we just couldn’t put it together.”
Scoring for the Raiders were Caitlin Fielder (one assist), Willa Long, Sasha Kennedy, Cece Curtin and Melanie Winters. Teammate Emily Fuller (10 saves) delivered another strong performance in front of the cage. Zoe Hilferty won four draws for U-32 and Fielder won three.
“We kept with them on the draws in the first half,” Connor said. “But we committed a lot of turnovers and we were making some silly mistakes. We were down 7-3 at halftime, but we were winning the draw battle 6-5. So we had a good motivational talk and said, ‘We’ve got this.’ And then they won a bunch of draws in a row coming out of halftime and scored seven straight goals.”
St. Johnsbury (10-3) will travel to play No. 1 Hartford (16-1) in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal. U-32 ends the season at 9-5.
“We weren’t down by that much at halftime and we had the skill level to stay with them,” Connor said. “We just weren’t executing today, but that’s OK. We’re young and we did well. Getting the No. 5 seed was big for us and I was impressed with the progress. We didn’t have a lot of returners from two years ago and I’m really happy with the effort and the leadership of the seniors. They stepped up and they were significant goal scorers for us. But we have a lot of underclassmen who also stepped up huge. Caitliyn Fielder and Emily Fuller are only sophomores, but both are standouts. I also thought our juniors gained a lot from this year and a ton of freshmen will be back, so I’m excited for the future.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 15, Spaulding 2
FAYSTON — Molly Queally (seven goals) and Erika Wiebe (five goals) paced the attack for No. 3 GMVS on Friday, sparking a comfy victory over the No. 7 Crimson Tide.
The Gumbies led 8-1 at halftime and didn’t take their foot off the gas. Julia Brophy, Megan Ryan and Norah Pride tallied one goal apiece in the victory. Gumbies goalie Molly Quinlan stopped nine shots. Bella Bevins and Zoe Tewksbury scored for Spaulding and teammate Corrina Moulton made nine saves.
GMVS (9-2) will face either No. 2 Vergennes (12-2) or No. 7 Woodstock (5-7) in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal.
