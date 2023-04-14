MONTPELIER - Last spring was the first time since 2016 that Harwood's boys lacrosse team did not advance to the championship game.
After suffering back-to-back losses at the start of the 2023 campaign, the Highlanders reminded everyone Friday that they still have every intention of capturing the crown later this spring.
A wire-to-wire 13-8 victory over two-time defending Division III champ Montpelier proved that HU is once again a legitimate threat to go all the way during the D-II tournament. Coach Russ Beilke's team built an 8-2 halftime lead, carried a 12-6 advantage into the fourth quarter and never let things get too close down the stretch.
"The boys have been putting in the work and today it showed," Harwood co-captain Will Burks said. "We went 100% most of the game."
Injuries and cramping plagued both teams as athletes battled in 80-degree conditions after making a quick shift to full-field outdoor acton. The Solons and Highlanders spent the majority of preseason training in the gym before wintry conditions faded for good during the past few weeks.
"It's difficult any time you go from the gym to the outside," Beilke said. "We've been lucky to get into the outside just during that brief bit lately. The first time was when we played Rice under the lights. Before that we had not been outside, but they had not been out either."
The Highlanders opened the season with a 5-4 loss to defending D-II champ Rice before falling short against Colchester, 7-4, on Monday. A sizzling start to Friday's contest allowed Harwood to slow things down offensively in the final quarter and place an extra focus on defense.
Josh McHugh paced Harwood with three goals, while teammates Emmett Lisai, Iyah Lavitt and Brian Bechtel scored two goals apiece. Tobey Bellows, Kolten Kenney, Tim Russo and Milo Lavitt each added one goal in the winning effort.
"Josh McHugh is a big guy inside and we're going to be relying on him a lot," Beilke said. "Pacie (McGrath) was winning ground balls and he came up and played as close to a perfect game that he could play today. He only had one penalty that entire time."
Lavit was a defensive standout for the majority of his varsity career before switching to attack on short notice last year. He's been a lethal offensive weapon ever since, scoring all of his team's goals during the season opener and setting the tone for his teammates on attack.
"We'd been in the gym all season so far and we're just starting to get outside," Lavit said. "Against Rice we had a little bit of a disadvantage and we weren't running our offense quite as well. But we've been working really hard recently and it's been a grind for these boys. Everyone has been putting in equal work and no one has a set starting spot. We're finally running our offense, which is huge. And our defense is finally starting to click. We have new defensemen coming in - people who are just starting to learn it. We're just finally starting to play like a team and we're finally starting to play like who we are. This game got a little away from us just because we started rushing things when we didn't need to. But we're focussed on reining it in and we're not worried because we're still going to work hard."
Evan Andrews stopped eight shots while making his third start in goal for Harwood.
"Evan was hot today when we really needed him in that first half," Beilke said.
Burks was a rock between the pipes last year, but he played as a long-stick defenseman for the first time Friday to help give the Highlanders more balance across the field.
"Will has been phenomenal," Beilke said. "One of the things he realized is that a guy like Evan has so much talent. And he was like, 'Coach, I want to play (in the field).' And so all of a sudden you saw Will running around, getting everything. Short stick, long stick - it didn't matter. He was out there playing. And there were times, as a goalie, when he shouldn't have made those moves. But he did."
Harwood committed seven penalties, while Montpelier was whistled for eight infractions. The Highlanders held a 29-24 advantage on ground balls.
Montpelier's offensive leaders were Tae Rossmassler (three goals) and Brendan Tedeschi (two goals). Teammates AJ Moore, Lance Starr and Nolan Lyford added one goal apiece.
"In the second half we won the battle 6-5, so that was a good point," Montpelier coach John Grasso said. "The first half was jitters and this is our second day out on the field. We really hadn't practiced on the field, so that didn't help us at all."
Nine of Montpelier's starters were members of the U-32 hockey team that rallied to a dramatic double-overtime victory over Mount Mansfield last month in the championship game at Gutterson Fielhouse. The Raiders and Solons have a cooperative arrangement to play together on the lacrosse field for the second straight year, and this season Grasso's team is bumping up to D-II for the state tournament.
"It's overwhelming how much leadership we have because of the seniors," Grasso said. "They're hungry. They know what it feels like to win a championship after last year in lacrosse. This year, they won in hockey. And now we want to win another one."
The 2021 Montpelier squad captured the program's first title since 2000 with an 8-6 victory over the Green Mountain Valley School under coach Nate Noble. Last year Shane Aldrich took over at the helm of the program and led his team to a 17-8 championship victory over Mount Abraham.
Now it's Grasso's mission to complete the three-peat despite tougher odds in a highly competitive D-II field.
"Its a challenge and I try to treat each team different from the last," Grasso said. "We're not the same team as last year. Two years ago was different with Nate Noble as the head coach - that's who I learned everything from. It's just a different challenge every year. So really I have to see what I have and what I can work with. And now being on the field, we took a lot of notes and we know what we're going to do coming up this week in practice."
Montpelier (0-1) will host Burlington on May 1. Harwood (1-2) will travel to play defending D-III runner-up Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"Every game is a grind and no one is unbeatable," Lavitt said. "We've got work to do - that's no doubt. Everyone has work to do. So we're going to put that work in and we're looking forward to our season."
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 17, Stowe 3
STOWE - Spreading the wealth offensively was a highly effective strategy for the Crimson Tide on a hot afternoon Friday.
Halle Allen (four goals, two assists) paced the Tide attack. Teammates Isabella Boudreault, Ruby Harrington and Medow Lafaille scored three goals apiece, while Paige Allen added two goals in the winning effort. Rayna Long, Harrington and Halle Allen each tallied two assists. Bella Bevins (five draws) and Paige Allen (four draws) led the Tide in the circle.
"Our unselfish play was key today," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "And my girls worked really hard, especially with it being 80 degrees at game time and them not being used to it."
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Mount Mansfield 10
MONTPELIER - Beorn Morrow Caron scored twice and tallied three assists Friday, while Wyatt Smith caught three passes in the end zone and finished with two assists during a comfy victory over the Cougars.
Smith also forced three turnovers for the Capital City squad, which was in front 8-3 entering halftime. Leading the way for Mount Mansfield were Eric Bissel (three goals, two forced turnovers), James Bellizia (two goals), Derek Hall (two goals), Sam LaPorte (two forced turnovers) and Kellen Sleamaker (two assists).
"The first half we just had really clean offense and we capitalized on the turnovers," Montpelier coach Cameron Mack said. "MMU gave us a couple different defensive looks: They came out in a zone, they got poachy, they played man. And each time we were able to score. We had several clean holds. In the second half we got a little tired, we were very short-handed today and we were down four seniors. And we had one of our starters go out with overheating issues within the first few points, so we were really thin. It was hot and we were really exhausted. But we did a really good job cycling through each point that we needed to and getting subs on and off. So I was really proud of how we were able to adjust our game to the heat. And then MMU kept chipping away and chipping away. They played really tight toward the end. So it wasn't as close as 15-10, although that ended up being the score."
The Solons kicked off the season with Wednesday's 15-8 victory over Milton. After carrying a 7-5 advantage into halftime against the Yellowjackets, Montpelier showcased its full potential during the second half and then carried that momentum into Friday's showdown with MMU.
"Today was a big game and we were down some players," Montpelier's Cale Ellingson said. "We were missing our key guys Gabe Hall and Ethan Borland and Jovan (Strange) - and those are big contributors to our team. We looked good out there and it was a good team win compared to how we were last Wednesday."
Olin Duggan was another top performer for Mack's squad Friday. The senior helped the MHS soccer team advance to the Division II championship the past three seasons, and he owns two state titles from the fall season. According to Duggan, the popularity of Ultimate is slowly but surely catching up with other sports.
"Especially at this school, (Ultimate) is starting to come around more," Duggan said. "I remember if you go back a few years and everyone was like, 'Oh, it's a hobby. It's not a sport.' But we've done a good job to have people see it as a sport. And today was one of our biggest turnouts for fans."
The 2019 Solons earned a 14-9 victory over Burlington in the championship before the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid. The Seahorses claimed the 2021 top prize, while South Burlington triumphed last year with a 10-6 victory over BHS in the title game.
"Across the state, the teams that we play against have gotten better," Ellingson said. "There are athletes from soccer and basketball that are coming to this sport now and I think it's a better product than it was in previous years."
Montpelier (2-0) will travel to play South Burlington on April 21 at 5:30 p.m.
"Our team is a year older, we've got nine seniors and we have three kids on this team that play pretty much all-year round," Ellingson said. "So we're going to try out best to be the best."
