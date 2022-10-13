DUXBURY - Harwood's ability to peak late in the boys soccer season has been less of a question and more of an inevitability during recent seasons.
The Highlanders treated fans to another offensive fireworks show Thursday while putting on a defensive clinic to shut out U-32, 6-0.
A par-for-the-course hat trick by Jordan Shullenberger boosted the Highlanders, who extended their winning streak to seven matches. Harwood has knocked in 32 unanswered goals and posted six straight shutouts, including three 6-0 victories in a row.
Shullenberger is now one successful shot away from tying his single-season school record of 28 goals, which he set last fall. Cooper Olney, Steele Nelson and Zach Smith also scored to help HU continue its bid for the one of the top three seeds for the upcoming Division II payoffs.
"I thought it was a complete effort to win as many phases of the game as possible by all 20 players that went out there today," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "We kept the ball and played through pressure but also attacked them from a variety of places and scored some high-quality goals. It’s hugely important to me that kids have fun and our team is fun to watch. We accomplished that and then some today."
Smith assisted Olney in the 19th minute before Shullenberger scored on a Cole Hill assist three minutes later. The Raiders' attempt to stay within striking distance took a big hit when Nelson set up Shullenberger for a 3-0 lead in the 37th minute.
Hill notched his second assist to Shullenberger in the 58th minute before Nelson took advantage of a Smith assist in the 74th minute. Hill set up Smith for the final goal in the 75th minute.
U-32 keeper AJ Moore finished with five saves, while Liam Combs and Dylan Mauro combined to record three saves for HU. The Highlanders' back line was indestructible from start to finish while keeping a close eye on U-32 scoring leader Finn O'Donnell (20 goals). Harwood's main defenders were Adam Porterfield, Adin Combs, Lincoln Dice, Matthew Fiaschetti, Gabe Frankel, Emmett Lisai, Caleb Brookens and Jack Greenwood.
"Liam and Dylan both had the ball at their feet a lot and we did a great job of playing out of the back and then closing down U-32's space when they got the ball," Yalicki said. "Finn and Shiloh (Weiss) had a lot of good play the first 10 minutes and then we tightened up and did a better job of keeping our feet and defending as a team."
Harwood (9-2) will host North Country at 4 p.m. Monday. The Highlanders enduring their last losing campaign in 2014 and have not suffered more than four losses in a season since then. Yalicki's team will close out its 2022 slate against Lyndon and Thetford before competing in the D-II tourney. U-32 (9-3) will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Monday before hosting Paine Mountain on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 7, Lyndon 1
BARRE TOWN - The Crimson Tide directed seven shots across the goal line for the third straight game Thursday while routing the Vikings.
Ashley Morrison scored from Bella Bevins with 13:11 left in the first quarter and then Eden White doubled the lead three minutes later. Second-quarter goals by Morrison and Hannah King sent the Tide into halftime with a 4-1 cushion. Sarah Tanner tallied the lone goal for the Vikings.
Bevins added an unassisted goal with 9:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. Morrison assisted Ruby Harrington with 5:39 on the clock before Bevins closed out the scoring on a Harrington assist.
Lyndon (7-4) will travel to play Stowe at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (11-1) will visit Missisquoi for a 4 p.m. contest Monday.
U-32 8, North Country 0
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders' 11th straight victory wasn't a sure thing until the second half, but U-32 eventually opened the floodgates in a big way Thursday while shutting out the Falcons.
Caitlyn Fielder (three goals), Sophie Martel (three goals) and Linnea Darrow (two goals) paced U-32, which earned 13 penalty corners and fired 39 shots on goal.
"North Country did a good job defending our corners," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Martel tipped in a second-chance opportunity with 10:46 left in the first quarter after an initial shot bounced off the leg pads of Lyndon's goalie. Martel scored on a Fielder pass 36 seconds into the second quarter and the Raiders carried a 2-0 advantage into halftime.
"Natalie (Beauregard) stole the ball off of the restart in the second quarter and carried it down into the circle, where Caitlyn redirected it toward the goal and Sophie finished on the far post," Burns said.
Fielder scored with 9:49 left in the third quarter on a penalty stroke before assisting a tough-angled shot by Darrow with 6:03 remaining in the quarter.
"Caitlyn couldn’t miss in the second half," Burns said.
The Raiders extended their lead to 5-0 on another Fielder goal with 13:21 left in the fourth quarter. Fielder's cross set up Darrow's second goal with 9:10 on the clock and Fielder capped her hat trick with 6:30 remaining after dribbling in from the top of the circle.
"Linnea had two nice goals playing right wing after mostly playing in goal in the last three weeks," Burns said.
Ayla Dyer assisted Martel for the final goal. Darrow and Kiki Hayward combined efforts in front of the cage during their team's seventh shutout of the season.
"Nadeen Abu Saleh stopped a couple of runs by North Country at right back to keep them out of our circle," Burns said. "Ellery Matheis had some nice possessions at left wing for us and almost scored twice."
North Country (3-7) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (11-1) will travel to play the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.