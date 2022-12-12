MONTPELIER — Three Harwood players reached double figures Monday and the Highlanders limited Montpelier to a pair of points in the second quarter while cruising to a 52-31 girls basketball victory.
“I got all 11 players a lot of minutes tonight, which was nice,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “It was a quality win. Montpelier played really hard and you have to tip your hat to them. They had six kids and they didn’t ever quit, which was impressive to see. It’s still early in the season and we all have things we’re working on.”
Harwood led 18-10 against the short-handed Solons after the first quarter. A 25-12 halftime advantage turned into a 37-17 cushion after three quarters, allowing the visitors to breathe easily down the stretch.
“We had some foul trouble early,” Young said. “Like a lot of first games, we had mental mistakes and we had to go earlier to the bench than I wanted to. But we put some pressure on Montpelier in the second quarter, which gave us a good spurt. They had trouble scoring and our defense did a great job.”
Eloise Lilley paced HU with 13 points and also nabbed four steals. Teammate Quinn Nelson was a one-player wrecking crew, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. Jill Rundle finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Highlanders. Cierra McKay (six points, five rebounds, three steals) and Mia Lapointe (six rebounds) kept Harwood in command until the final whistle. Roanha Chalmers (five points) scored her first varsity points in the winning effort.
“What I love about this team is we’re deep and we have eight seniors,” Young said. “We can keep playing the type of basketball we want to play, even going well into our bench.”
Ireland Donahue made 7 of 9 attempts from the free-throw line for the Solons and finished with 19 points. Willow Sterling-Proulx (seven points) and Maya Chandler (four points) also stepped up for the Capital City squad, which kicked off the season with a 76-18 victory over Winooski.
“We scouted Montpelier beforehand and we knew who we had to stop,” Young said. “You’re always leery of a team that just put up 70 points and you can’t take them lightly. We knew they were going to come out in a press and we handled it well.”
Montpelier (1-1) will visit Stowe for a 6 p.m. contest Friday. Harwood (1-0) will travel to play D-I South Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“South Burlington is quick and they’re physical,” Young said. “It will be a tough game, but that’s why we scheduled them.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peoples 78, Stowe 32
MORRISVILLE — Shelby Wells reached double figures for the second straight game, punishing the Raiders with a 26-point performance to trigger Monday’s lopsided victory.
Wells scored 15 points during last Friday’s 52-31 victory over Twinfield and continued her dominant early-season efforts against Stowe. Ariana Keene (18 points), Sophie Beck (16 points) and Josie Simone (10 points) were also sharp offensively to overwhelm the Raiders. Parker Reeves paced Stowe with 17 points.
The Wolves (2-0) will travel to play Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday. Stowe will host Montpelier at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morse event on tap
This year’s Dave Morse Tournament at Hazen will kick off Wednesday before teams compete for the top prize Friday.
Wildcats coach Aaron Hill is adding a new twist to the event by inviting back all the players from the program’s previous championship teams prior to the consolation game and final. Hazen will raise its banner from last winter’s title run, which gave the Wildcats their eighth crown. Hill’s squad completed a 19-4 season with a dramatic 37-34 victory over top-seeded Winooski during the Division III championship at the Barre Aud.
Friday’s Dave Morse action will feature lots of familiar faces as former Wildcat athletes return to the gym to cheer on players from this year’s squad. Champions from 1981, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2016 are expected to turn out for the annual early-season tourney.
Williamstown will face Lamoille in the tournament opener at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday before the Wildcats host Randolph in the second game at 7 p.m. Williamstown is competing in D-IV this season and will attempt to bounce back from a season-opening 66-54 loss to Mid-Vermont.
