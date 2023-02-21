DUXBURY - Harwood's long-awaited homecoming lived up to the hype Tuesday.
The No. 4 Highlanders stepped onto their gym floor for the first time all season and returned to their winning ways with a 58-24 victory over No. 13 Springfield in Division II girls basketball playdown action. A massive turnout of fans helped fire up the HU players, who locked up the program's third quarterfinal berth in 18 years.
Flooding issues last fall prevented the Highlanders from playing any regular-season games all winter. But a home-sweet-home atmosphere to kick off the post-season was just what the doctor ordered.
"It was so much fun," Harwood senior Abby Young said. "Obviously we made the most of what we could to have this season work. But we were rolling around on the ground tonight and came in so excited. We wanted to make a statement our first playoff game. And having all of our fans there was awesome. They were telling people to scooch over all they could so they could make room."
Eloise Lilley scored 25 points in the winning effort in addition to recording four rebounds and four steals. She was 10 of 19 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Teammate Quinn Nelson (16 points, three assists, two steals) went 8 of 12 from the field and served up another double-double with 20 rebounds. Jill Rundle gave the Highlanders a boost with five points, three rebounds and two assists.
"Our defense and unselfish play were key," coach Young said. "We moved the ball the best we have all year. And we were out three possible starters. …I did not have to give any big elaborate speech before this game. I said what they needed to do, they listened and they executed."
Macie Staggner scored 18 points for the Cosmos. Harwood was in front 16-8 after the first quarter, carried a 32-13 lead into halftime and left nothing to doubt while pulling ahead 50-16 during the third quarter.
"We felt good at the half," coach Young said. "But with someone like Staggner, we know she could go on a run and we couldn't let them back into it in the third quarter, or else it would be a dogfight in the fourth. I want to credit the unselfish play tonight. The girls executed the game plan to a T. We knew Staggner was going to get some points. But five of her points were free throws and she had three 3-pointers and one jumper."
Springfield entered the post-season with a modest two-game winning streak after defeating Woodstock and Otter Valley. The Cosmos' 48-38 mid-season victory against Hartford was another reason why the Highlanders were prepared to face all they could handle in the playoff opener even though they could never watch Springfield during a live game.
"Between talking to some coaches and watching video, we spent some time," coach Young said of the scouting process. "You don't take anything for granted. And just because we're the No. 4 seed, we didn't want to leave anything uncovered. We had a great workout (Monday) and we focussed on playing our game, with great passing. And I was thrilled with how well we executed today."
Kendra Rocheleau scored her first varsity points for the Highlanders and fellow JV players Anna Longe, Cheyenne Keller, Addie Thomas and Kallie Young also rose the occasion late in the game after being called up to varsity for the playoffs.
Springfield ends the season at 10-11. Harwood (13-6) will host No. 5 Lake Region (14-7) in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal for its second home game all winer.
"Thanks to all the custodian staff and and everyone else for making it happen to play," coach Young said. "This was the first time anyone played on the court - and there weren't even any practices before tonight. And just because the gym is ready doesn't make it so you can host a game. They really busted their butts to make this possible and the girls are really appreciative of it."
The Highlanders suffered a 43-26 loss at Lake Region on Jan. 10 before claiming payback with a 41-32 victory over the Rangers on Feb. 4. Four-year standout Sakoya Sweeney has paced the Rangers for most of the season, and her program has advanced to at least the semifinals for the past four years.
"We were just slow the first time around against Lake Region," coach Young said. "And there were some things that we tried not to let them do the second time. I would take Sakoya on my team seven days of the week. But she also does so much to make everyone else on her team better. We just shot better the second game against them. There's mutual respect for both teams, they're well-coached and we know they're going to play hard. We know playoffs are a clean slate and I don't think we have a big advantage in any one area. We just play our style and I like that anybody can score and it's not like they can focus on one of our kids."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 71, U-32 57
NORTHFIELD - The Austin Wheeler Show resulted in nearly half of the Vikings' points during Tuesday's Capital Division victory over the Raiders.
Wheeler went 5 of 6 from the foul line and showcased his superior driving skills while scoring 35 points in the winning effort. Ethan Lussier and Julian Thrailkill added nine points apiece for LI, which trailed 16-12 after the first quarter. Lyndon pulled ahead 39-26 to close out the second quarter and padded its lead to 52-43 before the start of the fourth quarter.
U-32's top scorers were Sawyer Mislak (14 points, five rebounds, two assists), Caelan Zeilenga (13 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Michael Mallett (11 points, nine points, two assists).
"We started Michael Mallett tonight as Luke (Page) is getting back from injury," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "And Michael had a good game for the second night in a row. He used his size and athleticism to clean up the boards. He shot really well from the arc and he attacked to get to the rim. He's starting to see what works and what doesn't - and he took home the game ball tonight after giving us a solid outing."
Sarge Burns (six points, two steals), Page (five points, three assists) and Aiden Boyd (four points, four rebounds, three steals) also stepped up for the Raiders.
"On the bright side, I really liked the balance we're playing with," Gauthier said. "We had three guys in double figures and other guys contributing in other ways. Sarge has been really key for us as the lead guard and he's found ways to contribute by setting guys up. Offensively, he's setting the tempo in transition, he's contributing on the boards and he's coming right along."
The Raiders played their second game in a 24-hour window after erasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 62-61 victory over Peoples Academy on Monday. U-32 (5-14) will host two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (10-8) will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
"At this point in the season it's fair to say that every team is tired, and I'm sure it had somewhat of an impact for us tonight," Gauthier said. "We struggled to contain Wheeler and he did a lot of his damage around the basket posting up and on offensive cutbacks. But what hurt us even more to put us behind the eight ball early was their outside shooting. In the second quarter they hit five 3's. In the past two games against Harwood and Peoples, we've gotten behind the eight ball early on. But we found a way to dig ourselves out and to make a comeback. We fell short against Harwood and we ran out of time. (Monday) night we were on the right side of things and we were able to fight all the way back and come up with the victory. Tonight we did another tremendous job of coming back in the second half and we cut it to two or three points. But then we had some defensive lapses, Lyndon got the lead back up and we couldn't climb the mountain again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.