DUXBURY - Quinn Nelson (one assist) and Eloise Lilley paced Harwood with two goals apiece Wednesday, triggering a 5-2 girls soccer victory over Lamoille.
Tessa Jernigan also scored for the Highlanders, who pulled away with three unanswered goals in the second half. Ciera Fiaschetti (two saves) and Anna Brundage (three saves) joined forces in front of the net for HU.
"We are moving the ball well and playing together as a team," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "It’s early and we definitely have things to work on. But with a team that works for and likes each other, anything is possible."
Harwood (2-1) will travel to play U-32 at 7 p.m. Saturday. Lamoille (1-2) will visit Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 3, North Country 2
NEWPORT - Competing with their backs against the wall brought out the best in the Crimson Tide once again Wednesday.
Spaulding followed up last week's come-from-behind victory over Stowe by rallying past the Falcons in a battle of Capital Division powers. Sage MacAuley, Mollie Moran and Jalona Mundo scored for the Tide, while teammate Rebecca McKelvey made nine saves in goal.
"It was a great effort from our defense," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "Molly Parker played the whole game and was solid. I was very impressed in how my team was able to change our style of attack due to the narrow field and we didn’t depend on our speed as much. All three of our goals came off good play and I was impressed with Mollie Moran's composure in her rebound goal. It was nice to see Jalona get her first varsity goal, and Paige (Allen) and Sage continue to complement each other on the field."
The Tide pulled ahead in the 13th minute when Allen served in a cross to set up MacAuley. North Country's Emerson Gilson assisted Cora Nadeao in the 30th minute and both teams headed into halftime with the score tied at 1.
The Falcons took the lead in the 47th minute before Mollie Moran scored three minutes later. She followed up a rebound and launched an 18-yard shot to the far post for an unassisted goal. Mundo stole the ball from North Country's center back in the 63rd minute and chipped the ball over the goalie for the game-winner.
Goalie Maya Auger finished with eight saves for the Falcons, who fall to 2-2 and will travel to play Randolph at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (2-1) will host Mount Mansfield the same day at 10 a.m.
"Yvonne (Roberge) played the whole game for us and had another great midfield performance," coach Moran said. "And Becca made a couple difficult saves to keep us in the second half."
U-32 3, Thetford 0
THETFORD - Another multiple-goal performance by Maia Pasco lifted the Raiders to Wednesday's shutout victory over the Panthers.
Pasco scored on a feed from Avery Knauss in the 28th minute for a 1-0 halftime lead. Meredith Wilcox set up Willow Mashkuri in the 47th minute before Pasco scored again in the 74th minute.
U-32's Yvette Petrella recorded a three-save shutout. The Raiders (3-0) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Saturday for a Homecoming match. Goalie Heidi Hewes registered 10 saves for Thetford, which falls to 0-4 and will host Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Stowe 3, Paine Mountain 0
STOWE - Julia Biederman, Orly Bryan and Sarah Hailey scored in the second half Wednesday, transforming a close match into a comfortable victory for the two-time defending Division III champs.
Biederman scored in the 54th minute, Bryan doubled the lead in the 67th and Hailey capped the scoring three minutes later. Iris Cloutier, Ana Ortiz and Bryan notched assists.
Stowe keepers Parker Reeves and Tanner Gregory each stopped two shots in the clean sheet. Paine Mountain goalie Madison Morse turned aside nine shots.
The Raiders (2-1) will travel to play Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday. Paine Mountain (2-1) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 11, Milton 0
MILTON - The Raiders made quick work of the Yellowjackets during Wednesday's runaway victory.
"Our new players, Nadeen Abu Saleh and Ellery Mathies, played well and contributed today," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "We talked about increasing our conversion rate of scoring on corners, and we were able to achieve that. Sophie Martel, who is a first-year varsity player, played well at several positions and had a hat trick."
U-32 improves to 2-1, while Milton falls to 0-3. The Raiders will host Stowe at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GOLF
Stowe 171, U-32 190, Northfield 223
PLAINFIELD - Medalist Isaiah Thomas (38) guided Stowe to a lopsided victory over U-32 and Northfield on Wednesday at the Country Club of Barre.
Bo Graves (41), Carter MacDonald (45) and Will Brochausen (47) rounded out the scoring for Stowe. Teammates JP Marhefka (52) and Rowen Turner (53) were not far behind.
U-32's Andrew Ognibene (42) fired his lowest round of the season. He was followed by fellow Raiders Sawyer Mislak (47), Brenden Tedeschi (48), Dylan Small (53), Colby Tuller (60) and Julian Fritz (62). Northfield's top golfers were Jamieson Preston (45), Aujua Cheney (55), Wyatt Tucker (61) and Grady Dukette (62). U-32's Paige Oakes was the girls medalist with a 42.
