WATERBURY - The Harwood boys tennis team is two weeks into its spring season and the Highlanders have already produced their winningest campaign since 2017.
A sweep of the singles matches Friday sparked a 6-1 victory over U-32. Harwood showed no signs of fatigue despite playing its third match in four days, with Daniel Steber delivering the knockout blow against the Raiders at No. 4 singles.
The Highlanders are flying high at 5-1 and will attempt to close the gap behind undefeated Stowe, Middlebury, Burlington and Burr & Burton. Later this month Harwood will attempt to earn a quarterfinal victory for the first time in 21 years, and the current trajectory of the team bodes well for a deep postseason run.
"We have depth at No. 3, 4 and 5 singles," Harwood co-coach Nick Trautz said. "And then we also have a higher upper end when our first two guys are playing well. They definitely have the shots and the playmaking ability to compete with anyone."
The Highlanders have made huge strides since finishing with a 2-6 record last spring, thanks largely to a cooperative agreement that attracted a handful of standout players from Spaulding and the Green Mountain Valley School.
One of the GMVS standouts, Lucas Brumm, left nothing to chance while breezing to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Lincoln Smith at No. 1 singles. Spaulding soccer standout Cole Baitz has been a mainstay at the No. 2 singles position for HU and the co-captain didn't lose a game all afternoon while bageling Finn O'Donnell.
"This year Cole and Lucas are both hitting out," Trautz said. "We struggled a little bit against Middlebury, which plays a more defensive style. So one thing we're working on is how to play defensive players, because we excel playing offensively."
Alvar Calvo-Santos defeated Rory McLane, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 3 singles. With the team outcome still up in the air, Steber easily finished the job for HU by closing out a 6-2, 6-2 win over Julian Fitz. All eyes were on Ollie Kottke at No. 5 singles near the end of the match, and he didn't disappoint by rallying to a 6-1, 10-7 win over Brody Beaudet.
"U-32 was a tough team but we played some of our best
tennis today," Harwood co-coach Grif Edwards said. "Shout-out to Ollie for stepping into the singles lineup and overcoming a battle to win."
Harwood's Biel Aytes and Jack Wolfe beat Lucien Casey and Zeke Betit, 7-6(4), 6-2, at No. 2 doubles. Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco gave the Raiders their only point with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Trevor Deschamps and co-captain Jeswin Antony, 6-1, 6-0.
U-32 will travel to play South Burlington at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Harwood will travel to play Middlebury on May 22.
"The last two weeks we had three matches each week, which is a lot," Trautz said. "And we've been practicing in between, so I know the guys are tired and we look forward to having the weekend off. And then it's just practice next week. Also on our team there's a lot of parity between our athletes, so we can reassess our lineup next week. Our No. 1 and 2 singles players are pretty equitable. And then our No. 3, 4 and 5 are all playing well against each other, so there's the potential for some shifting in the lineup."
SINGLES
Lucas Brumm (H) def. Lincoln Smith 6-2, 6-2
Cole Baitz (H) def. Finn O'Donnell 6-0, 6-0
Alvar Calvo-Santos (H) def. Rory McLane 6-2, 6-0
Daniel Steber (H) def. Julian Fitz 6-2, 6-2
Ollie Kottke (H) def. Brody Beaudet 4-6, 6-1, 10-7
DOUBLES
Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco (U) def. Trevor Deschamps and Jeswin Antony 6-1, 6-0
Biel Aytes and Jack Wolfe (H) def. Lucien Casey and Zeke Betit 7-6(4), 6-2
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 18, St. Johnsbury 6
ST. JOHNSBURY - The Raiders' pick-you-poison offense had a field day for the second time in a 24-hour period during Friday's double-digit victory over the Hilloppers.
U-32 followed up Thursday's lopsided victory at Burlington by opening up a 10-4 halftime lead over St. Johnsbury. The Raider defense held the hosts to a pair of goals after the break to make life easy on goalie Emily Fuller (four saves).
"We played a solid two halves and didn't let up at all," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "We were very strategic with our decisions and very successful."
Caitlyn Fielder (six goals) and Willa Long (five goals, one assist) paced the Raiders offensively. Teammates Megan Ognibene and Anika Turcotte (one assist) added two goals apiece.
"Willa and Caitlyn were two standouts today for attack," Connor said. "And we had six scorers in the first half, so we made it pretty hard for them to mark one player."
Ruby Eaton, Amelia Woodard and Natalie Beauregard added single goals for U-32. Maggie Zschau scored a team-high two goals for the Hilltoppers.
"Ella Neff and Anika Turcotte marked St. Johnsbury's two strongest players, Sofia (Shippee) and Maren (Nitsche)," Connor said. "And they both did a good job, holding Maren to one goal and Sophia to no goals."
Ognibene (seven draws) and Zoe Hilferty (six draws) paced the Raiders in the circle, resulting in a massive advantage with time of possession.
"We dominated possession because we were able to win the draw battle," Connor said. "And Zoe was paramount in that today because she took every draw for us. One of our plays is to have Zoe pull a lot of those draws over the Megan, which worked really well. St. Johnsbury was doing everything they could to break our momentum, but we had a string of probably 10 draw wins in a row. St. Johnsbury just couldn't do anything and they were getting super frustrated."
U-32 improves to 8-2 and will travel to play Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Johnsbury (5-6) will host Rice the same day at 4:30 p.m.
"This is a big statement win for us," Connor said. "I was proud of how the girls fought through some adversity and maintained their composure. They kept their cool and played through it so well. They're really holding it together right now. And if we keep playing like this, we'll be hard to stop in playoffs."
