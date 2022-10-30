DUXBURY - Nicholas Moran opened the scoring in the 20th minute and Jordan Shullenberger tallied his 73rd career goal in the 60th minute, guiding the No. 3 Highlanders to a Division II quarterfinal victory over the No. 6 Falcons.
Liam Combs made one save to help Harwood kick off another shutout streak after the team's run of 61 unanswered goals ended during a 6-1 playodwon victory over Milton. Cole Hill assisted Moran for the opening goal and the Highlanders continued to apply loads of offensive pressure, but North Country's goalie kept things close by making a dozen saves. The Highlanders wound up earning 10 corners and easily secured their 11th shutout victory of the season.
"We had a solid victory today and many of our players contributed to the win," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "We possessed the ball and attacked from all over but North Country was defending well and their goalkeeper made several saves that kept the score close. Our back line was great with the ball and kept North Country facing their own goal if they got it forward."
The Falcons end the season at 9-5-2. Harwood (14-2) will travel to play No. 2 Middlebury (13-2-1) for a 3 p.m. semifinal Wednesday. The Tigers are seeking their first title and earned a semifinal berth for the fourth season in a row. Harwood traveled to Middlebury for the 2019 semis and suffered a 2-1 loss in overtime after Hill scored in regulation.
"Wednesday will be a really good test for us to see if we can go on the road and play with the same confidence," Yalicki said.
BOYS SOCCER
Twinfield-Cabot 1, Rivendell 0
MARSHFIELD - The Trojans and Huskies showed the Raptors the door in the quarterfinals for the second straight season Saturday.
"We knew that it would be a tight match," Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. "Twin Valley always has a good team and coach Buddy Hayford knows how to win."
Meles Gouge scored on an assist by Darshan Eddleman to give the Trojans and Huskies a narrow lead entering the break.
"Our guys played an exceptional first half and did a good job of dictating the tempo of the game," Stratman said. "Our goal came at the end of a beautiful passing sequence that started on our side of the pitch. Darshan received a leading ball into the corner and sliced through two of Twin Valley's defenders. He found Meles making a run in the box. Meles was clinical in his finish, sliding a shot past Liam Wendel into the corner of the net. "
Twinfield-Cabot goalie Neil Alexander made five saves during his team's ninth shutout of the season. Twin Valley keeper Liam Wendel finished with two saves.
"The second half was more back and forth and Twin Valley mounted several dangerous attacks," Stratman said. "Neil and the defense came up big to keep Twin Valley from scoring. It was a great win. I'm proud of how the boys played today."
Twin Valley ends the season at 9-6-1. Twinfield-Cabot (11-4) will travel to play No. 1 Rivendell (13-1) in Wednesday's 3 p.m. quarterfinal. The Raptors stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Long Trail (9-7). Rivendell suffered its only loss during a season-opening 1-0 setback against D-III Thetford.
U-32 2, Hartford 1
EAST MONTPELIER - The No. 5 Raiders secured their first semifinal berth in four years Saturday while eliminating the No. 4 Hurricanes for the third year in a row.
Ben Clark headed in corner kick by Finn O'Donnell in the first half. O'Donnell scored in the 48th minute and then the Raiders defense held strong after conceding a late goal by Hartford.
U-32 (13-3) will travel to play No. 1 Montpelier (15-0-1) during Wednesday's Division II semifinal at 5 p.m. The Raiders suffered a 1-0 loss to the Solons three weeks ago. Hartford ends the season at 12-3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 3, Stratton 0
MONTPELIER - Sienna Mills scored in the 22nd minute and added another goal in the 65th minute to lead the No. 1 Solons past the No. 8 Bears in Division II quarterfinal action.
Mills also assisted Estherline Carlson for an insurance goal. Grace Nostrant contributed one assist for MHS, which improves to 14-2 and will host No. 5 Rice (10-5-1) in Tuesday's 5 p.m. semifinal. The defending champion Green Knights will attempt to eliminate the Solons for the fourth year in a row and are shooting for their sixth straight championship appearance. Stratton ends the season at 8-5-1.
