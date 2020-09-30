DUXBURY — The Harwood boys soccer team spread the wealth in the first half during Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Lamoille.
Early shots by Gavin Thomsen, Finn O’Hara, Sawyer Simmons and Hayden Adams forced the Lancers to regroup at the break. Lamoille held HU scoreless for the final 40 minutes, but the damage was done.
Goalies Jake Collier (four saves) and Skylar Platt (two saves) combined efforts in the clean sheet, while Lamoille goalie Teddy Levin made five saves. Platt also led the back line along with starters Morgan Frank, Chris James and Jasper Koliba. Leif Brouillette, Xavier Brookens and Bryndon White also pitched in defensively.
Thomsen opened the scoring in the second minute following a scrappy set-up by O’Hara. After that, the Highlanders were off to the races.
“The ball got played in really hard to Finn and he blocked it,” HU coach Joe Yalicki said. “The keeper came out, but Finn was there first. Both players were on the ground and Gavin tapped it in.”
O’Hara doubled the lead in the 12th minute following a low bullet from Adams. Simmons scored on a header inside the 6-yard box, extending the lead to 3-0.
“Jordan Shullenberger started the play on the left flank,” Yalicki said. “He came in from a tough angle and chipped it up toward the back post. Sawyer crashed hard and got above everybody and headed it in.”
Harwood capped the scoring on a feed from Platt, who delivered a ball toward the outside to set up Adams for a 1-on-1 battle.
“Hayden had space, he attacked his kid at pace and went past him,” Yalicki said. “He went to the right and hammered it low to the left from outside the 18.”
Harwood will travel to play Lyndon at 3 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Northfield-Williamstown 2, Randolph 1
RANDOLPH — First-half goals by Logan Amell and Jonathan Tenney propelled the Blue Devils and Marauders to a narrow victory over the Galloping Ghosts in Wednesday’s season opener.
Amell scored from a tight angle, blasting a rocket from the right side into the back of the net. Tenney capitalized on a long pass up the middle from central defender Tucker Hill.
“Our defense and midfield were outstanding, and we had a slick passing game in the first half,” first-year Northfield-Williamstown coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “But Randolph came out hard and really pressed us and flustered us in the second, especially after their goal. It was a gut-check win in the end, but we showed a lot of promise.”
Vergennes 4, Spaulding 0
BARRE — Four Commodores tucked away goals under the lights Wednesday and Gabriel Kadric made two saves in the shutout.
Kent Barcomb recorded eight saves for the Crimson Tide, who trailed 1-0 at the break after Jonah Mahe’s opening goal. Avery Husk made it 2-0 in the 50th minute before Jonathan Willis added another insurance goal. Jarret Muzzy converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute.
“We had a good look early on where we just couldn’t get it through and the ball bounced out,” Spaulding coach Ben Taylor said. “A lot of people are having to play different roles this year. We didn’t end up having a scrimmage Monday, so this was our first look at 11-vs.-11 with a full squad. It’s trial and error right now. And we’ll see how we’ll handle those situations and where people will play going forward.”
The Tide will travel to play Milton at 3 p.m. Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 2, MVU 1
SWANTON — Hanna King advanced the ball past several MVU defenders and scored the game-winning goal with five minutes remaining Wednesday.
King assisted Bella Bevin in the second quarter for the opening goal. MVU tied the game three minutes into the second half. The Thunderbirds searched for the go-ahead goal, adding more and more pressure on the Tide defense. But Spaulding defenders Isabel Druzba, Oliva Rousse and Emma Boulanger quickly took control of the ball, denying the MVU offense.
“Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Lexi Royce, Bella Bevins, Molly Bombard, Hanna King and Kiernan Krasofski all deserve credit for fearless ball movement that wasn’t slowed by the MVU defense,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “And Zoe Tewksbury, Samantha Donahue, Grace Isham, Corrina Moulton, Lilly Tewksbury, Isabella Boudreault and Addison Pinard held the MVU offense in the middle of the field.”
Tide goalies Abigail Geno (two saves) and Samantha Plemons (three saves) split time. Their team will host Montpelier on Friday.
Montpelier 5, Milton 0
MONTPELIER — Zoie Masure’s hat trick and Cece Curtin’s vision guided the Solons to a blowout victory Wednesday.
Curtin set up Masure with 2:07 left in the first quarter for a 1-0 lead.
“It was shot by Cece and it was a scrappy goal,” MHS coach Sarah Wells said. “Zoie got her stick in there and got it done.”
Maaika Samson assisted Curtin with 5:34 left in the second quarter, setting up a 2-0 halftime advantage. Curtin scored with 14:06 left in the fourth quarter for a 3-0 lead.
“She dribbled it in from the right side of the circle and moved to the left side, close to the goalie,” Wells said. “And she shot to the right corner and hit the back board.”
Curtin set up Masure for goals with 8:13 and 5:15 remaining. Goalie Erin Kellye earned the shutout for Montpelier, which held an 11-4 advantage on penalty corners. Emma Phillbrook made six saves for Milton.
“Zoie and Cece are goal-hungry,” Wells said. “And while you see just their names on the stat sheet, it was a total team effort. A lot started on the defensive end. Our defense did a great job of stopping Milton’s attack and converting those situations into offensive opportunities.”
The starting defenders for MHS were Isabel Jackson, Andi Dates and Alex Smart. Teammates Mae Dunham and Emery Richardson also contributed key minutes.
Montpelier (1-0) and will travel to play Spaulding on Friday. The Solons suffered a 6-1 loss against the Crimson Tide last year.
“I’m looking forward to being competitive,” Wells said. “Last year we lost to Spaulding and I’m hoping we can bring this momentum into Friday. We have some things we have to work on in practice (Thursday), but we’re definitely excited.”
