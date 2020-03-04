DUXBURY — Third-seeded Harwood picked up its defensive intensity during Wednesday’s final quarter to close out a 46-34 girls basketball victory over No. 14 Missisquoi.
The Highlanders led 12-2 after the first quarter, but MVU kept things close in the second quarter and faced a 21-15 halftime deficit. The Thunderbirds trailed 34-28 after three quarters but struggled to pull any closer down the stretch.
“We made a rotation on defense because we were getting beat with some inside cuts,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “And that took it away and stopped it. They only scored two baskets in the fourth quarter and they had two free throws. Our defense stepped up when we needed to.”
The top scorers for Harwood were Mia Cooper (19 points, seven rebounds), Tanum Nelson (12 points), Emma Ravelin (10 points) and Ashley Proteau (five points, six rebounds). Abigail Paquette and Macayla Langlois scored 10 points apiece for Missisquoi (4-17). Harwood (18-3) will host No. 6 Mount Abraham (15-6) in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
“It’s going to the first time I’ve ever faced them in basketball,” Young said of the Eagles. “They’re very well-coached, they have a program with consistent success and they know what it takes to get to the Aud. And we hope we have what it takes too. If we can beat a really well-respected program to get to the Aud, it will be even better. But we know we will have to work our butts off in order to get there.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 51, Williamstown 29
THETFORD — The No. 3 Panthers left nothing to chance during Wednesday’s Division III playdown victory over the No. 14 Blue Devils.
Eleven players scored for the Panthers, with Grace Davis pouring in a team-high 13 points. Eight Blue Devils scored, led by Eliza Dwinell, Abby Peruse and Ciera Sweet with five points apiece. Thetford built a 16-3 lead advantage in the first quarter, led 32-9 entering halftime and pulled ahead 44-17 in the third quarter.
Williamstown ends the season at 5-16, while Thetford improves to 18-3. The Panthers will host No. 6 Bellows Falls (16-5) in Friday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal.
“Offensively we weren’t at our best, but we did enough to make it through the first round,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “Williamstown did a nice job against us and they worked very hard — kudos to them. We will need to play a little better on Friday against Bellows Falls. They are quick and athletic, and offensively a very good team. We will have a good practice (Thursday) to prepare our attack. The girls will want to defend our home court and take the next step toward attaining one of our goals.”
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 4, Spaulding 2
STOWE — Henry Paumgarten scored twice Wednesday, including an empty-netter at the end, to lift the No. 4 Raiders to a Division I quarterfinal victory over the No. 5 Crimson Tide.
Eames Eiden and Rowan Keller also scored for Stowe. Keller buried a penalty shot with 1:45 left in the third period to give his team the lead. Atticus Eiden notched two assists in the victory.
Christian Day paced Spaulding with one goal and one assist. Teammate Jamison Mast also scored, while Jameson Soloman and Kiernan McNamara tallied single assists in the loss.
Goalie Ethan Brown made 29 saves for 14-7 Stowe, which will travel to play Essex in Saturday’s semifinal. Spaulding closes out at 10-9-1.
WEDNESDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys Basketball
Division I
Rice 75, S. Burlington 62 St. Johnsbury 46, Champlain Valley 43
Division II
Montpelier 54, U-32 35
Girls Basketball
Division I
BFA-St. Albans 45, S. Burlington 17
Division II
Enosburg 58, Middlebury 33 Spaulding 45, U-32 38 Harwood 46, Missisquoi 34 Mt. Abe 52, Lamoille 30
Division III
Peoples 57, Leland & Gray 12 Thetford 57, Williamstown 29
Division IV
Danville 61, Arlington 42
Girls Hockey
Division I
Harwood 2, Middlebury 0
Division II
Missisquoi 3, U-32 1 Champlain Valley 3, Woodstock 2
Boys Hockey
Division I
Stowe 4, Spaulding 2 Rice 3, Middlebury 0
Division II
