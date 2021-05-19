EAST MONTPELIER — There was no eye of the storm for U-32’s defense Wednesday when the undefeated Hurricanes rolled into town.
Hartford’s Zoe Pheiffer scored five goals, while Caroline Hamilton added four goals and two assists in a 20-4 girls lacrosse victory.
“Hartford is very good and they were definitely the best team we’ve faced yet,” Raiders coach Emilie Connor said. “Between them and GMVS, I think it’s going to be a great game at the end of the year.”
U-32’s Emily Fuller made five saves in front of the cage. Cailtyn Fielder (two goals), Sasha Kennedy and Cece Curtin scored for the Raiders.
“We got beat on all sides of the ball today,” Connor said. “I think the heat got to us, and we were still drained from battling it out with Vergennes on Monday. I’m proud of our kids for working hard until the end. And we’re looking ahead to the last week of games.”
Hartford (11-0) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (5-4) will travel to play Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 16, Stowe 5
FAYSTON — Five players tallied multiple goals Wednesday for the Gumbies, sparking the team’s fifth double-digit victory of the season.
Whitney Hollenbeck (six goals) and Erika Wiebe (four goals) set the tone for the Green Mountain Valley School. Kelly Gebhardt, Meg Ryan and Parker Crawford added two goals apiece. Goalie Molly Quinlan stopped five shots for GMVS.
Reagan Smith (two goals), Iris Cloutier, Rachel Ramos and Ella Murphy scored for the Raiders. Teammate Sadie Wing recorded six saves. GMVS (5-1) will travel to play Stratton at 2 p.m. Saturday. Stowe (2-7) will visit Milton the same day for a 6:30 p.m. showdown.
GIRLS TENNIS
Middlebury 4, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER — Intense heat and the pressure of the spotlight did not rattle Elizabeth Bright and the undefeated Tigers on Wednesday.
Middlebury claimed its eighth straight victory in a Capital City squeaker, snapping the Solons’ seven-match winning streak. Bright sealed the final outcome with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Sydney Dunn at No. 4 singles.
“That match was intense,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “Sydney had a tough time handling Elizabeth’s serve in the first set. Elizabeth has a lot of movement on her serve and Sydney wasn’t as used to it, so it took her several games to get into the match. They were even throughout the second set and there were some long rallies with at least eights shots back and forth. But Elizabeth closed it out with some fine play.”
The Tigers (8-0) made their last semifinal appearance in 2012 and haven’t won it all since 1996. They built an early 3-2 lead against the Solons before the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff gave Montpelier new life. The duo fell behind at the start before closing out a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham.
“Chloe and Georgia were down in their first set and they came back to pull ahead 4-3,” Cecere said. “They played well as a team and cut down on their mistakes. And when you make the other team hit a good ball, good things happen.”
Montpelier picked up another point at No. 3 singles, where Grace Murphy earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Abby Bailey. Murphy improved to 8-1 after securing her eighth straight victory.
“Grace has only lost to Stowe,” Cecere said. “She just comes out and plays steady tennis. She moves the ball well, she works hard and she’s incredibly professional about taking care of business. There’s not a lot of fanfare — she just moves the ball around and gets the job done.”
Montpelier’s Rachana Cherian prevailed at the No. 5 position one day after making her varsity debut in singles. She breezed past Paige Hegcock, 6-0, 6-2.
Scarlet Carrara gave Middlebury a hard-earned point at No. 1 singles by outlasting Daphne Lassner. Carrara faced all she could handle during a 7-6(5), 7-5 marathon that stretched out over 2 hours. At No. 2 singles, Julia Bartlett rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Montpelier’s Kenzie Golonka.
The Tigers also passed the test at No. 1 doubles. Lois Alberts and Emma Franklin improved as the match progressed, earning a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Sophie Sevi and Emily Swenson.
“It was a back-and-forth team match throughout,” Cecere said. “There were two bagel sets — Julia and Rachana each got one — but pretty much every other set was close. Middlebury is an incredibly strong team that plays error-free tennis. It was a good opportunity for our girls to raise our game — and they were in every match. A couple points here and there and it’s a 5-2 victory instead of a 4-3 loss. That’s how close it was with Daphne and Sydney.”
Middlebury will host North Country at 4 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (7-2) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. the same day.
“I’ve totally ripped up my practice plan for (Thursday), which was going to be some match preparation,” Cecere said. “It was tough, between the heat and three matches in three days. Emotionally, they were really tired today — and that hurt us. We might have a light hit-around, but it could be 80 degrees. So maybe I’ll bring some ice cream?”
SINGLES
Scarlet Carrara (MID) def. Daphne Lassner 7-6(5-), 7-5 Julia Bartlett (MID) def. Kenzie Golonka 6-3, 6-0 Grace Murphy (M) def. Abby Bailey 6-3, 6-1 Elizabeth Bright (MID) def. Sydney Dunn 6-1, 7-5 Rachana Cherian (M) def. Paige Hegcock 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Lois Alberts and Emma Franklin (MID) def. Sophie Sevi and Emil Swenson 7-6 (5), 6-2 Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff (M) def. Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham 6-4, 6-3
Spaulding 4, Harwood 3
WATERBURY — Singles victories by Halle Pletzer, Ashley Boisvert, Julia Fewer and Payton Lamberti lifted the Crimson Tide to their second straight victory Wednesday.
“Camden and Ashley had long, close matches today that ended in tiebreakers,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “Payton got a chance to play at No. 5 singles and it was her match that got the fourth win for us. Halle and Julia were matched up well with their opponents and we saw some great tennis.”
Anda Gulley gave the Highlanders their lone singles point at the No. 2 position. Harwood’s Maeven Cattanach and Cierra Mckay triumphed at No. 1 doubles, while teammates Anna Alberghini and Charlie Flint won at the No. 2 spot.
“I always enjoy playing against Harwood,” Cleveland said. “They have always been a great group of ladies and we always have close matches.”
Spaulding (3-5) will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Day. Harwood (2-7) will travel to play Middlebury the same day.
SINGLES
Halle Pletzer (S) def. Gretchen Kogut 6-1, 6-4 Anda Gulley (H) def. Camden Kelley 6-2, 7-6(5) Ashley Boisvert (S) def. Ella Dice 6-4, 7-5 Julia Fewer (S) def. Olivia Sprague 6-0, 6-2 Payton Lamberti (S) def. Josie Rand 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Maeven Cattanach and Cierra Mckay (H) def. Natalie Taylor and Madison Pembroke 6-3, 6-2 Anna Alberghini and Charlie Flint (H) def. Megan Rea and Lily LaCroix 6-3, 6-2
U-32 7, BFA-St. Albans 0
EAST MONTPELIER — The Raiders dropped seven games all afternoon and never let things get interesting against the Comets during Wednesday’s shutout victory.
Lucy Krokenberger, Tovah Williams, Jasmine Toro, Caitlin Dodge-Prescott and Kallista Parton prevailed in singles action.
Nora Wilcox and Jin Clayton won the only contested doubles match.
U-32 (5-3) will travel to play North Country at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. BFA-St. Albans (0-8) will host Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-0, 6-1 Tova Williams def. Ella Lambert 6-1, 6-0 Jasmine Toro def. Jaylin Bedard 6-0, 6-0 Caitlin Dodge-Prescott def. Shelby Bechard 6-0, 6-2 Kallista Parton def. Emma Boisvert 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
