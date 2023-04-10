JERICHO - Grace Hall and Sophia Jerome caught four passes apiece in the end zone and the Montpelier girls Ultimate team showcased its offensive depth during Monday's 14-3 victory over Mount Mansfield.
Hall and Jerome each dished out three assists for the Solons, who featured seven scorers. Lena Donofrio tallied two goals and two assists in the victory, while teammates Amani Suter (one goal, two assists) and Audrey Acosta (one goal, one assist) also stepped up against the Cougars. Olivia Serrano (one goal), Finley Torrens-Martin (two assists) and Ruby Morehead (one assist) rounded out the Solons' balanced attack.
"Despite the score, we have a lot to work on," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We had a few flashes of good play, but we were way too sloppy with the disc. That is our singular focus this year and I was not happy with how much we turned it over. Mount Mansfield has a lot of newer players, but they are a super athletic team with a lot of potential and should challenge a lot of teams once they get some more experience."
Expectations have been sky-high for the Capital City program ever Vermont became the first state in the nation to sanction Ultimate as varsity sport in 2019. Montpelier cruised to a 15-8 championship victory over CVU during that inaugural season. After the 2020 spring schedule was wiped out due to Covid, Montpelier earned a repeat title in 2021 with a 15-7 win over Burlington.
The Solons earned the No. 4 seed for playoffs last season and were upset by No. 5 CVU, 13-11, in the quarterfinals. A big crew of standouts from that 2022 squad are back on the roster this year and Keegan has high hopes for another deep playoff run.
"I’m really looking forward to seeing what this team can do," Keegan said. "The players returning from last year make up a solid core of experienced players and they did a great job recruiting a bunch of new players that I’m really excited about. The whole team has been working really hard the first few weeks of the season, and I’m starting to see some glimmers of the type of team we could be. There are still a bunch of things we need to improve, but overall I’m happy with where we are at this early point of the season. And I see a high ceiling for us."
Montpelier will travel to play CVU at 4 p.m. Thursday. After being confined mostly to training sessions inside the MHS gym for over three straight weeks, the Solons are excited to take advantage of a warm weather window to finally play outside.
"We've had two outdoor practices on the small State House lawn," Keegan said. "We also played in a scrimmage tournament on the turf in South Burlington. So we'd only been in cleats three times before today."
BASEBALL
Missisquoi 11, Montpelier 1
SWANTON - Playing error-free baseball during the second week of April was a recipe for success as Missisquoi coasted to Monday's five-inning victory over Montpelier.
Thunderbirds starting pitcher Eli Clahoun scattered three hits over five innings while issuing zero walks and piling up 11 strikeouts. Parker Hakey went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for MVU, which exploded for a total of nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Keegan Smith started on the mound for the Solons and delivered a solid performance in his team's 2023 opener after his team was limited to inside practices during the entirety of preseason. He issued five walks, struck out batters and didn't allow any hits while facing 14 batters during three innings of work for the Solons. Reliever Will Talbert surrendered four this, issued six walks and recorded one strikeout during the final two innings. Talbert, Colden Hollinsworth and Lucas Alber connected for hits, while Alber, Talbert and Andrew Tringe recorded stolen bases.
"They had their pitcher throwing well and we stubbled with walks and mistakes," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "Today was our first time outside and it showed."
The Solons will travel to play Hazen at 11 a.m. Saturday.
