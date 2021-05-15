BRISTOL - Six unanswered goals in the opening quarter gave the Harwood boys lacrosse team plenty of breathing room during's Saturday 10-3 victory over Mount Abraham.
"It was a strong start," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "You have to score to win the games. But any time you can hold a team below five goals, you have a great opportunity to win the game. Defensively, the guys did a phenomenal job today - and it's not just the long poles. Not counting the goalie, we have six people on defense. And those are some of the middies getting back and forth. So it was a strong showing from the middies and the long poles today. And in our man-down defense, everyone is contributing tremendously."
The Highlanders defense has limited opponents to an average of one goal per quarter. Jordan Grimaldi scored three goals against the Eagles to pace Harwood's attack, which is averaging a dozen goals per game.
"(Grimaldi) can get into the cease and he has a nice quick release off the feeder pass in," Beilke said. "If you do not cover our guys when they're going through the crease, we're going to put that ball in the back of the net. And it's really nice that (Grimaldi) is coming more and more into his own."
Jake Green and Finn O'Hara scored two goals apiece in the victory. Teammates Jon O'Brien, Sawyer Simmons and Pacie McGrath also found the back of the cage.
"It's really nice to have Jake Green back from injury," Beilke said. "We're slowly working him back in and it's great to have the overall offense be really balanced."
Harwood goalie Addison Dietz and Mount Abraham goalie Aiden Danyow both made 11 saves. Long-stick middie Grant McCracken was a defensive standout for HU along with Thomsen, Jack Lansky, Steven Valadakis and Iyah Lavit.
"Iyah and Steven have played way above expectations," Beilke said.
O'Hara and Thomsen both picked up six ground balls. Thomsen notched two assists for HU, which led 6-0 after one quarter. The Highlanders entered halftime in front 8-1 and led 10-2 after three quarters.
"If Gavin is not one of the best defensive players in the state right now, I don't know who would be taking his place," Beilke said. "He runs our man-up offense and he really knows his stuff. He puts forth the effort and he rallies the team."
Reigning Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year Hayden Adams also displayed a high work rate for Beilke's team. The senior middie covered a lot of ground to give his team a boost at both ends of the field.
"Hayden can pop down on defense consistently, especially if we're in a man-down situation," Beilke said. "You can't coach speed, and he's just so fast. His stick skills have come along and he's adapted to the game really well."
Henry Anderson tallied two goals for the Eagles (2-7) and teammate Griffin Paradee also scored. Harwood (5-1) will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL
U-32 17, North Country 6
NEWPORT - Carter Hoffman became the third Raider in five days to earn a victory on the mound during Saturday's trip to the Northeast Kingdom.
The junior scattered five hits over four innings to follow up recent victories by teammates Owen Kellington and Alex Keane. Hoffman recorded two strikeouts and issued one walk.
"We made a couple errors in the first inning that let them get a few more runs than they should have," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "But Carter pitched well. He pounded the strike zone and forced them to put the ball in play. It was great that yet another guy was able to step up and deliver for us on the mound."
Tony Concessi and Kellington both pitched one inning of relief. Concessi allowed two hits, struck out one batter and issued one walk. Kellington struck out all three batters he faced.
Kellington went 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple and two doubles. He drove in three runs and scored four times. Hofmann went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs.
"It was great to see us take advantage of opportunities early," Green said. "We were able to scratch out three runs in the first. And Shane Starr had a big two-run single in the second that really opened it up for us. It was good to see him come through with the bat."
Peter Cioffi scored two runs for the Raiders, who built a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. North Country pulled ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the frame, but U-32 answered with five runs in the second inning and six in the third. The Raiders put things away with a three-run sixth inning.
"It's becoming more of a theme where we're getting guys throughout the lineup contributing for us," Green said. "We feel confident No. 1-9 in our lineup. All of our guys are able to put the ball in play, make solid contact and force the other team to make plays. If you do that, good things are going to happen."
U-32 (6-1) will host Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harwood 12, Oxbow 2
DUXBURY - A dozen strikeouts Saturday helped Chris James secure a complete-game victory against the Olympians. Adyn Oshkello and Liam Guyette doubled for Harwood, which improves to 4-2 and will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
BFA-Fairfax 7, Spaulding 4
BARRE - Taylor Mitchell delivered an overpowering performance on the mound and the Bullets rallied late to defeat the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Mitchell allowed five hits in the complete-game effort while piling up 15 strikeouts and issuing one walk. Offensively, she went 3-for-3 with a double. Teammate Madison Murphy went 2-for-4, while Jaycee Douglas and Bri Start added singles for the Bullets.
The Tide scored three runs in the second inning to build an early 3-0 lead. BFA trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the third inning before pulling ahead 6-3 in the fifth inning. Spaulding countered with one run in the bottom of the fifth, but BFA added an insurance run in the seventh while holding the Tide scoreless.
Spaulding’s Allison Everett and Mariah Hoar were both 2-for-4 and teammate Sage Johnson connected for a single. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer recorded six strikeouts and issued four walks.
"The girls showed up today and fought from the first pitch to the last," Tide coach Tara Simpson said. "We played solid and gave Fairfax, which is a tough team, a challenge to overcome. I’m seeing growth and improvement in these girls every day."
Spaulding (2-8) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Peoples 15, Williamstown 6
Peoples 9, Williamstown 2
WILLIAMSTOWN - Tiffany-Rayne Parker and Shelby Wells both went the distance on the mound for the Wolves during Saturday's doubleheader sweep against the Blue Devils.
Parker gave up six hits, issued six walks and registered two strikeouts in Game 1. Her team scored six runs in the first inning and four in the second before extending its lead to 14-0 in the third inning. The Blue Devils kept things interesting by scoring one run in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Losing pitcher Brianna McLaughlin gave up five hits, issued seven walks and recorded two strikeouts during two innings. Hailey Brickey pitched five innings for Williamstown, allowing three hits, issuing 10 walks and striking out five batters.
The Wolves' offensive leaders were Haley Michaud (2-for-4, double), Shelby Wells (2-for-5) and Emma Courtemanche (1-for-1, three runs scored).
Brickey went 2-for-5 with a triple. Alexus Isham (2-for-4), Hunter Covey (double) and Eliza Dwinell also connected for hits.
Wells threw a three-hitter during Game 2, striking out three and issuing two walks over five innings. Brickey and McLaughlin split time again for Williamstown.
Brickey gave up three hits and issued six walks during one-plus inning. McLaughlin allowed three hits, issued four walks and struck out seven during three-plus innings.
Offensively, PA's Mychaela Watson went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Haley Michaud went 2-for-4 with a one-run double. Courtemanche also connected for a double, while Wells added a single and scored twice.
Brickey went 2-for-3 with a double and scored one run. Dwinell belted a triple and also scored. Williamstown (4-6) will face Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, Middlebury 2
MIDDLEBURY - Eliana Moorehead notched four goals and two assists Saturday for the undefeated defending champs.
Althea Torrens-Martin (two goals, one assist), Mae Browning (two goals, three assists) and Amy Felice (three goals) were also key offensive contributors. Celia Teachout (two goals), Susha Benoit (one goal, one assist) and Anna Farber (one goal, one assist) gave the MHS handlers plenty of options in the end zone. Teammates Maple Perchlik (three assists), Saskia Cousins-Joyce (two assists) and Lucia McCallum (two assists) were clinical with their passing.
"We played well and had a great opportunity to get some of our newer players experience handling," MHS coach Nolan Benoit said. "The stats were well-dispersed today, with 10 our of 13 girls getting at least one point or assist. Our team continues to work hard and improve every game, which is all we can ask for."
Montpelier (8-0) will travel to play CVU at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.