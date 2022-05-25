BARRE - Jake Green supplied half of Harwood's goals and his team made sure to make the extra pass during Wednesday's 10-5 boys lacrosse victory over Spaulding.
"Green has led the team with scoring but he has also led with his personality and just his overall character," HU coach Russ Beilke said. "He's one of our captains and he really has been able to step up at key moments. He had a shoulder injury at the start of the season, and the great thing about Jake is he's hard to keep off the field. The bad thing about Jake is he's hard to keep off the field, but the young man just loves to play."
Iyah Lavit continued his transformation to an attacking threat by tucking away two goals. Lavit was a defensive star for the defending Division II champs before filling in offensively during the past few weeks.
"Iyah did a great job today playing some attack and some man-down defense," Beilke said.
Brian Bechtel, Jordan Grimaldi and Evan Andrews also scored for the Highlanders and teammate Goalie Addison Dietz made 14 saves in front of the cage. Harwood led 5-0 after one quarter and held a 7-3 halftime advantage. The Highlanders headed into the final quarter with a 10-3 lead.
"Timmy Russo played well on face-offs, which really helped," Beilke said. "Our defense was totally outstanding and Pacie McGrath was a ground-ball machine again. It was a good overall performance. And the big story of the game was really working the ball around. Eight of our goals were assisted."
Aidan Kresco scored twice for the Crimson Tide. Teammates Andre Pelletier and Kyle Pecor added one goal apiece.
"Spaulding has good athletes and Andre Pelletier's stick skills were just unbelievable," Beilke said. "Some of the things he was doing, the boys thought his stick had to be illegal. But we had a stick check and it was all good. He was really impressive."
Harwood (9-2) will host Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (7-7) will host Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 10, Randolph 5
FAYSTON - The Gumbies opened up a six-goal halftime lead and cruised down the stretch during Wednesday's victory.
The top GMVS scorers were Dillon Rowles (three goals) and James Dougherty (two goals). Walker Henyon, Joe Graziedei, Cody Curran, Tabor Greenburg and Milan Novak added one goal apiece for the Gumbies, who built a 7-1 halftime lead.
Kody Grout (four goals) and Dacota Boyce (one goal) powered the Randolph offense. GMVS goalies Will Patton and Shamu O'Brien made a combined four saves. Randolph's Avery Sears and Evan Brownell joined forces in front of the cage to stop eight shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 11, Rice 6
EAST MONTPELIER - Caitlyn Fielder notched four goals and one assist Wednesday, while Anika Turcotte scored twice to lift the Raiders past the Green Knights.
Zoe Hilferty (one assist), Natalie Beauregard, Willa Long and Alyssa Frazier added singles goals in the winning effort. Fielder and Frazier won five draws apiece and Fielder scooped up three ground balls.
U-32 led 8-3 at halftime and relied on stingy defense down the stretch. Emily Fuller finished with nine saves to earn the victory in goal.
"I am so proud of how the girls came out strong after a tough loss (Tuesday) and played really hard during a busy week," Connor said. "We racked up a lot of goals in the first half and then we were able to slow it down a little more in the second. (Rice) had possession for most of the second half and we shut them down defensively. Our goal all game was to just not let them get the momentum back. We knew that Huxley Sky is a key player for them and we were able to hold her to one goal. And our midfield just dominated. We won the draw battle 15-4 and we put a ton of pressure on them in the midfield and forced turnovers."
Autumn Carstensen paced Rice with two goals. Sky, Ellie MacDonald, Ashley Boucher and Keely Levering-Fisher also scored for the Green Knights and teammate Tayton Barret finished with six saves in goal.
U-32's Morgan Ribolini, Maddie Deyo, Tegan O'Donnell, Ella Pembroke and Hannah Darby were honored in a pre-game ceremony during Senior Day.
"They had that lost season as sophomores but they've stepped up huge," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "Tegan and Ella were captains this year and helped anchor the defense. And Hannah has also been massive on D. Morgan is a really versatile player who we can put at attack or D. And Maddy has really stepped up on attack this year. I'm definitely going to miss their energy and enthusiasm and leadership."
Rice (6-6) will host Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (7-7) will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"Rice is a D-I team and this will be huge for points," Connor said. "We should be squarely in sixth and I think we're in a good place going into playoffs, so i'm happy with that."
GIRLS TENNIS
Spaulding 7, North Country 0
BARRE - Straight-set victories in all five contested matches were a recipe for success on Senior Day for the Crimson Tide.
"Unfortunately North Country was down some players, so they had to forfeit their No. 4 and 5 singles," Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said. "I had Autumn (Lewis) at No. 4 and I had Emily (Poulin) at No. 5 today, so we quickly had to do some regrouping. I moved Autumn and Emily to No. 1 doubles and put Megan (Rea) and Madison (Pembroke) at No.1 doubles. It was important being Senior Day that all the seniors got to play."
Spaulding's Julia Fewer breezed at the start against Sofia Salcedo before running into some trouble in the second set. Fewer put the hammer down at the end, locking up a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
"Julia had the toughest match of the day," Cleveland said. "She quickly won the first set 6-1 and then found herself down 1-4 in the second set. She battled it back to a 5-5 split and then finished the match 7-5. They were evenly matched and had some long rallies and some good-placement shots on both sides."
Ashley Boisvert beat Thea Potter, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 singles. Payton Lamberti coasted past Heidi Cole, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.
"For Payton and Ashley, it was a little more on the easier side today," Cleveland said. "They had some great service and great placement. And Ashley kept getting her girl with short shots along the way."
Lewis and Emily earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lily Beauvais and Lexi Booth at No. 1 doubles. Rea and Pembroke were also unstoppable while cruising past Giada Hodges and Erica Horowitz, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
"Both doubles teams got out there and had some fun today," Cleveland said. "Senior Day is not so much about coaching - it’s about letting the girls get out there and just having some fun. This season is short and we don’t have a lot of time. So as quickly as this day rolls around, it’s always bittersweet."
North Country (0-12) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding (5-8) will travel to play U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
SINGLES
Julia Fewer def. Sofia Salcedo 6-1, 7-5
Ashley Boisvert def. Thea Potter 6-1, 6-1
Payton Lamberti def. Heidi Cole 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
Autumn Lewis and Emily Poulin def. Lily Beauvais and Lexi Booth 6-1, 6-0
Megan Rea and Madison Pembroke def. Giada Hodges and Erica Horowitz 6-2, 6-0
Harwood 5, BFA-St. Albans 2
DUXBURY - Anna Alberghini and Claudia Derryberry celebrated Senior Day for the Highlanders as their team grabbed its fourth victory of the season and proved it could be a dark horse for playoffs.
Cierra McKay, Quinn Nelson, Livy Sprague and Maeven Cattanach won in singles action for HU. Derryberry and Cassidy Berry prevailed at No. 2 doubles.
Harwood (5-9) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. BFA-St. Albans (4-10) will travel to play Mount Mansfield at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
SINGLES
Lydia Hodgeman (B) def. Ella Dice 6-3, 6-2
Cierra McKay (H) def. Jaylin Bedard 6-3, 6-1
Quinn Nelson (H) def. Shelby Bechard 6-0, 7-5
Livy Sprague (H) def. Lyla Rouleau 6-0, 6-1
Maeven Cattanach (H) def. Maura Thompson 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
Drew Ducolon and Jylan Bedard (B) def. Anna Alberghini and Addey Lilley 6-2, 4-6, 11-9
Claudia Derryberry and Cassidy Berry (H) def. Jayden Derosia and Sarrah McConnel 6-1, 6-2
Middlebury 5, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Scarlet Carrara, Julia Bartlett and Kaya Wright collected singles victories and the Tigers picked up two more points in doubles during Wednesday's victory.
"We played some great matches today," U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. "Jin Clayton played especially well, controlling the ball and moving her opponent around with accurate, hard shots. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox played well against Caroline Nicolai and Audrey Carpenter. It was a close match and both teams played a strong net game with good angles. Tovah Williams and Maya Elliott both had long rallies, stayed focused and had some excellent winning shots."
Middlebury (11-3) will travel to play Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Friday. U-32 (4-8) will host Spaulding the same day.
