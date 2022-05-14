HARDWICK - Aasha Gould hit a walk-off single with runners on first and second and no outs Saturday, leading the Hazen baseball team to a 3-2 victory over defending Division II champ U-32.
Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney went the distance on the mound. He gave up seven hits and recorded four strikeouts. Losing pitcher Carter Hoffman had five strikeouts over six-plus innings.
U-32 built a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Hazen tied the game in the second frame. Both teams scored one run in the sixth inning, setting the stage for Gould's heroics.
Hazen's Tyler Rivard went 2-for-3 at the plate, while teammate James Montgomery was 1-for-3 with one run scored. U-32's offensive leaders were Dylan Lutz (2-for-3, double, one run scored) and Shane Starr (2-for-3, one run scored).
Hazen (10-1) will host Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (5-4) will travel to play Lyndon (11-0) the same day.
BASEBALL
Spaulding 20, Montpelier 2
BARRE - An eight-strikeout performance by Cole McAllister helped the Crimson Tide recover from a rough start during Saturday's victory over the Solons.
Montpelier's Braeden Adams was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and teammate Andrew Tringe followed with a home run to left field for a 2-0 advantage. It was all Spaulding for the rest of the cross-town clash, with McAllister refusing to give up any more hits. The Tide starter issued one walk over four innings and his team slammed the door on the Solons with an 11-run third inning.
"Cole did an amazing job of staying focused and confident after Tringe's home run," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He took a deep breath and attacked the strike zone for the remainder of the game. He stopped the bleeding for us in the top of the first inning and our offense did a tremendous job responding in the bottom of the frame."
Spaulding pulled ahead 6-2 later in the first inning to seize control. McAllister reached base on an error and stole second. Danny Kiniry, Kieran McNamara, Zack Wilson, Averill Parker, Mason Otis and Aiden Madison connected for one-run singles. Spaulding added two runs in the second inning before extending its lead to 19-2 in the third inning. The Tide scored one more insurance run in the fourth inning to cap the scoring.
McNamara went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and five RBIs, while Danny Kiniry was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Parker was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Wilson wound up 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Spaulding (9-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (5-5) will host Thetford the same day.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 10, U-32 6
EAST MONTPELIER - The Crimson Tide connected for 11 hits and capitalized on four walks and five errors to down the Raiders on Saturday.
Rebecca McKelvey hit a home run in the first inning to help spark the Tide, who earned their seventh victory in a row. Teammates Mariah Hoar (3-for-4), Deanna Wild (2-for-3) and Taylor Keel (2-for-4) also had productive days at the plate. Winning pitcher Cydney Ferrer gave up 10 hits, issued one walk and recorded eight strikeouts in the complete-game effort. Spaulding scored five runs in the second inning to establish a 7-2 lead and added one run in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Losing pitcher Caroline Flynn also went the distance on the mound, striking out four batters. The Raiders closed the gap to 8-6 in the fifth inning but were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Allie Guthrie and Elyse Kelley both went 2-for-4 with a double for U-32. Teammate Caitlin McGinley also went 2-for-4, while Kiki Hayward contributed a double.
Spaulding (7-3) will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (2-7) will visit Lyndon the same day.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 12, St. Johnsbury 1
DUXBURY - Highlander goalie Addison Dietz celebrated Senior Day by piling up 15 saves Saturday to frustrate the Hilltoppers.
"Senior Day is always bittersweet to honor the guys we've known for so long," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "It was a good overall team victory once we settled in partway through the first quarter. (Backup goalie) Will Burks said it was Addison's day on Senior Day, and Addison did have a day. Those were 15 legitimate saves. Any time the goalie is a wall, is really helps your team to compete."
Jordan Grimaldi (four goals), Jake Green (three goals) and Evan Andrews (four assists) were offensive standouts for HU. Brian Becthel and Tim Russo led the Highlanders on face-offs. Harwood (8-2) will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"Colchester is well-coached, they're well-rounded, they have a really good goalie and they have several players who can put it in the back of the net," Beilke said. "When you put those things together, it bodes well for scoring. We have players who are slowly getting back healthy again, which always helps. And aside from the overall health issues we've had, we've been able to get a lot of playing time for these younger players. So we're hoping that it all keeps jelling. We're working on a few things for the playoffs and we still have to finish the regular season strong."
Montpelier 9, Milton 8
MONTPELIER - Solons standout Tae Rossmassler (two goals) stepped up late in Saturday's fourth quarter and scored the game-winning goal, sending the Yellowjackets home with their sixth straight loss.
Dylan Hood scored three times for Montpelier, while teammates Greer Peloquin, Henry Beling, Nolan Lyford and Brendan Tedeschi added one goal apiece. Goalie Cal Davis made six saves for the Solons, who entered halftime with the score knotted at 6. Both teams fired 14 shots on goal in the back-and-forth affair.
Montpelier (3-4) will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Milton (2-9) will travel to play Mount Abraham the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Harwood 14 Colchester 9
DUXBURY - Three goals by Maggie Aiken and two apiece from Anna Kudriavetz and Ilyana Valadakis helped the Highlanders hand the Lakers their fourth straight loss.
Sadie Nordle, Libby Spina, Ava Thurston, Amy Cook, Julia Thurston, Lucy Sullivan and Lindsay Boyden also scored in the victory and teammate Abi Leighty stopped 12 shots in front of the cage.
Harwood (3-5) will travel to play Milton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Colchester (3-8) will host Vergennes the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 4, U-32 3
WATERBURY - The Highlanders prevailed in a trio of third-set tiebreakers to earn a regular-season split with the Raiders.
Ella Dice, Livy Amber and Livy Sprague triumphed in singles action for HU. Cassie Berry and Addey Lilley picked up another crucial point for the Highlanders at No. 2 doubles. Ruby McElwain and Maya Elliot won in singles for the Raiders, while Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox gave U-32 another point at No. 1 doubles.
Dice bounced back from a first-set loss at No. 2 singles to earn a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 victory over Tovah Willians. Dice dominated the final tiebreaker to avenge an early-season loss to Williams while giving Harwood its clinching victory on the day.
"Ella was determined to win this and obtained her goal," Harwood coach Pamela Clapp said. "And she had the pressure of being the last player on the court to determine the win or loss."
Amber nearly defeated Jin Clayton in straight sets at No. 3 doubles, but the U-32 multi-sport standout refused to go down easily. The Harwood freshman took care of business at the end of the match, securing a 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 victory.
"It was a phenomenal third-set tiebreaker by Livi Ambler, who remained at the net with two volleys and one overhead to finish the match," Clapp said. "She added new strategies to her game and it showed."
Sprague didn't let things get too interesting at No. 5 singles, closing out a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Sam Martzke. Sprague improved to 2-0 against the Raiders this season after defeating Clayton earlier in the spring.
"Livy Sprague easily obtained her fourth win of the season," Clapp said. "She proved that she can win at several levels with her consistent play."
Berry and Lilley overcame a second-set letdown to put the finishing touches on a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 victory over Sophia Martel and Kaitlyn Mayer. It was the second win of the season for the Harwood duo.
"Cassie and Addey have great synergy and demonstrated their stamina by sticking it out in the heat," Clapp said.
Harwood (2-7) will travel to play Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 will travel to play South Burlington the same day.
