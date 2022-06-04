ST. JOHNSBURY - Caitlyn Fielder tucked away four goals and won three draws to power the No. 6 U-32 girls lacrosse team during Friday's 12-8 Division II quarterfinal victory over No. 3 St. Johnsbury.
Natalie Beauregard also tallied four goals and teammate Willa Long scored twice. Anika Turcotte added one goal and fellow Raider Alyssa Frazier won a pair of draws.
"It was pretty hot and Natalie really stepped up for us all over the field," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "She's made massive improvements this year and she's looking so solid. A lot of these sophomores are gaining a lot more confidence. We haven't peaked yet, but we're still improving every game and the timing looks good."
Zoe Hilferty won four four ground balls in the victory, while Long won three ground balls and forced three turnovers. The Raiders held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the final 6:51 of the first half and the opening 16:16 of the second half. Goalie Emily Fuller made 13 saves for U-32, which has won seven of its last eight games.
"Our goal was to just not let them get the momentum," Connor said. "Emily played incredible in net and came up huge so many times. There was a huge scoreless stretch and it was back-and-forth that whole time. We were trying to slow it down a little, but we had a lot of turnovers. They were fighting to get possession back and playing us really hard. That was a stretch that was scary for a bit, but we knew we could do it."
The Raiders suffered a 14-7 loss to the Hilltoppers two weeks ago and fell behind 2-0 in the rematch. U-32 evened things up at 2 before the hosts responded with another goal. The Raiders clamped down defensively and held St. Johnsbury scoreless for nearly 10 straight minutes while pulling ahead 5-3. After carrying a 9-5 advantage into the break, U-32 buried three goals in the opening six minutes of the second half while repeatedly denying the Hilltoppers on the defensive end.
Keating Maurer (three goals) and Avery Tomczyk (two goals) led the way offensively for St. Johnsbury (11-4-1). Teammates Jenna Jones, Ellie Rice and Maren Nitsche added one goal apiece.
Tegan O'Donnell, Hannah Darby and Ella Pembroke were defensive standouts for the Raiders. Ella Neff played a huge role in neutralizing high-scoring Hilltoppers standout Sophia Shippee.
"Our biggest goal was to hold off their two great juniors - Sophia Shippee and Maren Nitsche," Connor said. "We were focussed on trying to shut them down and we were psyched to hold Sophia Shippee to no goals for the game. We told the girls that if we can keep those two players in check, we'd have a good chance to win. The girls were in a good head space today. We knew we were a solid top-tier team in D-II all along and we proved it by doing it when it counts. St. J won the draw battle 13-8, but we forced a lot of turnovers and did awesome on ground balls."
Goalie Clara Andre made 10 saves for the Hilltoppers, who were originally scheduled to play the Raiders on Friday. Concerns about potential thunder and lightning forced the contest to be postponed, and the Raiders used their extra time in the Northeast Kingdom to work on team cohesion.
"We're pretty young and it's just about realizing that we can play a team hard and put ourselves in a position to win," Connor said. "We were supposed to play (Friday) and we were holed up for three hours trying to wait out a storm and the game never happened. But we did a lot of team bonding in the Fielldhouse and that showed today. We went into the game very mentally prepared."
U-32 (10-7) will travel to play No. 2 Vergennes (12-2) in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal. The Commodores beat the Raiders, 7-4, on May 6.
"We're a much better team than when we played Vergennes the first time," Connor said. "They're a very defensive-minded team and they play a scrappy, high-pressure defense and they slow it down on attack, so most of their games are low-scoring. They beat Rice 4-3 in the last game of the regular season, so that should give us a lot of confidence. If we look at our scores the last two weeks of the season, it shows that we're a rapidly improving team and we should have a lot of confidence going into that game."
BASEBALL
Hazen 10, Williamstown 0
HARDWICK - Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney threw a no-hitter Saturday as the top-seeded Wildcats sent the No. 9 Blue Devils packing during Division III quarterfinal action.
Rooney struck out 11 batters and kept his pitch count low during the five-inning victory. Losing pitcher Blake Clark allowed five hits and recorded two strikeouts over three innings.
"We had a great team win today all the way around," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "Lyle commanded the strike zone and we played solid defense behind him. We were able to put the ball in play top to bottom today and put some runs on the board."
Hazen built a 3-0 lead in the first inning and made it a 6-0 contest in the second. The Wildcats sealed the deal with one run in the third and three in the fifth. A walk-off double by Aasha Gould ended the game.
Andrew Menard was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Tyler Rivard went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while James Montgomery added a double and two RBIs.
"It just wasn't our day today," Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. "Blake and Jaymeson (Locarno) threw plenty of strikes but we just didn't make enough plays behind them. The offense struggled and had timing issues vs. Rooney all game. And that's a really good team, so my hats off to Hazen. Still, I'm very proud of our team and the things we accomplished this season. We had a two-win campaign last year, so all 11 guys should feel great about the strides we made and the direction that this program is going. Six regular-season wins plus a playoff win on the road are all successes that we shared. And I'm confident that once the sting of today's loss eases, the team will be as proud of their season as I am of them."
Williamstown ends the season at 7-10. Hazen (14-2) will host at 4:30 p.m. semifinal Tuesday against either No. 4 Thetford (10-4) or No. 5 Green Mountain (13-4). The Wildcats are attempting to capture their first championship in 40 years.
