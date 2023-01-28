STOWE - Four goals in the final period helped the U-32 girls hockey team slam the door on Stowe's comeback attempt during Saturday's 7-2 victory.
"We came out slow in the first period," U-32 coach Larry Smith said. "However, we played much better in the second and third periods."
Caitlyn Fielder scored the first of her four goals during the opening minute of the first period. Emily Tringe and Hannah Drury notched assists. U-32 struck twice in the second period to establish a 3-0 advantage. Gabby Cruickshank lit the lamp on a Tringe assist with 12:48 on the clock before Fielder scored again with 3:47 remaining on another Drury assist.
"Stowe is a well-coached team and a threat - especially if you don’t show up for all three periods," Smith said. "Caitlyn Fielder had a great game tonight and came up big when we needed her too. We are still moving girls around, trying to find that right combination. And it felt like in the second and third periods things started to click."
Stowe closed the gap to 3-1 with 12:36 left in the third period when Jackie Henderson assisted Isabel Donza. Drury countered with a goal just over a minute later, with Fielder registering the assist. Stowe's Iris Stacy assisted Lydia Wilson with 10:09 on the clock to make it a 4-2 contest. But Fielder scored three times in a span of 5:18 to close out the victory, thanks to assists by Tringe and Cruickshank.
U-32 goalie Adelaide Croteau made 19 saves, while Stowe's Iris Cloutier turned aside 21 shots during Pink the Rink night to support cancer awareness. Stowe (2-9) will host Rutland at 7 p.m. Wednesday. U-32 (4-8-1) will travel to play Missisquoi the same day at 4:30 p.m. Smith's squad will attempt to claim payback after suffering an 8-6 loss to the Thunderbirds on Dec. 14.
"We know we need to be on top of our game to win and need to play all three periods with minimal mistakes," Smith said. "We are a little over halfway through the season and have a tough second half. I’m comfortable with how far we have come and feel the girls are up for the challenge."
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, CVU-MMU 3
BARRE - The Crimson Tide rallied with three goals during the final period to keep their perfect record intact Saturday. Rebecca McKelvey and Petyon Laperle both scored two goals for Spaulding, which improves to 13-0 and will travel to play defending champ BFA-St. Albans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of last year's final.CVU-MMU (8-3-1) will host Rutland on Feb. 4 at 5:15 p.m.
Middlebury 7, Harwood 1
WATERBURY - The Tigers buried four goals during Saturday's opening period to set the tone for another lopsided victory. Harwood (0-11) will travel to play Rice at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Middlebury (7-6) will host Woodstock the same evening at 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 7, Northfield 2
WATERBURY - The Highlanders recorded their highest offensive output of the season Saturday to snap a three-game losing skid.
Senior Adin Combs recorded HU's first five-point game of the winter to lead the way offensively. The Highlanders tucked away three goals in the first period and scored three more in the second to open the floodgates. Combs finished with one goal and four assists.
"This season has been tough with guys dealing with illnesses and injuries," Harwood coach Matt Migonis said. "But to get our first win in the last four games just makes you feel a lot better about things. We have a really tough stretch coming up the next two weeks, but for now we're going to enjoy the W."
Harwood goalie Owen Cheney made 33 saves and teammate Eli Herrington recorded his second straight hat trick. Milo Lavit (two goals, one assist), Luke Lacroix (one goal) and Sid Ritzinger (one assist) were also sharp for the hosts.
"We really needed a win tonight and our team played really well in a lot of areas," Migonis said. "Our second-string goaltender, Owen Cheney, got his second career start in net and played exceptional on his way to his first high school victory in between the pipes. The freshmen stepped up big time again tonight, with Eli, Milo and Luke leading the way."
Harwood (3-6) will travel to play Northfield at 7 p.m. Monday before visiting U-32 for a 5 p.m. contest Wednesday. Northfield (0-11) will seek its first victory Monday before visiting Burlington for a 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
Mount Mansfield 4, U-32 0
ESSEX - The Cougars scored twice in the opening six minutes and Alexandre Romanko finished with three assists during Saturday's battle between Division II heavy-hitters.
Caleb Murphy opened the scoring with a power-play goal on a feed from Colby Garrapy. Alex Spensley doubled the lead on a Romanko assist and then the Raiders killed off a 5-on-3 MMU power play at the end of the first period. Ray Chamberland scored with 1:30 left in the second period for a 3-0 advantage. Owen Jones added another insurance goal during the opening minutes of the third period.
Goalie Declan Heney finished with 22 saves for the Cougars, while Duncan Mathies stopped 30 shots for the Raiders. U-32 (8-2) will host CVU at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Mount Mansfield (10-1) will travel to play Burr & Burton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Spaulding 6, CVU 2
BARRE - A hat trick by Evan Peloquin lifted the Crimson Tide past the Redhawks on Saturday. CVU (5-6-2) will travel to play U-32 at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (2-8-2) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Region 50, Montpelier 28
ORLEANS - Sakoya Sweeney (21 points), Alyssa Butler (12 points) and Keira Quintal (10 points) guided the Rangers to a decisive victory over the Solons during Saturday's Capital Division clash.
Ireland Donahue (10 points) and Grace Nostrant (eight points) led the way for MHS. Lake Region (8-5) will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (6-9) will host crosstown rival U-32 the same evening.
