EAST MONTPELIER - Quarterback Joe Buxton threw three touchdown passes, scored twice on the ground and recorded an interception Friday, leading Fair Haven to a 35-12 football victory over U-32.
A 12-yard rushing play by Buxton gave the Slaters the lead with 11:49 remaining in the second quarter. Buxton's 17-yard touchdown pass to Carson Babbie kept Fair Haven in command with 3:22 left in the first half. Buxton connected to Babbie for the two-point conversion, making it 14-0.
A 53-yard pass from Buxton to Kahnai Gill extended the lead to 20-0 with 57 seconds left in the second quarter. A successful extra point gave the visitors a 21-0 lead.
U-32's Cal Davis hauled in a touchdown pass during the final play of the opening half to cut the deficit to 21-6. But Buxton found Babbie again with 4:48 left in the third quarter for a 28-6 advantage. Raiders quarterback Landon Giroux connected to Hunter Bove for a long touchdown pass with 4:51 remaining in the final quarter.
Trey Lee also picked off a pass for the Slaters, while Babbie forced a fumble that Tim Kendall recovered. Fair Haven will travel to play Bellows Falls at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 will travel to play Lyndon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Twinfield 12, Danville 0
DANVILLE - Four players accounted for all of the scoring Friday as Twinfield-Cabot kicked off the season in style.
Tej Stewart (five goals), Meles Gouge (three goals, three assists), Dashan Eddleman (three goals, two assists) and Sam McLane (two goals, one assist) were a force to be reckoned with during the victory.
"We had a great team win tonight," Twinfield coach Peter Stratman said. "I was proud of the boys' discipline in moving the ball and controlling possession. Our defensive line did well to keep Danville contained with some impressive play by Dominick Hale, Silas Robbins, Declan O'Connor and Cooper Bernatchy. We were able to get our younger players into the match in the second half to get some important game experience. They stepped up and played great."
The Trojans' and Huskies' cooperative team went 11-3-1 last season and returns a big crew of multi-sport athletes. The team's semifinal run marked the first time in 21 years that Twinfield athletes advanced past the quarterfinals.
"We're fortunate to have a deep squad this year with a nucleus of returning starters and a talented freshmen crew," Stratman said. " They're committed to working hard to come together as a team."
Neil Alexander earned the shutout for Twinfield-Cabot. Bears goalie Denver Lindstrom made a handful of difficult stops in the loss.
"Danville played tough and didn't give up," Stratman said. "Denver did a fantastic job in the net and came up with some impressive saves."
U-32 3; Randolph 0
RANDOLPH - Finn O'Donnell's hat trick was bad news for the Galloping Ghosts during Friday's season-opening match.
O'Donnell gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute on an assist by Alex Keane. Ben Clark set up O'Donnell in the 13th minute before Maddox Heise assisted the final goal in the 23rd minute.
Goalie AJ Moore recorded a one-save shutout, while Maddox Salls stopped six shots for Randolph. U-32 will host Mount Abraham at 4 p.m. Thursday. Randolph will travel to play Sharon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.