The No. 4 seed Essex football team used a relentless rushing attack to upset No. 1 Rutland 42-28 Friday night at Alumni Field in the Division I semifinals.
The Hornets scored on their first three possessions via a rushing touchdown and never trailed.
Running back Oliver Orvis rushed for 222 yards to lead the Hornets, while quarterback Ben Serrantonio rushed for 161 yards.
Slade Postemski caught eight passes, three of which for touchdowns, for Rutland.
Essex plays No. 3 CVU in next Saturday’s D-I final at Rutland High’s Alumni Field.
FOOTBALL
Mt. Anthony 27, Spaulding 0
BENNINGTON — The No. 2 Patriots rolled to their seventh straight victory Friday night by shutting out the No. 6 Crimson Tide in Division II football semifinal action.
Spaulding ends the season at 5-4. Mount Anthony (8-2) will face No. 1 Bellows Falls in next week’s championship. The Terriers eliminated No. 5 Lyndon, 34-8, to punch a ticket to the title game.
The Patriots earned their fourth shutout victory of the season. They coasted to a 37-0 win over Mount Abraham, a 41-0 win against U-32 and a 42-0 victory vs. Fair Haven. Mount Anthony kicked off the playoffs by racing past Rice, 42-7. The Vikings and Patriots did not face off during the regular season.
Mount Anthony quarterback Tanner Bushee scored scored from 5 yards out during his team’s opening possession for a 6-0 lead. The 11-play drive lasted nearly eight minutes, limiting the Tide’s offensive options in the first quarter.
Bushee connected to Braeden Billert for a 10-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. The Patriots’ successful two-point conversion extended the lead to 14-0.
The Crimson Tide received the second-half kickoff and marched all the way down to the 20-yard line. A field-goal attempt by Spaulding missed the mark, allowing the Patriots to run down the clock even more. A 15-yard scoring play by Ayman Nasser and an extra-point kick through the uprights capped the scoring at the end of the third quarter.
Bellows Falls 31, Lyndon 8
BELLOWS FALLS — The Terriers cruised past the Vikings at Hadley Field on Friday night to nail down a spot in the Division II state championship game on Nov. 13 against Mount Anthony at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
Bellows Falls had the game pretty well put away by halftime. The Terriers scored on a quarterback bootleg by Jon Terry to make the score 21-0 at the break.
Mount Anthony took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Braeden Billert caught a touchdown pass and the Patriots converted the two-point conversion on the way to convincing victory.
Ayman Naser scored from 15 yards out enabling MAU to go into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 21-0 lead.
CVU 14, Hartford 13
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds remaining to preserve a one-point victory and a spot in the Division I state championship game against Essex in Rutland on Nov. 13.
It will be CVU’s first appearance in the D-I championship game. All three state championship games will be played in Rutland.
The Division III state championship matchups will be determined on Saturday when No. 4 Woodstock visits No. 1 Windsor and No. 3 Otter Valley makes the long trip to No. 2 Fairfax/Lamoille.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 3, UMass-Boston 3
NORTHFIELD — Goals by Phil Elgstam, Noah Williams and Clark Kerner gave the Cadets a boost during Friday’s season-opening tie.
Jason Galotti and Cale List recorded assists on Elgstam’s goal, which pushed NU in front at the start of the first period. Joe Petruzzella answered for UMass-Boston later in the period before teammate Jeffrey Skinner gave the visitors a 2-1 lead in the second period.
A goal by Dakota Concannon made it 3-1 midway through the third period before Williams and Kerner responded for NU. Kerner and Devon Becker assisted the goal by Williams with 1:23 left to play. Becker and Williams registered assists on the game-tying goal by Kerner with 10 seconds on the clock. Goalies Drennen Atherton made 39 saves for the Cadets.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 6, UMass-Boston 1
BOSTON — The Cadets kicked off the season with Friday’s lopsided victory. Ann-Frederique Guay scored twice in the victory. Saige Biddle, Mikah Baptiste, Jillian Jackson, Melianne Reynolds and Margeaux Butters also scored. Goalie Alex Berg recorded a one-save shutout.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 77, Norwich 53
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s basketball team went into halftime leading Castleton 26-24 but after a 14-0 run by Castleton to start the third quarter, the game quickly became a run-away for the Spartans.
Castleton’s 77-53 victory was the season opener for both teams.
The much anticipated all-Rutland County backcourt did not disappoint. Rutland’s Elise Magro had 14 points and Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti made her collegiate debut with another 14.
Jordan Levsque added 13 and Gwynn Taton gave the Spartans four players in double figures with 11.
Graduate student Kelly Vuz, a transfer from Lycoming College, added eight points.
Norwich’s Silas Bernier led all scorers with 20.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 94, MCLA 82
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Castleton men’s basketball defeated MCLA in Friday night’s season opener 94-82 with an impressive second-half showing.
The Trailblazers took a 37-34 lead into halftime and then Castleton went to work.
The Spartans were led by Joe Alamprese with 19 points. Jackson Atty followed with 16 and Remy Brown had 15. The Spartans host SUNY Delhi on Sunday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.