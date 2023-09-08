DUXBURY - Harwood is located 7 miles away from Interstate-89 but the cases of highway robbery piled up at an alarming rate during Friday's girls soccer match.
Essex keeper Kelsie Scanlon and Harwood goalie Anna Brundage combined to block over 20 shots in a 100-minute battle of non-stop one-upmanship. The Highlanders saved their best for last and were tantalizingly close to burying the golden goal on multiple occasions, but the Hornets defense held its ground to salvage a 1-1 draw.
Scanlon finished with 12 saves for Essex, which pulled ahead in the 45th minute on a 20-yard direct kick by Avery Stockamore. Brundage stopped nine shots and was jumping for joy when teammate Eloise Lilley showcased her top-notch work rate to score the equalizer from point-blank range on a header assist by Quinn Nelson in the 54th minute.
"(Lilley) is an absolute beast up top," first-year Harwood coach Lynn Sobczyk said. "I can't ask for any more heart or any more grit from someone up top. She did awesome today and I can't ask for much more."
Central defenders Adelaide Sullivan and Addison Olney led Harwood's back line along with Sophiea Desanto and Scout Vitko. Hailey Routhier and Breya Montague were the glue to Essex's defensive shell, with both players racing back to make a handful of potentially goal-saving tackles.
"They're both quality backs and we're pretty fortunate to have them," Essex coach Kevin Barber said. "They solve a lot of our errors."
Scanlon saved a shot to the lower-right portion of the goal in the second minute and then the Hornets cleared away a corner kick by the Highlanders. A minute later Essex's Lacey Bathalon raced in alone toward the goal but was whistled for being offside by a matter of inches.
A crafty spin move with her back to the goal by Lilley set the stage for an all-out foot race between the HU star and Routhier toward the right post. Although Lilley got an early jump on her defender, Routhier timed her last-ditch effort perfectly and got a foot on the ball to disrupt Lilley's shot at the last second.
"I actually knew very little about Harwood and it was the first time we've played them in years," Barber said. "But they're good, they're athletic, they play the ball fast and they defend hard. So they're going to be a good test for just about everybody."
Stockamore was poised to open the scoring the 22nd minute, but her bouncing one-time shot on a right-to-left cross was knocked out of bounds near the left post by Brundage. The Highlanders goalie was up to the task again on the ensuing corner, nipping things in the bud by leaping up at the near post and making a two-handed grab before things could get interesting.
Although Harwood escaped that jam, it marked the beginning of a recurring first-half theme as Essex repeatedly earned corner kicks and put the ball in dangerous places on each occasion. Brundage watched the ball bounce around the penalty area on a corner in the 28th minute and stuck close to the goal line before reeling in a rising shot that was headed toward the left post. Later in the half Essex's Koa Plante uncorked a left-footed volley on a corner kick and sent the ball just beyond the right post.
Scanlon had the glaring sun in her eyes for the opening half and also faced a few tests before the break. Harwood's Carmen Lafayette ripped a shot wide of the right post on a corner kick in the 32nd minute and then Routhier served up another backtracking slide tackle to stop Lilley during a breakaway four minutes later. Both teams headed into halftime with the match still scoreless after Scanlon picked off a left-to-right service by Briely Rutledge in the 38th minute.
"(Rutledge) is definitely someone to look out for," Sobczyk said. "She's such a threat down the wing and plays beautiful crosses in. Getting somebody behind it - that's all we're looking for. Briley has got skill, she's got speed and she's just a great player."
While Essex nearly scored a few "Olympico" goals directly off corner kicks in the first half, Harwood proved that it could also pull the trigger from unpredictable places early in the second. In the 43rd minute Lindsey Boyden received a pass a few yards ahead of the center circle and surprised the entire Hornets squad by rocketing a 40-yard blast toward the goal. Essex was fortunate that Scanlon hadn't drifted far from the goal line, and without much warning she rose toward the crossbar and tipped the ball over the end line.
"I have two players - Lindsey and Roanha Chalmers - who can take shots from outside the 30 and 40 and they're actually on frame," Sobczyk said. "And that's what I want. I want to be able to press the goalkeepers and put them on their toes every game that I can."
Things changed in a flash two minutes later after Essex earned a direct kick just outside the 18-yard box. Stockamore lofted a shot toward the top shelf and barely beat the outstretched arms of Brundage for a 1-0 cushion.
"One of the first things we talk about is finding a quick shot," Barber said. "And then, if it's not a quick shot, get 10 yards. And it was just well-placed (by Stockamore)."
Momentum steadily shifted to favor the Highlanders, and they didn't disappoint the home fans by pulling even on a 30-yard free kick from the left side. Rutledge served a left-footed pass into the mixer and Nelson slipped past her defender to send a header toward the left side-netting. The ball skipped off the ground and hit the post, leading to a wild goal-line scramble between Scanlon and Lilley. Both players' reaction time was top-notch, but Lilley was a half-second faster and scored with a lunging effort inches away from the goal line.
"I call them trashy, gritty goals: just being able to put it in the back of the net - no matter what," Sobczyk said. "And it goes to show that we've got 20 girls who are just willing to go and put it in the back of the net for each other."
A high-end reflex save by Brundage outside the right post thwarted the Hornets in the 67th minute and then the HU keeper smothered a follow-up bid a few seconds later. Harwood dominated the final 10 minutes of regulation and Lilley generated a few quality scoring chances inside the 18-yard box, but the Hornets refused to give up any high-percentage shots on goal.
"The second half was our half to dig deep and they were able to find the right passes and find the space that they needed to," Sobczyk said. "The combination play to work up top was beautiful and I can't complain. It was just a really great goalkeeper on Essex's part."
Nelson dribbled in alone toward the left post at the beginning of the first overtime and blasted a 12-yard shot toward that was snared by Scanlon. Another bid by Rutledge was caught outside the left post by Scanlon a few minutes later as Essex's back line faced all it could handle.
"She's an All-State goalkeeper from last year, so we expect a lot from her," Barber said. "She feels the pressure, but she handled it pretty well today."
Lilley took at crack at net early in the second overtime, but her shot flew just wide of the left post. A few minutes later Lafayette wedged between two defenders and dribbled to the top of the 6-yard box before Scanlon dove to the ground and made a sliding save. The match ended in a draw after Rutledge one-timed a shot over the iron with just over a minute remaining.
"I think both teams were tired at the end," Sobczyk said. "Neither team had practiced all week because of the heat. Tuesday we were supposed to have a game, and the game got cancelled. And then Wednesday, no practice. And then (Thursday), no practice because of the thunder. So there were definitely nerves running through their minds today, but I wouldn't have been able to tell because we outplayed them."
Harwood (0-1-1) will host defending Capital League champ Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Essex (0-0-1) will travel to play Burr & Burton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"This was our first game, so we're just learning about each other," Barber said. "Preseason is something, but actually playing is a lot. So I thought our effort was good. We controlled a good portion of the game and (Harwood) controlled a good portion and it was a fun game to play in."
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 4, Thetford 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - Emma Korrow scored twice, while Destiny Campbell and Hannah Spencer also found the back of the net to lift the versatile Blue Devils and Marauders to their second straight victory Friday.
“I can’t say enough about how well this team is playing right now," Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. "Every player looked solid out on the field today. I saw a lot of great moments - and players are open to playing different positions. This is something I actually enjoy and am putting into full use this season. There are a few players who know their spots and will not move around. But there are a good amount of players who will play various positions throughout the course of a game.”
Hannah Spencer slipped behind the Thetford back line midway through the first half and nearly set up Alexis Spencer for a close-range goal. Campbell gave Paine Mountain the lead in the 26th minute on an assist by Courtney Townsend. Campbell became the fourth player to find the back of the net this season for a team that's now tucked away seven unanswered goals.
“Destiny is playing incredible soccer right now," LaRock said. "She’s strong, athletic and gets herself involved in plays. She’s always been a little hesitant to shoot. But she knows she can and knows she will have to at times because it’s the best option. It was awesome to see her determined to get inside the box today and shoot. Her willingness to take players on and get into good space is off the charts right now.”
Alexis Spencer sent a shot off the post in the 30th minute and then Mariela Swiech lifted a 22-yard shot over the woodwork during the final seconds of the first half.
"At halftime we addressed a few minor things, but we really kept the focus on all the positives that came out of the first half," LaRock said. "We knew we could keep pressing high and keep generating good attacks. And that’s exactly what we did."
Korrow doubled the lead in the 42nd minute on a feed from Campbell. Six minutes later Korrow scored again, pushing Paine Mountain in front 3-0.
“Emma is still a little bothered by an early-season ankle sprain, but she played great in the middle of the field for us today," LaRock said. "She covered a lot of ground, made crucial tackles and looked to play her teammates through into space. And when her moments came, she put the ball in the net. Her first goal was awesome. She struck a bouncing ball from far out that went high and dipped into the far-right corner of the net. She was more clinical with her second goal. She cut the ball several times left to right and right to left to beat several defenders and then slotted the ball into the lower-left corner from close range.”
Paine Mountain's Abby Robins made a run down the left flank in the 65th minute and hit a shot that was just wide of the target.
Townsend was denied by Thetford's goalie in the 70th minute, but Hannah Spencer sealed the deal by finding the back of the net for the third consecutive game. Her shot in the 77th minute capped the scoring.
“Hannah continues to impress," LaRock said. "Her athleticism, her speed and her willingness to shoot has been on full display these first three games. And today it didn’t look like she was going to get the goal. But she’s relentless and just keeps trying. I switched Hannah from striker to left outside midfielder to close out the game. And she didn’t miss a beat. She put one shot over the bar and then found herself in space on the left side another time where she drove the ball into the box and fired a beautiful shot from a difficult angle into the lower-right side net.”
Goalie Olivia Boyd made two saves for Paine Mountain, which held a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Blue Devils and Marauders fired off seven shots in the first half and nine after the break.
Paine Mountain will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
U-32 1, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY - The Raiders picked up their second straight road victory Friday after Maia Pasco scored on 25-yard direct kick in the 28th minute.
Goalie Yvette Petrella made five saves for the Raiders, while Kassidy Brown stopped seven shots for the Tigers.
"Alex Pickel and Clara Wilson played outstanding defense and neutralized their attack," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "And Maia, Willa (Long) and Sylvia (Emmons) all worked hard making runs forward from outside positions."
The Raiders (2-0) will travel to play Mount Abraham at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Milton 2, Stowe 0
STOWE - Holley MacLellan and Marlie Bushey each tallied one goal and one assist to lead the 16-time Division II champs to Friday's shutout victory over the three-time defending D-III champs.
Goalie Ella Scharf made six saves for the Yellowackets, while Tanner Gregory stopped 12 shots for the Raiders. Milton opened the scoring on a corner kick in the 43rd minute before doubling the lead in the 60th minute.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 4, Mount Mansfield 3
EAST MONTPELIER - Freshman phenom Chloe Pembroke scored twice in the third quarter to give U-32 the lead for good Friday.
Natalie Beauregard and Hannah Drury added one goal apiece for the undefeated Raiders, who improve to 2-0-1 after beating a Division I opponent for the second time this season. Netminder Linea Darrow recorded 12 saves in the victory and teammate Sophie Martel dished out two assists.
Mount Mansfield scored a minute into the game before U-32 knotted things up, resulting in a 1-1 tie after the first quarter. The Cougars scored again with two minutes left in the second quarter and both teams headed into halftime with the score tied at 2-2 before Pembroke took charge in the third quarter.
"The combination of Sophie and Chloe lifted our team out of a 2-2 tie at halftime," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "We also tightened up our defense in the second half, with only one defensive corner. Linnea had some crucial saves in the first half and big clears in the second half."
U-32 will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
U-32 13, Spaulding 0
(Suspended)
BARRE - The Raiders made some explosive plays before Mother Nature had the final say Friday.
A pair of first-half touchdowns gave U-32 the early lead, but the game was eventually postponed due to thunder.
Drew Frostick recovered fumble for the Raiders early in the game and then his team faced a third-and-16 situation offensively. Quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick was unfazed by the pressure, connecting to Aiden Boyd for a 70-yard scoring play. Boyd sent the extra-point attempt through the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter.
A 30-yard punt return gave U-32 a first-and-10 situation from its own 29-yard line with 4:30 left in the first quarter. Boyd plowed into the end zone on a 2-yard rush with 2:49 on the clock and then the Tide blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the Raiders with a 13-0 cushion.
The Tide defense stopped U-32 on a fourth-down attempt with 8:25 left in the second quarter before things screeched to a halt because of poor weather.