PLAINFIELD - A mid-season ego check could be the best thing that happened to the Twinfield-Cabot boys soccer team all fall.
Enosburg snapped the Trojans' and Huskies' streak of scoring 31 straight goals Friday, dealing coach Peter Stratman's team its first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory. The reigning Division III champs overcame an early deficit by scoring on a pair of corner kicks to prevail.
"We knew they were going to be good, we knew they would give us a test and they did," Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank said. "It was exactly what we expected coming in. My guys needed a little bit of a battle today and definitely got it. I'm glad we came out the winner at the end of it, but it could have gone the other way too."
Twinfield pulled ahead in the 13th minute when freshman Tej Stewart scored his 15th goal of the season, tying teammate Meles Gouge for the team lead. Cooper Bernatchy assisted after getting a foot on the ball following a corner kick from the right side that was served in by freshman Sam McLane.
"They're good freshmen," Gouge said. "We try to get people who play possession-oriented games and those freshmen are the guys. They've played soccer with each other for a long time. And us juniors have played together since we were in fifth grade. …This year I'm focussing more on developing the freshmen. And so I'm trying to back down a little and give the freshmen the experience so they can move up next year and do a little better."
The Hornets pulled even in the 20th minute after Danny Antillon passed to Landon Paulson for an opportunity inside the left portion of the penalty area. Paulson was closely guarded on the play but created just enough space to uncork a left-footed bid that sailed into the upper portion of the left-hand corner of the goal.
"Left foot is definitely not Landon's strong side and that might be the first left-footed one he's scored all season," Swainbank said. "That was a good finish."
Enosburg pulled ahead 2-1 in the 27th minute when Antillon assisted Fletcher Bentley. Antillon delivered a picture-perfect corner kick from the left side and Bentley finished with a far-post volley to beat Twinfield keeper Neil Alexander (six saves).
Stratman made a positional adjustment at halftime, dropping Stewart and Sean Lehoe back to midfield and pushing Darshan Eddleman up top. The move paid off in the 44th minute when Gouge assisted Eddleman for a left-footed shot that curled into the back of the net.
Enosburg had the final word in the 67th minute after Antillon worked hard to earn a corner kick from the left corner. His service nearly went out of bounds, but Ian Ross extended his foot and redirected the ball at the far post. With Alexander shielded, Hunter Meunier found himself in the perfect position to knock in a 1-foot shot at the goal line for the game-winner.
"On the corner kicks, one we defended poorly," Stratman said. "The second one, the players on the back line were saying it was out and I think they probably let up. I didn't see it, but it's not my job to officiate."
The Hornets dodged a few bullets during the final minutes to hold on for the Mountain League victory.
"We moved a couple pieces around to weather the storm there toward the end and it happened to work for us," Swainbank said. "But (Twinfield-Cabot) is a solid team and it was a good battle."
Keeper Silas Kane finished with five saves for Enosburg and exhibited his power by sending a handful of punts toward the top of Twinfield's penalty area.
"Silas is a senior and he's been a backup for three years," Swainbank said. "He played behind another really good keeper, so he had to bide his time and wait for his opportunity. And he's grabbed a hold of it this year and he's doing a great job."
Enosburg improves to 8-1 and will host BFA-Fairfax at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Hornets are currently second in the D-III standings beefing Vergennes and will attempt to keep pace with Capital Division powers Stowe and Peoples Academy for the remainder of the regular season.
"I think Vergennes, Peoples and Stowe will end up the top three and hopefully we can squeeze into the top four before it's over," Swainbank said. "But those are three solid programs and it's playing out like I thought it would this year with those three up at the top."
Cooper Bernatchy, Silas Robbins, Sam Russell, TJ Bernatchy and Dominick Hale led the way defensively for Twinfield-Cabot, which falls to 6-1. The Trojans and Huskies will travel to play Richford at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
"I often tell people you learn more from losing than you do from winning," Stratman said. "And as a coach, that's something that I don't just say to make my players feel better. I think you do. And we've been fortunate to have a good run - we were 6-0 before matching up against Enosburg. We knew they were going to be good and fast and play a certain style. We were prepared for that. The physicality, I think we had to adjust to. We made some changes at halftime that gave us a little more size in the midfield. We were getting pushed off the ball quite a bit, so we were having trouble maintaining possession. But I really am proud of the way our guys played: They played hard and matched in terms of skill against a team that is excellent. They matched the D-III champion from last year toe-to-toe for 80 minutes. And so I'm not disappointed in their effort at all. The scoreline, unfortunately, didn't end our way today. But you win some and you lose some."
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 3, Thetford 0
MONTPELIER - The Solons outshot the Panthers 18-1, but it took a pair of second-half goals for MHS to fully take control during Friday's Homecoming victory.
"We passed the ball great and had great movement," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "We had the ball around 85% of the time, but Thetford did a good job of defense and staying behind the ball. They put a lot of players in between the goal and us, so they defended really well."
Ronnie Riby-Williams scored twice for Montpelier and Nate Stephani added one goal. Noah Samuelsen tallied an assist and teammate Brio Leviltt made one save in front of the net. Thetford keeper Justin Robinson stopped 15 shots.
"(Robinson) made a couple of good saves, especially in the first half," Bagley said. "We almost scored off a corner kick early in the game and Clay (Foster) hit it off the crossbar. But we finally broke through for two more goals in the second half."
Montpelier (6-0-1) will host the Green Mountain Valley School at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Thetford (2-3-2) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"There's been some lopsided games, but overall it's a pretty competitive league this year," Bagley said. "When we were up 1-0. And even though we had the run of play, they had scoring opportunities a few times. And anything can happen in these types of games. Fortunately, we were smart with the ball when we had it and we really limited their opportunities to get forward."
Harwood 9, Paine Mt. 0
DUXBURY - Jordan Shullenberger scored four times Friday and the Highlanders put on an offensive clinic during another Capital Division rout.
Eamon Langlais (two goals, one assist), Zachary Smith (one goal, one assist) and Adin Combs (two assists) also recorded multiple points for the hosts. Cooper Olney and Steele Nelson added single goals, while Nicholas Moran, Adam Porterfield and Eamon Knight notched one assist apiece.
"It was a great team effort tonight," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. "I thought the guys all brought it for 80 straight minutes. Due to injuries and the schedule, we need to rely on depth right now. I’m very fortunate to be playing well now and also developing for next year at the same time."
Goalies Liam Combs and Finn Kramer combined to make five saves for Harwood. Liam Herbert and Nick Mascitti joined forces to stop 10 shots for Paine Mountain.
Harwood (5-2) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Monday. Paine Mountain (1-6) will host Hazen at 4 p.m. Thursday.
U-32 6, North Country 3
NEWPORT - A 1-1 battle early in the first half turned into to a one-sided affair for the remainder of the match as the Raiders handed the Falcons their second straight loss Friday.
Caedin Bodach-Turner scored in the 2nd minute for U-32 before North Country's Alex Giroux equalized in the 7th minute. Ben Clark's goal in the 18th minute gave U-32 a 2-1 advantage and then teammate Shiloh Weiss was taken down from behind inside the 18-yard box in the 30th minute. Weiss fired the penalty kick into the back of the net for a 3-1 cushion.
Raider Finn O'Donnell extended his team's lead to 4-1 in the 33rd minute on a Cole Hayes assist before Giroux scored a minute later, courtesy of a Cooper Bruek assist. Weiss set up O'Donnell in the 47th minute, but the Falcons kept things close when Bruek buried a rebound off a free kick in the 57th minute. The Raiders had the last laugh, as O'Donnell scored again in the 64th minute on a pass from Zack Parton.
Goalie AJ Moore finished with two saves for the Raiders, while Camrin Gustin and Brady Blake combined to make nine saves for the Falcons. U-32 (7-1) will host Montpelier at 6 p.m. Thursday. North Country (3-2-2) will travel to play Lamoille the same day at 4 p.m.
