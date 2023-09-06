EAST MONTPELIER - A tale of two halves set the stage for a show-stopping overtime performance by Mount Abraham goalie Greta Jennison during Wednesday's 1-1 field hockey tie against U-32.
The Eagles senior used her cleats, leg pads and stick to stonewall the Raiders during a frantic final 10 minutes of 7-on-7 action as darkness defended on the field. U-32's offensive stars attacked from here, there and everywhere while peppering Jennison, but she stood on her head and kept the hosts grounded despite their non-stop attacks.
"In the second half our defense really held their own - and I'm really proud of that," Mount Abraham coach Jen Myers said. "U-32 put on a lot of great pressure - so kudos to them: They were hungry at the net. I was proud that we could do what we needed to do to keep it out of the net. And Greta was a huge part of the that, obviously. But she's got some great surrounding defenders who pick (shots) up off the pads and try to get it out so that we can go the other direction hopefully."
After a quiet first and second quarter, the Eagles headed into halftime with a 3-2 advantage on corners after being outshot 3-2. The early chess match quickly evolved into a game of all-hands-on-deck defending by Mount Abraham, with U-32 earning penalty corner opportunities as quickly as they piled up the shots.
A goal by Natalie Beauregard on a Hannah Drury assist gave the Raiders the lead with 9L28 left in the third quarter. The Eagles pulled even on a counterattack effort by Paden Lathrop with 12:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Top-notch defending by Morgan Barnard, Bella Hartwell and Katia Laberge saved the day for the Eagles along with rapid-fire kick saves and catlike reflexes by Jennison (19 saves). Even though U-32 wound up outshooting the visitors 20-5 and held a 12-3 advantage on corners, Mount Abraham's brick-wall defensive unit was up to the task when the pressure and intensity were the highest.
"They were a really strong defense and we had to use all of our best dodges to get around them," Beuregard said. "We used our teammates and a couple times we were just unlucky."
Starters Alyce Bradshaw, Harper Gultage and Ayla Dyer led the way defensively for U-32 and teammate Linnea Darrow finished with four saves in front of the cage. The Raiders competed with only three reserves on a hot evening, but the team's energy at the end was boundless.
"I think it's going to be a really strong season," Beauregard said. "We don't have a lot of subs and we never really have. So we're a strong program, going from not a lot of girls. But that's nothing to count us out for."
Tuesday's clash rekindled a longstanding rivalry between the DIvision II squads who have faced off against each other eight times in the playoffs. Mount Abraham is an 11-time champ that captured four straight crowns from 2018-21 and owns a 5-3 edge over the Raiders in postseason contests.
"I'm totally happy to have them back our schedule," Myers said. "It's been a multi-year hiatus and it's nice to have them back because it's closer for us to travel. And it's also nice to see to some other people in your division, just because we end up going to play a real tough league schedule here. So it's refreshing just to see where we're at, even though it's early and we know a lot changes in a season's time. But we'll definitely have something to look back on and realize what we need to work on and what we might face later in the year."
Last year U-32 pieced together a 13-game winning streak before finishing with a 13-2 record. The Raiders suffered a 1-0 loss to Hartford in their 2022 season opener and were eliminated in the quarterfinals during a 1-0 loss against Burr & Burton. Even though star scorer Caitlyn Fielder and veteran goalie Kiki Hayward graduated last spring, the 2023 Raiders are off to a strong start after earning a 6-0 victory over D-I Burlington and a tie against a Mount Abe squad that's advanced to the semifinals 31 times.
"We're always hungry to get the win, but it feels great to have a tie against this really skilled and sophisticated team," Burns said. "I'm thrilled to be playing them and this is the first time I've ever played them, even though it's my fourth year as head coach. It's really awesome to start our season against some of the toughest competition in the state."
The first quarter was all about defense, with both teams collapsing around the ball and refusing to let their opponents fire off any open shots. A scoring attempt by Beauregard sailed wide of the right post midway through the quarter, but that was one of her team's only chances to grab the lead.
A right-to-left cross by Beauregard nearly set up Alexandra Weller at the far post at the start of the second quarter and then a spinning effort by Chloe Pembroke rolled wide of the right post a few minutes later following a corner.
"Chloe is a freshman who's never played field hockey before and she's rocking it," Beauregard said. "She made varsity as a freshman and she's perfect for the role we need her in. She's good at being on the post and finishing and she was simply robbed today. She was in the right position and it was just unlucky. And on a different night, those would have gone in."
The Eagles unleashed a dangerous shot on goal late in the first half and then earned a corner kick that was eventually denied with no time on the clock, resulting in a scoreless tie entering halftime.
A close-range shot by U-32's Sophie Martel was blocked early in the third quarter and then Jennison thwarted Beauregard with a right-footed kick save. That play resulted in a penalty corner, and this time U-32 capitalized to finally take the lead.
Weller inserted the ball toward a teammate at the top of the circle, but the ball took an unpredictable hop on the grass field. Drury was positioned a few yards behind the circle and instinctively scooped up the ball and and sent a pass forward to Beauregard. The senior scoring machine took on several defenders without hesitation and beat Jennison with a low shot into the back of the cage.
"We try to do quick passes on corners to offset their defense, so we can get a clear shot on goal," Beauregard said. "And we try to have our wings on the post so they can smack it in and get the rebounds."
Following a Raiders timeout, Jennison put on a goaltending clinic once again by making rapid-fire saves after a corner from Pembroke. U-32 was awarded another corner with no time remaining in the third quarter and was denied once again, leaving the door open for an Eagles comeback.
Mount Abraham struck quickly at the start of the fourth quarter, with Lathrop facing off against Darrow a few yards in front of the cage. The Raiders netminder made back-to-back kick saves, but Lathrop pivoted away from pressure and freed up just enough space to send a shot inside the left post for the equalizer.
Three minutes later a prime scoring opportunity by Pembroke was spoiled by an obstruction call away from the ball. A dizzying series of passes on another Pembroke corner featured heads-up ball movement by Beauregard and Drury before Martel barley missed out on a shot at the far post. Beauregard kept the Eagles on their toes again entering the final five minutes or regulation when she unleashed a shot from just inside the end line and watched the ball fly a few inches beyond the far post.
"I think our second half was stronger and we actually continued to switch positions around a little bit," Burns said. "And those adjustments seemed to work a little bit better. Isa (Moustakas) did an incredible job at right mid moving the ball up the field and connecting our back line to our forward."
Two consecutive U-32 corner kicks were broken up with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and then Pembroke's backwards pass to Drury, Dyer and Martel was knocked away during a wild scramble in front of the cage. A high-arcing pass after the last U-32 corner of regulation went unfinished, prompting a 10-minute period of 7-on-7 overtime.
"(Overtime) was really intense and we've practiced it a couple times," Beauregard said. "But we have our good passing flow, so it was easy to use your teammates to get the ball up the field. We had it on our end basically the whole time and I was beat."
Scoring attempts by Moustakas, Pembroke and Beauregard were stopped early in overtime and then a U-32 corner was cleared away from the circle. Jennison stopped shots by all three Raiders again heading into the last five minutes and sealed the final outcome by denying Pembroke on two point-blank chances outside the left post.
"Isa and Chloe and Natalie and everyone else who was out on the field during the 7-vs.-7 has so much speed, and that really worked to our advantage," Burns said. "I felt like they were getting to every ball, they were moving the ball up the field and we were getting it into the circle."
U-32 (1-0-1) will host Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m. Friday. Mount Abraham (1-0-1) will host CVU at 10 a.m. Saturday.
"With 7-on-7, there's plenty for us to work on," Myers said. "But we did a great job of just managing to continue our consistent defensive circle play, which really kept us in the game today."
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 3, Oxbow 0
BRADFORD - Two goals by freshman Hannah Spencer and one by Emma Korrow helped a cooperative Paine Mountain squad earn its first victory over the Olympians in program history Wednesday.
“Our attack really came together today," Paine Mountain coach Steven LaRock said. "We’ve worked on how we want to move the ball and when to play the ball forward. Sometimes we are too quick to play a ball behind the back line. But the girls did great today to be a little more patient, connect passes to create the space for our runners and play good passes wide.”
Williamstown and Northfield athletes joined forces for the squad's inaugural season in 2017 and were routinely tested while playing a highly competitive Capital Division schedule in the regular season. This year the Blue Devils and Marauders moved to the the Mountain League and were able to pencil in a long-awaited date with Oxbow, which is a three-time state finalist.
“Overall, it was a collective team win," LaRock said. "I told the team during our post-game talk that every player contributed something positive to today’s win. We have 18 total players and we are still trying to find the best spot on the field for everyone. And today I think we made great progress toward finding what works well and what doesn’t.”
Spencer opened the scoring in the 37th minute after Destiny Campbell dribbled into the left portion of the penalty area and fired off a shot that was blocked by an Oxbow fullback. The scoring attempt deflected back out toward Spencer, who settled the ball and ripped a shot into the upper-left corner to score for the second straight match.
Paine Mountain fired off 15 shots in the first half, including seven that were on target. But stellar defensive work by the Olympians kept the deficit at 1-0 entering halftime.
Oxbow opened the second half with a burst of energy, resulting in several occasions when Paine Mountain's back line was under serious pressure. Defenders Brook Melendy, Meliah Hutchinson, Mya Sanders and Courtney Townsend all stepped up for LaRock's side to ease the burden on goalie Olivia Boyd (eight saves).
Paine Mountain doubled the lead midway through the second half after Campbell collected a pass in the middle of the field and sent a long ball toward Spencer near the sideline.
"Destiny has great vision and can play those diagonal balls to her outside midfielders," LaRock said. "Lexi started a run down the left side and Destiny played a great ball out in front for Lexi to collect. Lexi gathered the ball and took off with it toward the top of the 18. She was met by the center back, slowed her run, cut the ball from left to right to beat the defender and shot a rocket to the upper-right corner of the goal that was too much for the goalkeeper to handle.”
Campbell notched her third assist of the afternoon by slotting a well-placed ball to Korrow, who unleashed a shot from the top of the penalty area that flew into the lower-left corner of the goal. It was Korrow's 10th shot of the match and second goal of the season.
Paine Mountain's eight-player freshman class this year features Melendy, Spencer, Hazel Knox, Norah Bissonette, Kate Wilder, Gracie Heine, Melody Davison and Gabrielle Bock.
“We are young, aAnd every freshman played really well today," LaRock said. "They are starting to figure out the speed of play and really showcase what they've got.”
LaRock's 1-1 team will host Thetford at 4:30 p.m. Friday.