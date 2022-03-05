BARRE - Winning state championships never gets boring for 78-year-old Mount Abraham coach Connie LaRose.
The sixth-seeded Eagles avenged a 26-point regular-season loss by outlasting No. 4 Spaulding, 36-33, in Saturday's Division II girls basketball championship at the Barre Aud. Madi Gile scored 16 points for the Eagles, who earned their seventh straight victory while snapping the Crimson Tide's 14-game winning streak.
"Madi has been playing for weeks with a really tough issue in her back - sometimes she has to rest for a couple days in between games," LaRose. "But she's a fierce competitor and she was huge in the first half."
Gile hit the only 3-pointer for Mount Abe, which made 7 of 16 free-throw attempts. The Eagles outscored the Tide 15-8 during the final eight minutes to capture their fifth title in program history.
"We split with Enosburg during the season and got trashed by Spaulding - they played very well that day and we didn't play well at all," LaRose said. "But they just started believing that they could actually do it. I think it was just kind of a myth out there before, but they started believing it. Abby Reen and Maia Jensen have clearly been the go-to (players) for us all season and they had to do a lot today. They didn't score as much as they normally do, but they did everything else. They're smart defensively and they can handle most of the pressure."
Lucy Parker scored seven points for the Eagles, who led 9-6 after the first quarter. Spaulding carried an 18-16 advantage into halftime and let 25-21 after three quarters.
"I watched Lucy Parker (Friday) at the tail end of practice and she was draining 3 after 3 after 3 - and she normally never takes them in a game," LaRose said. "I said, 'If you get open you're going to cover up Maia and Abby, who have been the two 3-point bombers all season.' I said, 'If you got it, you take it. Because you can make it.'"
Jensen (six points, five rebounds) and Reen (six rebounds) provided quality depth in the winning effort. Teammate Laura Bonar finished with two points, five blocks and five rebounds.
"Sometimes you have to motivate (Bonar) a little bit because she can get pretty passive," LaRose said. "But when I get her fired up, there's a lot of length in those arms to go with her height. I thought in first quarter-and-and-half she was a huge factor."
Mount Abraham ends the season at 16-8, while Spaulding finishes up at 18-5. The Tide earned a 57-31 victory over the Eagles on Feb. 5, led by three players in double figures. No Spaulding athletes reached double-digit scoring outputs in the rematch, which turned into a defensive struggle.
"I think we came to terms with the fact that we were better than what we showed that first game," LaRose said. "We didn't show a lot of what I'd come to expect out of these kids, which is just strength: digging in, work for every basket, work for every defensive stop. We only had two days to prepare after we won Wednesday night. And we spent those two days tweaking the defense and figuring out a couple sideline plays - just the little things. And my freshman coach said the difference with these kids is they have gotten better every day from the beginning of the season. They're not what you'd call 'superstar' basketball players. But I've got three or four of them that are really solid and another five or six who get it done: They're the blue-collar workers out there. I couldn't be any more proud of the team because this was really unexpected. We've been underdogs through the whole tournament, except for maybe Hartford. And here they are."
Spaulding made one 3-pointer and went 4 of 7 from the foul line during the title clash. The Tide's top scorers were Emily Poulin (nine points, four rebounds), Samantha Donahue (eight points, four rebounds) and Sage MacAuley (six points, six rebounds). Teammates Autumn Lewis (five rebounds) and Yvonne Roberge (three rebounds) added four points apiece.
"We had a plan, and for the most part we executed it," LaRose. "We weren't going to try to deny (Donahue) the ball. We just tweaked our defense a little bit and said, 'Somebody is with her every time she's near the ball. Let her catch it if you want, but don't give her an open look.' And we did it."
McAuley was sidelined late in the season by an injury and came off the bench to make some big contributions during playoffs. The reigning Times Argus Player of the Year gave the Eagles fits with her combination of strength and speed, but the Mount Abraham players worked collectively to match the Tide in the rebounding department.
"MacAuley was fearsome when we lost to them a month ago and we were working hard preparing for her," LaRose said. "You're not going to completely shut down somebody who's as good as she normally is. But I thought today we did a pretty darn good job on her."
Jensen slashed in for a layup with 5:50 left in the first quarter. A left-handed floater by Spaulding's Aliyah Elliot tied the game on Spaulding's next possession and then Gile answered with a putback. Poulin went 1 of 2 from the foul line with 3:41 on the clock.
Bonar recorded her second block of the game to deny the Tide on their next trip up the floor. Reen grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Gile for a mid-range jumper. A Roberge bank shot and a MacAuley free throw tied things up at 6. Gile crashed the offensive glass and then launched a 3-pointer that rattled though the cylinder for a three-point lead to close out the first quarter.
Bonar swatted away a second-chance scoring opportunity by the Tide at the start of the second quarter and Reen intercepted a Tide pass a minute later. MacAuley wedged between a pair of Eagles and made a runner off the glass, closing the gap to 9-8.
Bonar assisted Reen with a crisp interior pass for any easy two points. Jensen grabbed a rebound near the 3-point line and found Bonar for a weak-side layup and a 13-8 lead midway through the quarter. Poulin nabbed a steal and set up Donahue for a fast-break layup with 3:40 left in the first half. MacAuley pushed the ball up the floor to Donahue 30 seconds later for another layup in transition.
A heads-up pass by Donahue set up Poulin on the left side for a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the second quarter, giving the Tide a 15-13 advantage. The Eagles had a chance to tie the game but missed two free-throw attempts. Elliot stole the ball near mid-court and made a no-look pass to Poulin on the left side for a fast-break layup with 1:23 on the clock. Poulin was fouled on the play and capped the three-point play from the stripe.
Donahue nabbed a steal after a timeout but the Tide couldn't capitalize on the offensive end. Jensen snatched up a defensive rebound in the final minute of the half and Gile made a short turnaround jumper and a free throw to cap the first-half scoring.
"Both teams run a similar offense and we both work hard and have some of the same concepts," Donahue said. "We're pretty evenly matched teams and I'm glad we got to play them in the playoffs."
Spaulding grabbed three offensive rebounds to prolong its first possession of the third quarter before the Eagles finally gained control of the ball. Jensen went 1 of 2 from the foul line and Parker made a jumper for a 19-18 lead with 6:07 on the clock. A traveling violation ended Spaulding's next possession and then the Eagles went 0 of 2 from the line. Donahue and Parker both hit jumpers in a 15-second span and then both teams committed turnovers.
Bonar recorded her fourth block but the Eagles were whistled for traveling a few moments later. A defensive rebound by Bonar briefly stymied the Tide, but MacAuley stepped to the line with 2:29 on the clock and went 1 of 2 to tie the score at 21. MacAuley lofted a pass over two Eagles and set up Donahue for a fast-break layup and a 23-21 lead with 1:12 left in the third quarter.
Following a defensive rebound by MacAuley, Poulin followed up her own miss for a putback. Spaulding held the ball for the last shot of the quarter, but a 3-point bid bounced off the front of the rim.
A short hook shot by Jensen and a Gile layup knotted things up at 25 early in the fourth quarter. Donahue picked up her third foul with 6:28 remaining and headed to the bench for a quick rest.
"Fouls are fouls and you can't let them hinder your game," Donahue said. "You still have to give it 110% or else you're letting down your team."
A defensive board and a putback by Payton Vincent pushed the Eagles in front 27-25. Jensen's no-nonsense rebounding made it a one-and-done Tide possession a few seconds later.
A leaner in the lane by Parker after a Spaulding timeout gave the Eagles a 29-25 lead with 4:15 left to play. Reen grabbed a defensive rebound and then Vincent went 1 of 2 from the line for a 30-25 advantage with 3:38 on the clock. A pull-up jumper by Autumn Lewis trimmed the deficit to 30-27 and then LaRose called a 30-second timeout.
Gile beat a double-team in the pair for two points and Lewis retaliated with a short jumper that bounced twice off the rim before falling through the netting. Two foul shots by Gile lifted Mount Abraham in front 34-29 with 2:32 left to play.
Jensen stole an Tide inbounds pass and went 1 of 2 from the line with 1:49 on the clock for a 35-29 lead. MacAuley served up a steal in the backcourt and made an uncontested layup with 1:34 left to play. MacAuley picked up her fourth foul with 1:10 remaining, sending Parker to the line for a 1-and-1 situation. Parker made the front end and missed the second attempt, leaving her team with a 36-31 cushion.
Roberge grabbed a defensive rebound but her 3-point attempt was blocked. The Eagles committed a 10-second violation while attempting to advance the ball past mid-court on their next possession.
Parker missed the front end of a 1-and-1 situation at the line and the Tide raced up the court in an attempt to make it a one-possession game again. Roberge scored during the final seconds, but it was too little, too late for the Tide.
"They got the easy bunnies today and we couldn't really buy a basket," Donahue said. "Outside or inside, we really couldn't get it and we weren't getting calls. I give kudos to them: They worked hard. I'm not saying that we didn't, but it's just the way it goes."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 70, Hartford 61
BARRE - Cooper Diego hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points Saturday, helping the No. 3 Crimson Tide rally past the No. 6 Hurricanes during the Division II quarterfinals.
Isaiah Terrill scored 13 points for the Tide, who erased a three-point deficit in the final quarter. Tavarius Vance contributed nine points for the Tide and teammates Andrew Trottier and Grady Chase each finished with six points.
"We have lots of guys that can step in and score like that, and tonight it was Cooper and Isaiah," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "Other nights it's been Grady or Tavarius - or Riley or Andrew or Cole McAllister. They work well together. And our guys off the bench are able to chip in four or six points, so it all added up."
Spaulding led 21-18 after one quarter and 37-31 after two. Hartford seized a 54-51 advantage at the end of the third quarter, but Chase gave the Tide a late boost by going 6 of 6 from the foul line. Willard's team made 13 shots from 3-point range went went 11 of 18 from the foul line.
"As a team they all played really hard and they weren't afraid to shoot," Willard said. "Even when the game got tight late and we were down, they still played with a lot of freedom. They trusted in each other and themselves and we came out on top."
Hartford connected on four 3-point attempts and wound up going 5 of 11 from the stripe. The leading scorers for the Hurricanes were Jacob Seaver (16 points), Brody Tyburski (14 points), Tarin Prior (12 points) and Brady Olmstead (10 points).
"Seaver and Tyburski played really good basketball tonight," Willard said. "They're big, strong kids and I was impressed with how they move without the ball to get themselves some really easy baskets, even when we were playing really good defense. They're a mentally tough team and they never folded. Seaver and Prior are both seniors, and seniors step up and have big moments in big games like this."
Diego drained back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter and Terrill splashed in another long-range shot on his team's next possession.
"That definitely gave us a lift," Willard said. "And Andrew hit two big 3's in the third quarter when they got up. And then Brayden Trombly made a shot for them from three-quarters the length of the floor at the buzzer."
The Tide forwards were plagued by early foul trouble, but Willard cycled in fresh subs to contain the Hurricanes in the paint.
"Riley (Severy) picked up two quick fouls and then Cole Benoit went in and picked up two quick ones and then Isaac (Davis) went in," Willard said. "But fortunately we were able to weather that."
Spaulding (20-2) will face No. 2 Montpelier (21-1) in Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud. The defending champion Solons earned a regular-season sweep over the Tide with victories of 58-52 and 80-54.
"At the beginning of the season we both thought and hoped that this would be a matchup we saw at the Aud," Willard said. "It's just great for both communities and the energy that will bring to the Auditorium. They have a little bit of an advantage because they have a lot of guys returning from last year's championship team. But I know our guys are ready. A lot of them were on the same AAU team for Green Mountain Select growing up, so there's a lot of familiarity. But they're very competitive and they want to beat each other just as much as they like playing with each other. We certainly would have liked to see them in the finals. But once you're in the Aud, there's no bad teams. And we were going to have to face them at some point."
Williamstown 57, BFA-Fairfax 44
BARRE - The No. 3 Blue Devils went 13 of 21 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to eliminate the No. 11 Bullets during Saturday's Division III quarterfinal.
"I knew going into the game that they were going to test us and they had some size in the middle that was going to be tough to deal with," Carrier said. "And they also have some good shooting guards, but our guys created a lot of pressure and picked up a lot of loose balls. We had a lot of steals and intercepted passes and our pressure got to them after awhile."
Williamstown made seven 3-pointers and finished 18 of 31 at the stripe. BFA hit six 3-pointers and converted 4 of 8 free-throw attempts.
BFA led 12-11 after the first quarter, but a four-point play by Greer Peloquin helped the Blue Devils establish a 25-19 halftime advantage. Williamstown was in front 42-37 at the start of the final quarter and quickly went to work extending the lead.
"They were trying to move the ball in the fourth quarter and we jumped in the passing lane and read the passes really well," Carrier said. "We've been working on these traps and they read some eyes and got the ball. It changed the outlook, especially down that fourth-quarter stretch. We had 18 steals as a team, so that was pretty good."
Blake Clark hit four 3-pointers for Carrier's team and finished with 23 points and five steals. Thomas Parrott punished BFA with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight steals while coming close to a triple-double. Teammates Brady Donahue (nine points), Greer Peloquin (seven points) and Michael Murphy (six rebounds, four assists, two steals) were also key forces offensively and defensively.
"We missed some shots early and that's why we didn't jump on them faster," Carrier said. "We missed a few chippies and wide-open 3's. But sometimes the ball doesn't go in the hole and you have to keep playing defense."
Evan Fletcher (13 points), Riley Greene (12 points) and Reed Stygles (11 points) paced BFA, which ends the season at 9-13. Williamstown (16-6) will face No. 2 Hazen (17-4) in Thursday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
The Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils, 61-58, on Dec. 17 during the championship of the 6th Annual Dave Morse Classic in Hardwick. Hazen earned a 48-38 victory at Williamstown on Jan. 24 before suffering a 57-55 home loss to the Blue Devils two weeks ago.
"We've been pretty good rivals over the years," Carrier said. "Even though we haven't matched up a whole lot, it's always an intense game. It's two big basketball towns and it's a good situation to be involved in. You know both teams are going to battle until the end, so it should be a very good game. We know (Tyler) Rivard is going to hit the boards really hard for them and he can score inside really well. So we have to do our best to keep him off the boards. A lot of his points come off putbacks and post moves, so we have to box out. (Lincoln) Michaud rebounds really well for them too and we'll have our work cut out for us to keep them off the boards. And we have to prevent that entry pass into the post."
